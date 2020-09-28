Study: Global Warming Hiatus (aka “The Pause”) Was Real

From the GWPF and the better late than never department: (the paper was published in late 2019 but seems pretty solid, using Oxygen18 isotope analysis) – Anthony
A new analysis of global air temperature by researchers from Tongji University in Shanghai has cast light on the much debated recent hiatus in global temperature.
Writing in the Journal of Earth Science the Chinese scientists say there was a rapid rise in global mean surface air temperature after the late 1970s but that this stalled and there was a relative stagnation and even slight cooling that lasted for about 15 years (1998–2012). They add that even though the slowdown was acknowledged by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Fifth Assessment Report (IPCC AR5) and termed as a hiatus (IPCC, 2013) there was a debate in the scientific community about whether there was a hiatus in global warming or not.
The researchers believe that the debate about the global warming hiatus poses a substantial challenge to our understanding of the global climate response to anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions and natural variability. They say that the disagreements about the recent global warming hiatus mainly arise from different sources, among which differences across observational SAT datasets may be a key contributor to the contradictory conclusions. So they use an alternative set of data.
They use the ratio of two oxygen isotopes in precipitation, oxygen 16 and 18, which is a proxy for the temperature of precipitation and surface temperature. They are particularly interested in what they term a “robust correlation” between precipitation oxygen ratios and surface temperature over mid- and high-latitude regions. Twelve stations were selected of which ten are located in Europe, and the remaining two in Antarctica and North America, respectively. Using the data they constructed a composite isotope index spanning 1970–2016 by combining twelve precipitation oxygen isotope records collected over mid and high-latitude continents. With it they evaluate the recent global warming hiatus.
They found a cooling trend over the period 1998–2012 which was significantly different from that of the interval 1970–1997 which is characterised by a significant warming. They conclude that ,
“…our results provide new evidence for recent global warming hiatus and highlight the potential of utilising precipitation isotopes for tracking climate changes.”
The Paper:
Global mean surface air temperature (SAT) has remained relative stagnant since the late 1990s, a phenomenon known as global warming hiatus. Despite widespread concern and discussion, there is still an open question about whether this hiatus exists, partly due to the biases in observations. The stable isotopic composition of precipitation in mid- and high-latitude continents closely tracks change of the air temperature, providing an alternative to evaluate global warming hiatus. Here we use the long-term precipitation δ18O records available to investigate changes in SAT over the period 1970–2016. The results reveal slight decline in δ18O anomaly from 1998 to 2012, with a slope of −0.000 4‰ decade−1 which is significantly different from that of pre-1998 interval This downward δ18O anomaly trend suggests a slight cooling for about −0.001 oC decade−1, corroborating the recent hiatus in global warming. Our work provides new evidence for recent global warming hiatus and highlights the potential of utilizing precipitation isotope for tracking climate changes.\
Bang, another nail in the casket of “Climate Science” !
The study is junk science.
This article is junk science.
There has been data mining of the worst kind.
The global average temperature start point is 1998,
with a huge El Nino Pacific Ocean heat release
that has nothing to do with carbon dioxide.
The global average end point of 2012 does NOT have a huge El Nino.
Therefore, the choice of these start and end points is data mining intended to disguise a global warming trend in progress for 325 years, especially since 1975..
This study, and the article about it, are meaningless data mining junk science not worthy of this website.
Maybe next time there should be an article about a temperature trend study that starts in 1988, and ends in 1998, data mining to show global warming?
+1 Richard
This study is a perfect example of “cheery picking.”
Notice the difference
https://woodfortrees.org/plot/uah6/from:1998/to:2012/plot/uah6/from:1998/to:2012/trend
https://woodfortrees.org/plot/uah6/from:1990/to:2020/plot/uah6/from:1990/to:2020/trend
If we go by your argument…. If we use the 98 El-Nino as the starting point, then we should use the the 2016 El-Nino as the end point. And what do you – a nett cooling. Any two points you pick are arbitrary and cherry picking. Your argument is like saying “the data is invalid because the sky is blue”
It’s not about science, if it were, global warming would have faded away from folks’ memories a long time ago.
I am reminded of a cartoon showing a defiant John Diefenbaker continuing to sit in mid air after a tree branch has been sawed out from under him. Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming (CAGW) is a lot like Diefenbaker in that respect.
Yet atmospheric CO2 proceeded to increase. I’d love to see the R Square for the the two.
The models can’t explain the hiatus because the models are junk science. They not only put code to junk ideas, they then supersize the junk on supercomputer to propagate an enormously expensive pile of errors on top of errors.
Any semblance a midel output may have with reality is due to hand-tuning outputs and cherry picking which runs to publish by the Cargo cult.
JB
The computer games predict what their owners want predicted. They are personal opinions.
