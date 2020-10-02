California’s Looming ‘Green New Car Wreck’

The numbers don’t pencil out for the future where just 25% of cars in California would be electric.
On September 23, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order that will ban the sale of gasoline-powered cars in the Golden State by 2035. Ignoring the hard lessons of this past summer, when California’s solar- and wind-reliant electric grid underwent rolling blackouts, Newsom now adds a huge new burden to the grid in the form electric vehicle charging. If California officials follow through and enforce Newsom’s order, the result will be a green new car version of a train wreck.
Let’s run some numbers. According to Statista, there are more than 15 million vehicles registered in California. Per the U.S. Department of Energy, there are only 256,000 electric vehicles registered in the state—just 1.7 percent of all vehicles.
Using the Tesla Model3 mid-range model as a baseline for an electric car, you’ll need to use about 62 kilowatt-hours (KWh) of power to charge a standard range Model 3 battery to full capacity. It will take about eight hours to fully charge it at home using the standard Tesla NEMA 14-50 charger.
Now, let’s assume that by 2040, five years after the mandate takes effect, also assuming no major increase in the number of total vehicles, California manages to increase the number of electric vehicles to 25 percent of the total vehicles in the state. If each vehicle needs an average of 62 kilowatt-hours for a full charge, then the total charging power required daily would be 3,750,000 x 62 KWh, which equals 232,500,000 KWh, or 232.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) daily.
Utility-scale California solar electric generation according to the energy.ca.gov puts utility-scale solar generation at about 30,000 GWh per year currently. Divide that by 365 days and we get 80 GWh/day, predicted to double, to 160 GWh /day. Even if we add homeowner rooftop solar, about half the utility-scale, at 40 GWh/day we come up to 200 GW/h per day, still 32 GWh short of the charging demand for a 25% electric car fleet in California. Even if rooftop solar doubles by 2040, we are at break-even, with 240GWh of production during the day.
Bottom-line, under the most optimistic best-case scenario, where solar operates at 100% of rated capacity (it seldom does), it would take every single bit of the 2040 utility-scale solar and rooftop capacity just to charge the cars during the day. That leaves nothing left for air conditioning, appliances, lighting, etc. It would all go to charging the cars, and that’s during the day when solar production peaks.
But there’s a much bigger problem. Even a grade-schooler can figure out that solar energy doesn’t work at night, when most electric vehicles will be charging at homes. So, where does Newsom think all this extra electric power is going to come from?
The wind? Wind power lags even further behind solar power. According to energy.gov, as of 2019, California had installed just 5.9 gigawatts of wind power generating capacity. This is because you need large amounts of land for wind farms, and not every place is suitable for high-return wind power.
In 2040, to keep the lights on with 25 percent of all vehicles in California being electric, while maintaining the state mandate requiring all the state’s electricity to come from carbon-free resources by 2045, California would have to blanket the entire state with solar and wind farms. It’s an impossible scenario. And the problem of intermittent power and rolling blackouts would become much worse.
And it isn’t just me saying this. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) agrees. In a letter sent by EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler to Gavin Newsom on September 28, Wheeler wrote:
“[It] begs the question of how you expect to run an electric car fleet that will come with significant increases in electricity demand, when you can’t even keep the lights on today.
“The truth is that if the state were driving 100 percent electric vehicles today, the state would be dealing with even worse power shortages than the ones that have already caused a series of otherwise preventable environmental and public health consequences.”
California’s green new car wreck looms large on the horizon. Worse, can you imagine electric car owners’ nightmares when California power companies shut off the power for safety reasons during fire season? Try evacuating in your electric car when it has a dead battery.
Gavin Newsom’s “no more gasoline cars sold by 2035” edict isn’t practical, sustainable, or sensible. But isn’t that what we’ve come to expect with any and all of these Green New Deal-lite schemes?
I acknowledge the help of Willis Eschenbach in checking the numbers for this article.
Anthony Watts is a senior fellow for environment and climate at The Heartland Institute. He is also an owner of an electric vehicle in California.
53 thoughts on “California’s Looming ‘Green New Car Wreck’”
It’s quite obvious what the plan is. Californians out of their cars and, presumably, on their bikes. Now who will be affected most by this implicit policy? The Hollywood elite or suburbian Joe Bloggs?
Cue up the diesel generators.
You have forgotten “out of the suburbs” and into new high rise planned communities at nodes of the high speed rail system.
Get with the program!
Not to mention that wind tends to subside at night, so average hourly output from wind generation is going to be at a minimum when it’s needed most. Fortunately I’m not so old that I shouldn’t still be in good health and sound mind … and I love to watch a good train wreck, particulalry when it was self-inflicted.
