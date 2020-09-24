Most partisan polling group ever assembled says climate change not a partisan issue!

From The Hill

New poll finds a surprising 7 out of 10 voters favor strong government action to tackle climate change

Story at a glance

A new poll ahead of the November election asked voters about their stances on climate change.

The poll was conducted by the Guardian, Vice Media Group and Covering Climate Now, by Climate Nexus, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, and the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication.

Climate change may not be a partisan issue anymore, suggests a new poll by the Guardian and Vice.

Seven out of 10 voters support government action to address climate change, the Guardian reported, and three-quarters want the U.S. to generate all of its electricity from renewable sources within 15 years.