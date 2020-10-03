COVID Boosts Private Vehicles Over “Sustainable Mobility”

Guest “silver lining to dark cloud” by David Middleton

Sep 29, 2020

Covid Causing Shift From Public Transport To Cars

Dave Keating

Contributor Energy

The Coronavirus pandemic is causing people to shun public transport in favor of private cars in Germany, according to a report from the German Aerospace Center.

In a survey conducted by the center’s Institute for Transport Research in June and July, half of respondents said they are using public transport less often or much less often. They identified fears of the health risk as the reason, and those fears haven’t subsided since the previous time the survey was taken in April.

Though some people have moved from public transport to clean individual transport such as bicycles, private cars have emerged as the “clear winner” of the shift, according to the report. By July, traffic in Germany had gone back to pre-crisis levels, according to an analysis of mobile network data.

[…]

Lenz says that while new work-from-home arrangements have lessened the need to commute to work, those journeys that people are making are more likely now to be done by private car if one is available. “Private vehicles have emerged as the clear winner during the crisis, while public transport has lost out. Sustainable mobility concepts such as car sharing have also weakened. We are now further from a mobility transition than ever, as strong public transport is necessary for its success. This should be the clear focus in future.”

[…]

An increase in private car ownership could make it hard for Germany to reach its emissions reduction commitments under the country’s Energiewende policy.