By 2035 the only people left in California will be those who can’t afford cars and government employees on ridiculous pensions.
I suspect in the future there will be far more automobiles purchased out of state than at present. And too, look for more state regulations restricting out of state purchases.
How does he have the authority to do this?
He was elected and he controls the transport laws.
“He was elected and he controls the transport laws.”
He also has a Trumpian YUGE mandate to do so…
https://www.ppic.org/wp-content/uploads/ppic-statewide-survey-californians-and-the-environment-july-2020.pdf
But since this is just an executive order, and he will no longer be Governor in 2035, this is all BS.
Funny, but the SCOTUS ruled that TRUMP! can’t just undo Obama ex orders. A John Roberts deciding vote. Picking WHICH president has MORE “moral” authority?
Probably would be the same for Cali judges, picking WHICH Governor is the most suitable to make the decision.
Really need another “texturalist” Justice. Will have one soon.
I don’t think it’s fair to assume that the cars will have to be fully charged every day. The Tesla Model 3 has a 322 mile range and an average commute of about 28 miles. Call it 10% per working day. Similar for running errands on the weekends makes it constant. 23.25 GWh per day.
That’s a word parsing loserthink argument similar to to one raised in the White House briefing yesterday, where the reporter demanded that Kayleigh McEnany define the difference between Trump votes being found being in a ditch or a river.
It misses the central point. The math doesn’t work.
This is why you dont have your friends check your data.
Unlike climate science then.
JF
Good post. And much of that vehicle replacement will be for folks who go to work and park there for awhile. Here’s what they will be doing – mostly DURING THE DAY….
https://www.nrel.gov/docs/fy18osti/70893.pdf
One flaw in most thinking is that an EV might be used more than just for commuting. In addition, one never knows when a relative might fall ill and you need to go to them. With an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle, I can refuel on my way out of town and not have to wait until morning to be charged. Batteries also have relatively limited lifetime and their range drops over time, more so than any ICE car.
I drive from the Midwest to Maine every summer and do not fly because I bring things with me. The normal two long days of driving would become closer to a week, if I have to stop to recharge for many hours every 300 miles (do not forget that a Tesla is not allowed to run its battery down and a fair chunk of stored energy is saved to save the battery from becoming a useless brick).
The other day Tesla Central’s computer system crashed and, guess what, Teslas failed all over the country. Do people no understand that these are controlled by Tesla Central and NOT the owner?
“The other day Tesla Central’s computer system crashed and, guess what, Teslas failed all over the country.”
Just curious but why is that?
“I drive from the Midwest to Maine every summer and do not fly because I bring things with me. The normal two long days of driving would become closer to a week,”
So, a need for ICE 4-5 days a year? They’ve got this deal now, where you can RENT THEM. And when you get there, ride apps, public trans, friends,. I would get out a pencil, paper……
Won’t a new electric car have a longer average commute?
I agree. Most cars do about 10000 miles per year so that probably works out about right.
Of course, when the Sun doesn’t shine (or clouds of smoke block out the Sun), everything stops.
The calculation on added electricity demand seems to be incorrect. It assumes that the battery of each car would be fully discharged each day, which is unlikely to happen as it would require drivers to drive 350 kilometers daily (or whatever Tesla’s range is), while an average Californian drives about 50 kilometers per day on average. So the figure for demand should be 33 GWh, not 233.
So you are assuming that there is no energy loss anywhere in the system while driving a Tesla. I guess you must have seen the video where the two clowns drove a Tesla in Colorado going uphill, discharging most of the battery and then drove downhill and when they get back to their starting point the battery was fully charged. I knew Elon Musk is a genius but I am really impressed at how he can avoid real-world physics.
Sure . . . if you believe the report from Colorado, it would fitting to claim: “Elon Musk . . . the man that re-wrote the Second Law of Thermodynamics!”
That’s the claimed range. How many ICE cars do you know that achieve their claimed mpg? The average mileage in California is, according to the internet, 13,636 miles or 37 miles per day. The claimed range for a Model 3 is 250 miles, but call it 175 miles in real conditions. So that’s 1.4 full charges per week.
So I think the 233 is too high as you do, but your number is too low. The other problem is that it doesn’t really matter what the total is, but that the vast majority say 80% of vehicles will be put on charge within the same 2 hour period every evening Monday to Friday.