If they make consistently accurate climate forecasts, which could be by chance, they get to be called “models”. Based on that definition, there is only one climate model in the world — the Russian Model —
I forget the specific name. It must be colluding with Trump, however, because it only predicts mild global warming, like we’ve had for 325 years, which is what the CO2 lab experiments suggested.
Occums razor should point all non-political scientists to the conclusion that increasing Atmospheric CO2 over more than 2 decades with no corresponding increase in global surface temperatures means we need to be looking somewhere other than man burning fossil fuel for the answer to what causes the climate to change.
Climate change is inculcated as part of the Left’s religious dogma on environmentalism and humanity’s “sins” against nature and the Earth. A central tenet of the dogma is that Carbon dioxide sins of burning hydrocarbons lays at feet of humanity it’s destruction of nature and changing climate.
This is a situation very much like the Geocentric dogma of the Vatican’s Christian religious authorities during Galileo’s time. The geocentric proposition lay central to the religious belief that God put mankind at the center of “His” perfect universe. The Ptolemaic mathematical models worked well to then crude observations, until more refined telescopic measurements and the observation of the Jovian moons caused problems for the geocentric paradigm codified in Ptolemaic epicycles.
The modern day Climate Change theologians and climate “science” authorities of course had to flatten the last 1000 years of temperature record, a time before humanity began burning fossil fuels in quantity for the dogma to sell to ignorant People. The hockey stick is their version of the Christian crucifix. The Hickey stuck is then a symbol of “Mann”-kind’s recent sins of fossil fuel burning.
The hiatus is thus the climate religion’s “Jovian moon problem” that Roman Catholic theologians dismissed in support of divine Geocentricism 400 years ago. The Vatican then too had its best mathematicians working on the problem, so long as they didn’t stray from the central dogma. When one prominent Catholic mathematician tried, he was of course locked away for his heresy.
Ockham, or Occam, but not Occum!
“The researchers believe that the debate about the global warming hiatus poses a substantial challenge to our understanding of the global climate response to anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions and natural variability. ”
Is there any way that you can extract the authors discussion of this, in proper context, from the paywalled paper? I’m guessing that this is the view of most climate science modelers.
https://www.nature.com/news/increased-scrutiny-of-climate-change-models-should-be-welcomed-1.21913
It represents a “substantial challenge” to people trying to maintain the narrative that we are inexorably headed for doom.
“It represents a “substantial challenge” to people trying to maintain the narrative that we are inexorably headed for doom.”
Uh, ok. Now, again, can you quote us what the authors actually said about this “challenge”? I’m NOT sayin’ that it wasn’t discussed. I don’t know. It’s just that myMy BS detector buzzes when we are told what authors say, when their actual words are in print.
Demonstrating the value of CET as a useful guide to global or at the Least, northern hemispheric temperatures, which leading institutions concur with, it can be seen that there was a very slight decline in CET from 1998 to 2019 as I noted in part 3 of my series tracking the decline over the last few years.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/02/15/the-rise-and-fall-of-central-england-temperatures-part-3-2000-2019/
Tonyb
The Central England Temperature record (CET) is an important data point in the debate over the validity of today’s climate science. Not the least because it is an instrumental temperature record produced by the Hadley Centre and because it goes so far back into the past.
The argument has been made that the dangers of global warming are not simply a consequence of the raw temperature increase. As the argument goes, significant danger also arises as a consequence of the rapidity of the warming at a pace which leaves little time for the natural environment and for the human social-economic environment to react to the rapid increase and to quickly change and adapt.
The CET contains periods where the rate of local warming exceeded +0.3 degrees C per decade and lasted for three or more decades. The most prominent period of rapid rise is from 1690 to 1730. Other periods with a somewhat less rapid rate of increase are also present throughout the CET.
See this graph from Tony Brown’s article: https://curryja.files.wordpress.com/2018/03/slide06.png
If the consequences of a rapid rise in local temperature are as dangerous environmentally and sociologically as is now being claimed by climate activists, these periods of rapid warming in Central England should have had devastating physical, environmental, and sociological effects which persist locally to this very day.
An important question to be answered is this. Have such devastating physical, environmental, and sociological local effects which persist to this very day been documented in Central England through the work of appropriately focused scientific studies?
I am reminded of the concept of winning a battle and losing the war. Arguing over this and that trend since 1970 when the record supposedly goes back to 1850 (HADCRUT) it doesn’t take a genius to see that the so-called average global temperature goes up and goes down over the period of several decades, but all totaled it’s up maybe a degree in all that time.
Having said that, our friends at GISTEMP continue to change the data every month. The GISTEMP Land Ocean Temperature Index LOTI came out for August a week or so ago and of the 1680 monthly entries 370 changes were made. Over time it does make a difference. Here’s a comparison of the 2018 & 1997 editions of LOTI:
https://i.postimg.cc/sD1ZKVF3/image.png
A brief flat trend = So what ?
