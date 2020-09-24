Emphasis addied
New poll finds a surprising 7 out of 10 voters favor strong government action to tackle climate change
Story at a glance
A new poll ahead of the November election asked voters about their stances on climate change.
The poll was conducted by the Guardian, Vice Media Group and Covering Climate Now, by Climate Nexus, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, and the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication.
Climate change may not be a partisan issue anymore, suggests a new poll by the Guardian and Vice.
Seven out of 10 voters support government action to address climate change, the Guardian reported, and three-quarters want the U.S. to generate all of its electricity from renewable sources within 15 years.
Here’s some more.
“There may be a divide on Capitol Hill but the large majority of us are worried about climate change and want to see leaders deal with it,” said Ed Maibach, director of George Mason University’s Center for Climate Change Communication, which collaborated on the polling. “This is the first election where climate change has featured heavily. It’s unlike anything we’ve seen in American politics before.”
The divide hasn’t closed completely, with 90 percent of Democratic voters saying climate change is either a “very serious” or “somewhat serious” problem, compared to just more than half of Republican voters. And misinformation pushed by climate change deniers remains a major concern. But nearly two-thirds of respondents said they would be more likely to vote for a presidential candidate who supports the complete shift to clean energy, the Guardian reported.
Here’s some background on Maiback
You can see the full article at the Hill here.
HT/Greg
One thought on “Most partisan polling group ever assembled says climate change not a partisan issue!”
Feels like I just read an article by a pedophile titled: « 70% of the population considers it is a top priority and demands the age of legal consent lowered to 2 years old »