Gavin has undoubtedly overpromised. But he will make good progress if he compromises on nat gas peaker and base gas electric production. The good news is that he has already disrupted the CDOGGR, way beyond renaming it. He has been moving to bring Cal’s nat gas storage infrastructure out of danger since his election, and hopefully will expand it. The resultant replacement of vehicle IC emissions with those from nat gas conversion will leave him short of his stretch goal, but will make matters much better. Admittedly, most of this nat gas will be imported. The Sac valley is toast, w.r.t. actual reserves, of any class….
Storage trends are also working in his favor. My skin flint son in the SF Bay area is. as we speak, installing solar/storage at his house.
https://www.nrel.gov/docs/fy19osti/73222.pdf
Bigger pic, Cal’s population will stabilize, as only the sharpest, most hard working of us can afford to live there. Cal. leavers are half as likely to have a BS or better than the comers. So, Cal will continue to bright size at the expense of taker states with relatively burgeoning populations, and will thereby continue to support those yeast states….
So all those illegal immigrants pouring into Mexifornia has a BS or better?
“So all those illegal immigrants pouring into Mexifornia has a BS or better?”
Uh, you mean THIS one?
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/26/us/undocumented-population-study-mexicans.html
Actually, you highlight a valid Cal problem. How to help out the Californians who do most of the front line work. The answer is to properly value it, and thereby mechanize it, automate it, otherwise economically ration it, and stop the hypocrisy of calling the folks who do it, “illegal”, but subversively inviting them at the same time. That way, less poverty, less inequality more recognition of what actually needs to be done…
I predict CA will have lots of older cars, many purchased in 2034, and a thriving market for auto mechanics. Eventually, enough old cars on the road so that CA looks like Cuba with lots of old American cars.
For those with electric cars, diesel or gasoline powered electricity generators will be used to charge them overnight because the electric grid won’t handle the load.
I’m developing nuclear powered fans to spin windmills, and nuclear powered spotlights to light up soar panels at night. Technology is the answer.
This article contained too many numbers, said governor Newsom, whose staff is now adding them all up, for a total.
Salute!
Do not forget the infrastructure required to increase the amps in each neighborhood.
The increase in kilowatts will require either higher volts and more local transformers, or maybe much larger cables to handle the loads, or a combination of both.
I doubt if the Governor’s advisor know a damn about volts and amps and kilowatts and cable capacity for the current and…. and……
Gums sends…
“Do not forget the infrastructure required to increase the amps in each neighborhood.”
I thought the big take aways were that All of these vehicles would require FULL recharge every NIGHT? 2 “not too thoughtfuls” in one WUWT, but not surprising.
But in fact, you’re right. I don’t hold it agin’ Gavin that he isn’t doing the grid planning on his own, and I’m guessing that he has been so informed. The infrastructure $ could become available from stopping the subsidization of service into wilderness and wilderness adjacent areas. I.e., if you wanna’ “Live the dream”, KYSO. But on your own nickel, and with safe (probably underground and/or hacienda based) electricity delivery…
Why would Californians only charge cars at night?
Surely they park them at work, shopping malls, multiple other places which can/will have chargers?
(If you really want to know how this works, go look at Oslo, which has one of the planet’s highest levels of EV sales)
You forget, that Norway has a lot of hydro power, not wind and solar.
And they see the problem of the battery production as the biggest one.
Norway is predominantly hydroelectric.
But then you knew that, right?
You can estimate the electricity needed by an electric fleet by determining the miles per day for that fleet and then dividing by the average miles per kWhr for electrics, which would be roughly 3.5. Since most EVs charge at night , the load on the grid would be about the least possible. Public charging stations often use solar panels for their electricity and do not draw against the grid to any great extent, often to no extent. Generally past estimates for an electric fleet conclude that most grids could handle the extra load , or come close to being able to do so.
“Since most EVs charge at night” Is this after midnight when folks are in bed? I suspect most will plug in as soon as they arrive home. Right when usage is max with air conditioning/electric heating, cooking, laundry, etc. The Tesla charging station mentioned in the article is a 240V/32A service. Basically another electric range and even more than an HVAC system.
“Public charging stations often use solar panels for their electricity” Really? How many solar panels in the evening when the sun is lower in the sky does it take to supply 240 volts at 35 amps? Most places I have seen in the Midwest are located nearby to businesses that have 480 volt power available and there are no solar panels.
All the solar or wind must be backed up with gas , nuclear or imported electricity. It doesn’t matter what mileage, miles, day or night, the entire electric system from distribution to transmission with local or imported generation, must be available 24/7.
The investments needed whether at system or customer locations and the operating costs when utilized, must be in place.
The total costs ultimately to customers and taxpayers is not less. The reduced real emissions are not reduced, just relocated.
