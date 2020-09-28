Improved models show stronger climate change signal in the tropical Atlantic – or not

Comparative study of the GEOMAR illustrates dependence on model resolution
Climate models can only provide an approximation to the real world. Some models still suffer from relatively large biases in the sea surface temperatures of the tropical Atlantic. A new study by GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel shows that in a model with higher resolution the errors in the tropical Atlantic are much smaller relative a model of the same family employing coarse resolution. In addition, climate change projections with the high-resolution model show more pronounced changes in atmospheric circulation and precipitation in this region. The results have now been published in the international journal npj Climate and Atmospheric Science.
A long-standing problem in global climate models (coupled ocean-atmosphere-sea ice models) is the too warm sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Atlantic, which also influences the nature of the interactions between the ocean and the atmosphere. Simulations at GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel show, on the one hand, that temperature errors are much smaller when using in a climate model an atmospheric component with very high resolution. On the other hand, only such a climate model projects a sea-surface temperature response to increasing atmospheric CO2-concentrations that is similar to the warming trends observed since the mid-20th century. Moreover, the atmospheric circulation pattern at the equator, the so-called Walker circulation, is significantly altered in the climate change experiment, leading to greatly increased precipitation in the equatorial region. The scientists have now published the results of their investigations in the international journal npj Climate and Atmospheric Science.
“We have used the Kiel Climate Model in two configurations”, explains lead author Dr. Wonsun Park from GEOMAR. One uses an atmosphere model with a coarse horizontal resolution of just under three degrees (~300 km) and 31 vertical levels, the other a horizontal resolution of about half a degree (~50 km) and 62 levels”, Park continues.
The higher atmospheric resolution greatly reduces the error in the simulated sea surface temperatures of the tropical Atlantic. “This is due to the much better simulation of the surface winds, which is not possible with the coarse-resolution model because the transitions from land to sea regions cannot be represented well enough”, explains co-author Prof. Dr. Mojib Latif from GEOMAR. “The surface winds have a considerable influence on the ocean currents and thus on water temperatures”, explains the climate scientists from Kiel. Thus, according to the authors, the high-resolution atmospheric component configuration of the climate model possibly may provide enhanced future projections in the tropical Atlantic region relative to most other climate models that typically employ a coarse-resolution atmospheric component.
Both model configurations were used in a climate change experiment in which atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations continue to increase. The response of the two model versions is very different. The high-resolution variant reacts much more sensitive, the atmospheric circulation pattern in the tropics changed fundamentally, the hydrological cycle is increased. In contrast, the coarse-resolution version shows a much weaker atmospheric reaction. “We were somewhat surprised by the clear difference”, says Professor Latif. “But it clarifies that our understanding of all the developments associated with climate change is still immature”, Latif concludes.
Park, W., and M. Latif, 2020: Resolution dependence of CO2-induced Tropical Atlantic sector climate changes. Climate and Atmospheric Science, doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41612-020-00139-6
13 thoughts on “Improved models show stronger climate change signal in the tropical Atlantic – or not”
But it clarifies that our understanding of all the developments associated with climate change is still immature”, Latif concludes.
Yup, the science is settled!
Willis E has shown this in an other way.
Negative feedback from increasing radiation:
Rain and hurricanes will eat up the energy added.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/09/23/watts-available/
“Both model configurations were used in a climate change experiment in which atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations continue to increase.”
WTF? FFS! Do these bozos not understand that a COMPUTER SIMULATION is NOT AN EXPERIMENT!
Total idiots.
+10^6!
“Do these bozos not understand that a COMPUTER SIMULATION is NOT AN EXPERIMENT!”
That was my first reaction to the article also.
I also found it interesting that they considered “a horizontal resolution of about half a degree (~50 km) and 62 levels” a “high-resolution variant”.
“We were somewhat surprised by the clear difference.” This is a signal to revisit all of the “experiment” parameters, not to just accept the surprise results which were in the direction you wanted all along. Science is obviously being ignored here, but that’s where the funding is.
A coarse grid is worse than a finer grid? What a surprise 🙂
Their “fine” grid is 50 km and 62 vertical levels. Does anybody know what grid size is used for – still uncertain, but valuable – hurricane predictions?
Am I surprised? – No!
When the smaller spikes of warm and cold are filtered out due to low sampling dynamics and rate (large bins), the extremes are discarded and you have a more narrow band of temperature range. If there are more small warm spikes than of small cold spikes, the whole picture turn slightly warmer.
The solution: More money for the researchers to enhance resolution, to keep the scare growing.
The big question is how much of an influence does the tropical Atlantic have if it is 1 deg warmer or colder anyway compared to what comes out of the Arctic ocean when the Beaufort Gyre lets loose and dumps very cold fresher water into the North Atlantic? Throw in a big volcano going off and I wouldn’t want to live in Europe for a couple of decades, especially when all the windmills freeze.
Sooner or later (probably sooner) we are going to have to pay the piper for all these warmer temperatures dissipating and the Sun cycling back to not being so active. The growing seasons are already getting shorter and snows in both hemispheres are making a comeback. These people can model all they want but what really counts is the real world, not the modeled one.
Or as one of the lady’s once, what happens when the battery starts charging again?
“The surface winds have a considerable influence on the ocean currents and thus on water temperatures”,
i.e. non-radiative processes play a significant role at the surface which diminishes radiation’s share and negates BB.
“The high-resolution variant reacts much more sensitive, the atmospheric circulation pattern in the tropics changed fundamentally, the hydrological cycle is increased.”
This means that the adhoc tuning of the water vapour amounts in the tropics will have to be adjusted. Presumably in the coarser model, the water vapour amount was always tuned to match the real world measurements. Since their high resolution model produces more water vapour, they have a problem. Any variable that depends on the amount of water vapour will then be in larger error. Their tuning job is now immense. They will have to tune 100’s of variables just to get the right amount of water vapour. Rather like pressing in 1 side of a balloon which changes the pressure on the other side which then has to be corrected but upon correction changes the pressure somewhere else and so on and so on. Models can never accurately model the climate system because it is a non linear chaotic system as the IPCC has admitted.
With four parameters I can fit an elephant,
with five I can make him wiggle his trunk.
John Von Neumann