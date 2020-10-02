From the “Manntastic claims require Manntastic evidence” department.
From the description:
The human eye could see the rise in sea level as the ice sheets in Greenland melt. Measurements also show a change in gravity as the ice melts. A new study has climate models showing the variation in ice sheet melts and how sea levels will rise so much, that low land across the globe is at risk.
Dr. Michael Mann joined Thom [Hartmann] to discuss how serious the rate of melt in Greenland and the evidence that the planet is in danger.
You’ll need a barf bag to watch.
h/t to CTM, who is recovering from surgery. We wish him the best.
12 thoughts on “Friday Funny: Will the World Drown as Greenland Ice Melts? (w/ Dr. Michael Mann)”
Such a shame to think that the Obamas have wasted so many tens-of-millions of dollars on beachfront property.
First time I’ve seen Mann speaking to camera as I missed the BBC’s travesty ‘Climate Change – The Facts’ . Blundering and unconvincing, even to believers.
I want the last 1:49 of my life back. SLR of 6-8 feet by 2100? An inch per year. No.
Mother Nature needs to step up her game if thats going to happen 😛
Whew! I am one mile from the Gulf of Mexico at an elevation of 13 feet so that means I won’t have to drive so far to go to the beach. Save on gas, or rather electricity.
“The human eye could see the rise in sea level as the ice sheets in Greenland melt.” Just looked at sea level, went the wrong way, maybe hasn’t reached the Gulf of Mexico yet. Maybe subliminal rise?
I dare anyone to stand by the water and claim they can see a 1/2 cm difference in the water level. Especially water that has surface movement.
But then I doubt that Mann has ever been to the waters edge.
Anthony writes, “You’ll need a barf bag to watch.”
I’ll skip watching it because I prefer not to barf…though I did enjoy the character Barf in “Spaceballs”
Stay safe and healthy, all.
From the hungry polar bears department. A couple of days ago there was a news report from Newfoundland.
Seems during an ‘exercise’ the army left their shiny orange search and rescue helicopter unattended. A polar bear tried to get in and broke windows and scratched it up.
Mann, if you look close enough (not pleasant of course)- seems to have a 2 day old Hitler mustache.
Good Lord. The constant scaremongering about, ooowww, scary sea-level(!), is so tiring. Find something else that at least would be plausibly scary. How ’bout a coming marxist takeover of world governments and subsequent loss of freedom? That’s actually very scary…..
Lot of Nonsense: “Unprecedented in 12 thousand years”
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/1/1d/Post-Glacial_Sea_Level.png
Mickey you are a …. your pants are on fire, and not from the global heating, global warming is soooo passe