Global warming has been in progress for 20,000 years, and the latest trend is mild warming since the late 1600s. The warming since the late 1600s can be blamed on man made CO2 by climate change howlers, but that never explains the decades with cooling, or those with no warming. Or the 4.5 billion years of natural climate change before humans showed up.
The surface global average temperature data are nearly worthless before World War II .. but we have decent satellite data since 1979 that require little infilling. Since 1979 we’ve had some warming. So what?
How much CO2 is to blame for that warming is unknown. I love the slight warming here in Michigan USA, and hope we get more warming. My outdoors plants are asking for even more CO2.
So why would anyone complain that we are living in a warm interglacial, and having a slightly warming trend within that interglacial for the past 325 years? This is the best climate since the Little Ice Age and those pesky leftist climate change howlers are trying to ruin it by bellowing about some fictional coming climate crisis we’ve been hearing about for 50 years … and we will probably be hearing about “the coming crisis” for another 50 years. Those leftists are never happy — they can’t even enjoy the wonderful climate. Hey, you leftists, if we were not in a warming trend, we’d be in a cooling trend — we have centuries of anecdotal data showing people LIKE WARMING … and don’t like cooling. End of rant.
Skiers love cooling 😉
Great posting of actual science, Anthony. The earth’s chaotic climate is far too complicated for simple modelling, and the idea that any one factor has the control knob in its grasp is crazy. Except maybe the sun. Like when it goes supernova. Stay sane and safe.
I’ve read the article. Seems to be robust. No surprise for most of us that tend to follow more closely the evolution of climate data and the limitations related to measurement systems and models. I’ll be watching, in the next few years, the development of this comedy/tragedy that the CAGW has become.
It was my understanding that the “global warming hiatus” was no part of the “settled science”.
Any chance that the trend in δ18O-H2O is linked to this:
https://i.postimg.cc/htHz1SqN/Presentation1.jpg?
This shows the cumulative MEI.v2 which is computed from the Multivariate El Niño/Southern Oscillation (ENSO) index. As it increases, it suggests an in-balance towards more El Niños than La Niñas, with the opposite occurring between 1998 and 2012, which is the range they say is cooling. Just a thought (I have not read the paper as it is paywalled).
It was hilarious watching the Pause Deniers first try to deny that it existed, and then come up with one excuse after another for it, in a “the dog ate my warming” comedy series. I think they finally settled on the laughable excuse that the warming was “in the oceans”. Where it couldn’t be measured, but “we know it’s there”.
Uh-huh. Riiiiiiight.
As I have alluded to previously under other WUWT articles:
Many researchers and scientists are so enamored with their pet theories of CO2-driven AGW, their associated funding grants, their specialized instruments for CO2 measurements, their field work, and their speculations on the possible significance of such that they overlook the “experimental” facts that nature has already provided.
Examine the periods of MEASURED overall global cooling that occurred from about 1940 to 1975 and the documented hiatus (aka “pause”) in global warming that occurred from about 1988-2015, and compare these long intervals against the constantly-increasing rate of rise is atmospheric CO2 that was MEASURED over these same time spans (the Keeling curve). These observations are clearly contrary to the speculation that increasing atmospheric CO2 concentration is the major driver of global atmospheric warming. And that is true if the ever-increasing atmospheric CO2 concentration —well, at least over the last 250 years—is due to human emissions, natural emissions, or a combination of both.
Note that nature’s “experimental” data is the best possible: it includes all the detailed factors in play and forcings/feedback loops necessary to obtain REALISTIC (duh, isn’t that obvious) data over a significantly long continuous time interval and with a very significant signal-to-noise ratio.
As Nobel prize-winning physicist Richard Feynman advised:
“If it disagrees with experiment (observation), it’s wrong. In that simple statement is the key to science. It doesn’t make a difference how beautiful your guess is. It doesn’t make a difference how smart you are, who made the guess, or what his name is. If it disagrees with experiment, it’s wrong. That’s all there is to it.”
Don’t forget the manner in which Thomas Karl’s temperature adjustments were rolled out. It was just months ahead of the Paris Climate Accords meeting in 2016. The adjustments were significant in basically wiping out the hiatus. I do not recall the basis/justification – basis or exact timing.
For the sake of argument- if we assumed that there is nothing “forcing” climate change- we wouldn’t have the right to assume that the climate would be perfectly stable, right? It almost seems miraculous that it’s so close to being stable over time with fairly trivial changes. It couldn’t possibly be perfectly stable so it has to change over time – but some people seem to think any change requires a “forcing”. Maybe there is- maybe there isn’t- but it certainly isn’t required. So this assumption seems to be error #1.