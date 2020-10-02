A beautiful Moon-Mars conjunction tonight

Skywatchers, don’t miss this event.

Tonight, Oct. 2nd, the Harvest Moon and Mars are in conjunction, less than 1 degree apart for sky observers.

The Moon is nearly full, and bright red Mars is only days away from its closest approach to Earth, making the conjunction extra bright and beautiful.

The celestial pair rise in the east just after sunset and stay up all night long. Here is what it would look like from most of the northern hemisphere during the nights of October 2-3 about midnight.

Image: stellarium

And here is a skymap:

Of course, if you live in the southern hemisphere, it will look like this:

The conjunction from Buenos Aires around midnight Oct. 2-3. Image: stellarium



h/t to Spaceweather.com

