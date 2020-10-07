“Zimbabwe and Puerto Rico … provide models” for our Renewable Energy Future

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Steve Case; According to Boston Review, we have to surrender our obsession with continuous electricity supply to save the world from climate change.
To Save the Climate, Give Up the Demand for Constant Electricity
Waiting to ensure uninterrupted power for everyone as we transition away from fossil fuels will cost too much time—and too many lives.
Many decades ago electricity became the new oxygen, and the vast majority of Americans today believe they need it every moment of every waking or sleeping hour. The United States has built a vast infrastructure for generating, transmitting, and consuming it—all almost entirely based on planet-destroying fossil fuels and nuclear power.
For those seriously concerned about climate change, the inverse—the demand for electrical continuity—may be the real problem. Today’s most ambitious plans to abandon fossil fuels—which are certainly not supported by the natural gas industry—allow ten, twenty, or thirty years to wire the whole country with solar and wind power, running all day, every day, for everyone, everywhere. The plans differ in speed, but all agree on the last point: except for six agonizing hours per year, electrons must flow 24/7/365. To make that steadiness possible, solar plants will have to store some electricity during the daytime feast to last through the nocturnal famine. “As economies shift to variable renewables,” environmental activist Paul Hawken writes in his aggressive climate proposal Drawdown (2017), “management of the power grid with energy storage systems is critical.”
Zimbabwe and Puerto Rico thus provide models for what we might call pause-full electricity. Admittedly, neither Zimbabweans nor Puerto Ricans chose to accept this rationing. And in Zimbabwe, official incompetence has reduced electricity to a nearly unbearable degree. Still, Zimbabwe’s past and Puerto Rico’s potential indicate just and feasible ways of living amid intermittency. With a pause, life goes on. By abiding that interlude—by shedding their load—people can preserve life near and far. If my town’s blackout will lessen, say, the force of Puerto Rico’s next hurricane, then, please, shed us half a day per week.
What applies in the pandemic also applies—and also with desperate urgency—in the climate crisis. We can live with some intermittency and rationing—at least until batteries and other forms of energy storage are up and running everywhere. Hospitals certainly need 100 percent reliable equipment—perhaps some “continuous” businesses and cell towers too. And, in cities, elevators, streetlights, and subways must run reliably. One could imagine battery-assisted, semi-smart micro-grids connecting such infrastructure as well as home medical devices. But we don’t need the entire residential third of U.S. electricity consumption to run off lithium or to operate seamlessly.
…Read more: http://bostonreview.net/science-nature/david-mcdermott-hughes-save-climate-give-demand-constant-electricity
The same arguments could be applied to switching off household access to the electricity grid completely. Historically people didn’t have any electricity, they developed plenty of ways to preserve food which don’t rely on electricity, like pickling, canning or drying. People who need refrigeration to preserve life saving medications like insulin could pick up their supply a few times per week from a central depot.
But there is a noticeable lack of people who actually choose to live this way.
16 thoughts on ““Zimbabwe and Puerto Rico … provide models” for our Renewable Energy Future”
Are you sure this article isn’t in Babylon Bee, instead of Boston Review? Yeah, I bet Puerto Ricans, furious with their stinking corrupt and ineffective politicians, are just overjoyed with the “just and feasible” way they are living – while their political class (mostly Democrat these days) lives high on the hog.
There may have been others, it was the first one up on a search that wasn’t a blog.
The 52nd state would become a model for the future.
It’s the unspoken truth, that apparently is now spoken…
I lived in the Bahamas for a short time with this “intermittency”. I can say it is patently STUPID to suggest intentionally living this way when we have perfectly good viable options – meaning clean 100% naturally made fossil fuels to fill fill the void until an actual alternative is available. The wealthy will simply buy gas/ diesel generators and the poor will suffer and die in great numbers.
I realize that is the actual watermelon agenda to reduce the earth’s population, but will never accept it.
The stunning arrogance of those who wish to take all my freedoms to fulfill their idea of utopia is beyond ignorant, it is criminal.
I like your “100% natural” comment regarding fossil fuels.
New add slogans for nat gas electrical generation directed at the low-information voters:
“It’s 100% organic!”
“Certified radiation free! Solar and wind both use radiation to generate power.”
Utter balderdash. We need oil and gas and Nukes – preferably PBMRs.
https://briefingsforbritain.co.uk/the-costs-offshore-wind-power-blindness-and-insight/
https://www.thegwpf.com/category/energy-comment/
Speaking of “semi-smart…”
All too predictable nonsense from the Green Blob. Canada’s own Green Guru David Suzuki has long been a fan of Cuba.
https://www.resilience.org/stories/2006-07-30/cuba-accidental-revolution/
“Without fertilizer and pesticides, Cubans turned to organic methods. Without fuel and machinery parts, Cubans turned to oxen. Without fuel to transport food, Cubans started to grow food in the cities where it is consumed. Urban gardens were established in vacant lots, school playgrounds, patios and back yards. As a result Cuba created the largest program in sustainable agriculture ever undertaken.”
It’s strange what the Green Blob will celebrate and admire.
Let’s take Mr. Hughes at his word that electric continuity is a problem and look at his proposal that the residential third of electricity consumption could learn to live without reliable power. There is one problem enormous problem with that. In the de-carbonized future, the green zealots want to electrify everything in the home so that fossil-free electricity can replace cars, heating, cooking, and hot water. The problem is the gap between renewable production, particularly solar in winter-time high latitudes, and the load needed to prevent people from freezing to death in the dark. A multi-day light wind mostly cloudy period when there is an arctic blast of cold weather is inevitable and no “battery-assisted, semi-smart micro-grid” is going to keep up with demand from totally electric homes.
“…noticable lack of people who actually choose to live this way.” Yea, like the author of this nonsense. David McDermott Hughes is a Professor of Anthropology at Rutgers University, New Jersey. He often works from his home via modern communication devices. These devices are not candle-powered, he does not cook on buffalo chip fires, he does not ride an ass to work, and he does not scavenge around the swamps for his food. Typical “I know what’s best for you” liberal. Next.
“Zimbabwe and Puerto Rico thus provide models” Yes, they certainly do. All the world should look at them and not ever, period, do any of the things they have or are doing. Ditto Venezuela. Learn, people!
Well so far the COGS have told us we don’t need and can’t have, fossil fuels after 2035. They have closed down all debate about the nuclear options for energy. They are also pushing hard, to stop any hydro power from being developed beyond the existing ones already in place.
Now they have gone full Green, and stated electricity which is their go to option for power remember, should not be available all the time, and certainly not for all of the people.
That just leaves them to tell us, who will be the chosen ones entitled to have access to energy in their imagined future and who are the ones that will be denied?
The “Constantly Offended Green Socialists” (COGS) are nothing if not constant and increasingly evil.
Typical bunch of ridiculous fear-mongering pseudo-scientific garbage. I say this, having been listening to both sides of the issue, and having studied both the science and history of earth’s climate for the past 14 years.
Left out was Calizuela, which no longer has continuous electricity, 24/7/365.
The people just love it, especially during heat waves.
They are leaving in droves to other states.
One of my friends left LA for Portugal!
Calizuela is a leading US state.
I hope other states will not follow Calizuela
We need at least some states to be island of sanity
As usual, progressives are quite eager to cut everyone else’s lifestyle.