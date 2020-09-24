Climate Apocalypse Claim: “We’re talking about the collapse of civilization, and I think it’s really important for people to hear that.”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; According to Well + Good, an additional half a degree warming is already “baked in”, and is leading to disease, floods, storms, parabolic frogs, and anything else bad you can think of.

The Apocalypse Is Now: We Need Immediate Action Against Climate Change To Survive

Erin Bunch・September 23, 2020

“Oof, 2020 is the worst.” You’ve heard the refrain; you’ve seen the memes. There’s a good chance that you, yourself, have uttered something along the lines of “I can’t wait for this garbage fire of a year to end” under your breath while scrolling through apocalyptic headlines of rampant disease, wildfires, hazardous air quality, hurricane damage… shall I go on?

But the truth is, this unprecedented-in-our-lifetime global state of emergency is not an aberration, and it won’t end as the sun sets on 2020. This, too, shall not pass. Because the common denominator for so much of this death and destruction is climate change, and at this point, there is no avoiding the catastrophic effects caused by the warming of our planet—we are already experiencing them. As Anthony Leiserowitz, PhD, Director of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, puts it, for those born in 2020, this is, in some ways, the best of what’s to come.

…

Right now, the majority of people around the globe are like the parabolic frogs sitting in a pot of boiling water. Things are heating up, but, heedless of the gradually worsening conditions around them, the frogs stay put. By the time full-blown disaster is upon them, it’s too late to hop out.

…

In America, we have yet to significantly feel the effects of the type of climate-related food supply disruption that experts warn looms globally (as in, our populations aren’t starving for this particular reason, even if they are for others), but they are coming. And in the future, Dr. Klein Salamon says “resource wars” will inevitably result from weather-damaged crops. Research has already, in fact, connected climate-change-related drought in Syria to that country’s civil war this past decade, which displaced millions and led to a refugee crisis.

…

Both Dr. Leiserowitz and Dr. Klein Salamon would like to have better news for us. “I wish I could tell you that the air quality is bad this year, but it’ll be better next year. But the truth is that this is accelerating,” Dr. Klein Salamon says. “We’re talking about the collapse of civilization, and I think it’s really important for people to hear that. I truly believe this is the apocalypse.”

