Climate Apocalypse Claim: “We’re talking about the collapse of civilization, and I think it’s really important for people to hear that.”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart; According to Well + Good, an additional half a degree warming is already “baked in”, and is leading to disease, floods, storms, parabolic frogs, and anything else bad you can think of.
The Apocalypse Is Now: We Need Immediate Action Against Climate Change To Survive
Erin Bunch・September 23, 2020
“Oof, 2020 is the worst.” You’ve heard the refrain; you’ve seen the memes. There’s a good chance that you, yourself, have uttered something along the lines of “I can’t wait for this garbage fire of a year to end” under your breath while scrolling through apocalyptic headlines of rampant disease, wildfires, hazardous air quality, hurricane damage… shall I go on?
But the truth is, this unprecedented-in-our-lifetime global state of emergency is not an aberration, and it won’t end as the sun sets on 2020. This, too, shall not pass. Because the common denominator for so much of this death and destruction is climate change, and at this point, there is no avoiding the catastrophic effects caused by the warming of our planet—we are already experiencing them. As Anthony Leiserowitz, PhD, Director of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, puts it, for those born in 2020, this is, in some ways, the best of what’s to come.
Right now, the majority of people around the globe are like the parabolic frogs sitting in a pot of boiling water. Things are heating up, but, heedless of the gradually worsening conditions around them, the frogs stay put. By the time full-blown disaster is upon them, it’s too late to hop out.
In America, we have yet to significantly feel the effects of the type of climate-related food supply disruption that experts warn looms globally (as in, our populations aren’t starving for this particular reason, even if they are for others), but they are coming. And in the future, Dr. Klein Salamon says “resource wars” will inevitably result from weather-damaged crops. Research has already, in fact, connected climate-change-related drought in Syria to that country’s civil war this past decade, which displaced millions and led to a refugee crisis.
Both Dr. Leiserowitz and Dr. Klein Salamon would like to have better news for us. “I wish I could tell you that the air quality is bad this year, but it’ll be better next year. But the truth is that this is accelerating,” Dr. Klein Salamon says. “We’re talking about the collapse of civilization, and I think it’s really important for people to hear that. I truly believe this is the apocalypse.”
…Read more: https://www.wellandgood.com/action-against-climate-change/
The experts interviewed are Anthony Leiserowitz, PhD, Director of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and Margaret Klein Salamon, PhD, Climate psychologist
I’m really worried. I mean, I normally set my home thermostat to 23C (73F). Maybe I should superglue the control button, because if I accidentally adjust the temperature up half a degree, I might experience the end of civilisation.
I only have one question. What is a parabolic frog?
31 thoughts on “Climate Apocalypse Claim: “We’re talking about the collapse of civilization, and I think it’s really important for people to hear that.””
What the heck is a “Climate psychologist”?
An exploitive fraud.
An exploding Frog?!??
What is a “parabolic frog” ?
mis-spelling: Climate Psycho…
What the heck is a “Climate psychologist”?
Someone fixated on the climate and needs to see a psychologist, though I’d recommend a psychiatrist since they likely also need meds.
… a bandwagon stowaway.
A new, useless, social science.
He’s at Yale- which has 2 online enviro web sites: the first that I like sometimes is the Yale Enviro 360 site at https://e360.yale.edu/. Though I dislike many of the articles, at least I can post comments there. Yale’s other site is Yale Climate Connections at https://yaleclimateconnections.org/ which is very much- all the time- a climate alarmist site- and, as you might guess, it does not allow comments. I emailed them about this twice- got no reply- of course.
I really wish these people would get a grip – on reality. There is no looming climate apocalypse. Man-made CO2 is responsible for a tiny portion of the warming we have experienced. The rest has all been natural. Take a deep breath and relax. It’s all going to be OK.
https://www.academia.edu/31305328/Radiation_Transfer_Calculations_and_Assessment_of_Global_Warming_by_CO_2
The last 100-150 years of climate has been remarkably stable and benign. Including the last ~12,000 years of the Holocene. But even having said that, the LIA which lasted 400-500 years had much more destructive climate that what we have now, we would be in very bad shape presently if the climate conditions of the peak of the LIA returned. Can you imagine a year without a summer, (temporary volcanic forcing) and there is a big reduction in agriculture crops with 7.7 billion people to feed. Anytime the wind blows hard now where there is civilization, there is significant damage because we have so much exposed infrastructure.
