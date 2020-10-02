Skywatchers, don’t miss this event.
Tonight, Oct. 2nd, the Harvest Moon and Mars are in conjunction, less than 1 degree apart for sky observers.
The Moon is nearly full, and bright red Mars is only days away from its closest approach to Earth, making the conjunction extra bright and beautiful.
The celestial pair rise in the east just after sunset and stay up all night long. Here is what it would look like from most of the northern hemisphere during the nights of October 2-3 about midnight.
And here is a skymap:
Of course, if you live in the southern hemisphere, it will look like this:
h/t to Spaceweather.com
7 thoughts on “A beautiful Moon-Mars conjunction tonight”
In San Francisco, the big red object will be the Moon. The small one, Mars.
Unless wind direction changes – plenty of smoke from Glass Fire.
I’ve been on my patio the last few nights watching them getting closer each night. I was in fact wondering last night how close they would be tonight. Perfectly clear comfortable nights now in Tucson, so I’ll be there tonight with chilled beverage in hand.
Totally overcast here in Mendoza, Argentina! However, with some special fruit juice and the photo in the report I’m pretty sure I can see it anyway. Thanks!
But now they only block the sun
They rain and snow on everyone
So many things I would have done
But clouds got in my way
Zack is asking … What are the odds Mars will crash into the Moon?
I saw them getting closer last night. A little more and we might even have an eclipse! I’ll get my camera ready.
Jupiter and Saturn may also be visible if you look further East.