Also , distribution must be built for the maximum demand ever, may not be totally coincident with peak system demand , and is likely the most expensive cost for each kW/MW to its peak.
From my file tag lines smart remarks etc:
Left-wing Liberal Democrats and the Main Stream media have no sense of numbers, science and reality.
That’s why they think we can power the world’s economy on wind mills, solar panels, and squirrel cages.
Besides the electric car nonsense, California has started to ban natural gas.
However, I want a small electric car to zip around town in. So far I’ve driven a Tesla, in San Jose no less, where there are a lot of them and a Cooper Mini test drive here at home in WI. They are just Wow!
Steve,
The Aptera appears to be back as an electric only 2 seat commuter. They claim it uses only 100 wHr/ mile, vs the Tesla 3 using about 300 wHr/ mile.
https://www.aptera.us/
They have covered the surfaces with solar pv cells which they claim provides some self- recharge capability.
We’ll see if they are able to getting into actual production this time. But, they do need funding to contune development.
I had put a deposit on their original gas version, which they failed to be able to produce, so they refunded all deposits.
He won’t be governor at that time, nor will he have any consequences. With any luck, a future governor will strike this down.
There just over 14 years to make another irrational decision. It’ll be phun to watch.
I’ve been waiting for this type of analysis, thanks. But I agree with those who note that you wouldn’t fully charge each car every day. It would be interesting to see the calculations redone with a more realistic assessment of how often cars are fully charged. But it would also be interesting to follow up with the amount of solar losses/increased number of panels needed due to having to charge batteries during the day to charge cars at night, or the increased number of windmills needed as the increased electrical demand forces installation of greater numbers of windmills in lower wind-speed areas. In the end, none of this works. Bring on the nukes.
They obviously are thinking that for the plebs, the power of the current Tesla models is way too much. Something more along the lines of a golf cart, with a maximum speed of 25mph or so is quite sufficient.
Exponentially increasing registration tax based upon engine power can help to enforce this.
Then ban cars (gas or electric) in all metropolitan and maybe even suburban areas.
Who needs generation capacity?
In many cities people live in apartments and only have street parking. Sometimes you are lucky and get a spot close to where you live, other times you park a few blocks away. How will these cars be charged ? I suppose there could be chargers at every spot and some type of credit card reader. Just hope someone doesn’t walk by and unplug you.
Rationing is the great leap forward.
Let us know how it goes.
If electric car sales increase dramatically then there will be less demand for oil and price will drop as the higher cost producers go out of business and supply can be made fully by the lower cost producers. Without an increase in gasoline tax it is hard to compete cost wise with ice engine, especially the efficient engines. If gas price very high because of taxes and electricity price relatively low then the electric car can compete price wise over the lifetime of the car. Much of the car business is simply price driven. Lower to middle class often make decision based on price they can afford. With electricity prices consumers are at the mercy of the utility companies that often have a monopoly. With gas there is much more competition.
The loonies are trying to bring forward the ban on new ice cars to 2030 in UK at the same time there’s talk of third generation smart meters being used to switch off power when the grid can’t cope. The futures so bright I gotta wear shades…or maybe not
Problem is one must allow for demand peaks – people preparing to go away for thanksgiving, or to escape the earthquake, etc.
Using average mileage/GWh theory might work in principle, but human nature isn’t like that.
Presumably the crime rate will go down cos the crimms won’t be able to charge the getaway vehicle 🤪
Notanacademic,
Clearly you, represent the ultimate optimist. You image we will have something left worth stealing by 2035? I am running the numbers and my calcs tell me, by 2026 it is all over for most of us.
Very fitting that in the photo at the lead of the above article—one titled to be Governor Newsom announcing his “major climate initiative”—he is standing in front of an amusement park.
OK, all you “kids”, Daddy has spoken, now go out to play and pretend.
New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act has a target of a 40% reduction of GHG emissions by 2030 for all sectors including transportation. New York has about 11 million vehicles registered so to get a 40% reduction about 5 million will have to be zero emitting by 2030. As of August 2, 2020 there are 53,859 zero-emitting vehicles. I will see California’s looming car wreck and raise you a New York inevitable catastrophic car wreck
Won’t be a problem. By 2035, the middle-class in California that does most of the driving will be gone; either moved away for a better standard of living and jobs elsewhere, or simply absorbed into the lower class that will be packed in cities and won’t need a car anyway.
The man is stupid, his staff must be stupid too. A limit of one gas powered car per household and as many electrics as you want is a little more reasonable, but not a state-wide mandate, leave it up to local government. That along with nuclear power for the grid just might make a decent world to live in. But that isn’t what left-wing liberal Democrats want.