If we look at just the last ~100,000 years of the last glacial advances, that climate would be catastrophic to our civilization. Expecting that natural variation in climate to be stable and benign is not the default position for how climate works. We advanced this last 150 years because of very benign climate (and abundant fossil fuels) and if natural variation changes for any reason, then our troubles are here to stay no matter what the CO2 level is. Thinking that reducing CO2 levels will somehow guarantee natural variation stays stable is a fools errand. The climate is always in transition from one state to another over short seasonal time scales to very long time scales, and the proper answer should be how do we adapt to whatever Mother Nature throws our way. If we continue to believe that we can now tame the weather and control the climate long term, then we are delusional. We are going along for the ride. The alarmist position is no different than priests of old sacrificing virgins to the climate gods hoping it makes some difference.
Earthling
Your calm science based comment makes too much sense. You are hereby banned from the internet. Internet Rule 1a requires commenters to know little or nothing about the subject commented on, and to argue enlessly with everyone who disagrees. The “debate” can continue until Hit-ler or Naz-is are mentioned, then the Moderator, who is usually in his “office” (a bar stool in a seedy bar) must end the “debate” (Internet Rule 1b).
Perhaps not for much longer.
https://thefederalist.com/2020/09/23/doj-unveils-proposed-legislation-to-rein-in-speech-policing-by-corrupt-tech-monopolies/
Erin Bunch = Twit.
From the above article:
“The experts interviewed are Anthony Leiserowitz, PhD, Director of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and Margaret Klein Salamon, PhD, Climate psychologist.”
The hell you say!
“We’re talking about the collapse of civilization,
If there is any collapse, the reasons are others, f.e. the many ways to react to an imaginated human driven climate change.
They should lay off the acid…
Follow her down to a bridge by a fountain
Where rocking horse people eat marshmallow pies
Everyone smiles as you drift past the flowers
That grow so incredibly high
Newspaper taxis appear on the shore
Waiting to take you away
Climb in the back with parabolic frogs
And you’re gone
Sobering to think Lennon would 80 now
Margaret is the brains begin the Climate Mobilisation Project.. she worked with XR. And their strategy is hers..
Greta “there is a fire in.your house, is just Margaret from 2016
The experts interviewed are Anthony Leiserowitz, PhD, Director of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and Margaret Klein Salamon, PhD, 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐩𝐬𝐲𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭. (my highlighting)
What is a ‘Climate’ psychologist? Salamon qualified as a ‘Clinical’ psychologist. Is this a deliberate typo??
As for “parabolic frog”, perhaps the word “parabolic” refers to the airborne trajectory of the frog after it realizes the water is too hot and jumps out. (As I understand it, you cannot really boil a frog that way…it will eventually jump out of the hot water.)
If sacrificing virgins comes back in vogue, the romantic success rate will go up for a lot of us as our potential success removes prospective virgin sacrifices from the nomination list. Remember, never let a crisis go to waste!
Climate solutions = the collapse of civilization
It is now very fashionable for leftists to write such articles, facts be damned.
A parabolic frog is a toad used as hyperbole.
Off subject, sorry- but:
“Democrats want to hand climate science over to the mob ”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/democrats-want-to-hand-climate-science-over-to-the-mob/ar-BB19o58m?ocid=Peregrine
“The House of Representatives had an opportunity this week to take meaningful steps toward combating climate change. But instead of proposing bipartisan reforms that would enable new clean energy technologies to flourish, Democrats opted to politicize science and add costly new regulatory hurdles that would do nothing to reduce global emissions.”
Great, we should cheer them on!
What a load of cr@p. “this unprecedented-in-our-lifetime global state of emergency is not an aberration, and it won’t end as the sun sets on 2020”
DO they actually believe the rubbish they spew, or do they think we are all idiots?
Last paragraph in the Introduction of Bjorn Lomborg’s new book “False Alarm – How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet” is entirely appropriate: “We have it within our power to make a better world. But first we need to calm down.”
Well, I would think that a parabolic frog is an amphibian creature that has some part of itself here, and a corresponding part of itself at infinity. Now a frog “going parabolic” I get, anytime it hops it goes parabolic.
Is Well + Good Double Plus Good’s inbred Cousin?
The good news is that practically no one reads or listens to Yale’s climate bleating. They probably reach a larger audience by being featured on WUWT than by their own channels. Climate psychologists??? Climate change communicators??? Every able adult should have a job and a life’s calling, but why waste money supporting these clueless, unproductive lunatic fringe propagandists (liars)?
When your arguments don’t seem to be working – just make them more extreme.
They are perhaps trying to find an adjective derived from ‘parable’, as it might be from ‘the parable of the boiling frog’ (only in the true version, which only I have access to, because I am a climate parabolic, it is a lobster, not a frog). Which does not say much for their control of the language, which goes with the more general stupidity. If they had known how bad it was going to get, they could have got out earlier, and studied something that might make them an honest living – grammar, or spelling, or taxonomy, or chidren’s encyclopaedias. We must find a way to give these people hope.