First Candidate for a Planet in an External Galaxy
In a surprise paper, a team of researchers from the U.S. and China has found the first evidence for a candidate planet in another galaxy.
The planet candidate lies in the M51 Whirlpool Galaxy and is approximately 23 million light years away. M51 lies relatively close to Ursa Major aka the “Great Bear”. The researchers observed what they believed to be planetary transit that lasted for approximately three hours as seen in figure 1 below.
Abstract:
Do external galaxies host planetary systems? Many lines of reasoning suggest that the answer must be ‘yes’. In the foreseeable future, however, the question cannot be answered by the methods most successful in our own Galaxy. We report on a different approach which focuses on bright X-ray sources (XRSs). M51-ULS-1b is the first planet candidate to be found because it produces a full, short-lived eclipse of a bright XRS. M51-ULS-1b has a most probable radius slightly smaller than Saturn. It orbits one of the brightest XRSs in the external galaxy M51, the Whirlpool Galaxy, located 8.6 Megaparsecs from Earth. It is the first candidate for a planet in an external galaxy.
The paper: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2009.08987
If it is confirmed, it will be named M51-ULS-1b.
More analysis of the system is required before the object can be confirmed as an actual planet revealed by a planetary transit, but if confirmed as a planet, the researchers believe it will likely be approximately the size of Saturn or a little smaller.
9 thoughts on “First-ever planet may have been found in another galaxy”
Awesome! However, if we want to visit/colonize/contaminate this new planet we need to leave right away. consulting my Star Trek Decoder Ring I see maximum speed of Warp Factor 8 is 125 light years per hour, or 504 years to travel 23 million light years. I’m busy right now so somebody else needs to volunteer.
Found a planet at approximately 23 million light years away?!
Try another one.
Ron Long
September 28, 2020 at 3:02 am
Ron hold your horses mate.
It is not confirmed yet,
and by the looks of it, it seems more like these guys trying a confirm the M51-ULS-1b Galaxy than the “planet” in it.
You would not want to go through “dark matter”, mate… 🙂
cheers
Interesting but I hope that they have more than a single pass. They need at least 3 passes, and the time between them identical, the orbital time. Anything else could be virtually anything, and not any kind of proof, just a maybe.
The data presented is also somewhat suspicious, as the x-ray source appears to be virtually completely obscured by the “transit”, and x-ray sources are stars so relitively large. The second graph also shows that the source is varying from almost zero to the peak, where the “transit” happens. Why is this variation measured, is it the Eart rotation, tracking errors or something else. Data should be fully described. I am off to read the paper!
Chandra X-ray Observatory had a long-term electronics issue, which apparently was rectified only very recently.
NASA: After isolating an issue to electronics in use since launch in 1999 (far longer than the mission design life of 5 years) the team activated the camera’s back-up set of electronics. On Sept. 7.
They need to send up a probe to verify the finding. Using today’s technology how long would it take a probe to travel the 25 million light years out there and return? I doubt that they have ever built a space craft that will continue to be highly reliable for that long of a time. The space craft would have to carry enough fuel to not only make the trip out there but to also make the trip home. How much would the effort cost?
I’m there man … 23 light years and me!
Discovering new planets is beginning to sound more like doomsday cults predicting the end.
That’s “23 million light years and me” 😁
The said planet, if it exists, must be carefully explored to show evidence of human caused planetary warming and lead to further demands for more grants/”carbon” reductions here. Action at a distance. Send Attenborough.