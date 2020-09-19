British FT Admits China is Using Calls for Climate Justice to Advance Their Economy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The British Financial Times has admitted there is a grain of truth behind the idea that China is using climate ideology to exploit the West.
Political division makes the fight against climate change ever harder
Camilla Cavendish
Tackling extreme weather should be as obvious an imperative as Covid-19 — we must change the argument
The writer, a former head of the Downing Street policy unit, is a Harvard senior fellow
…
Today, only 39 per cent of Republicans and independent voters who lean right think environmental issues should be a priority for the US president and Congress, compared to 85 per cent of Democrats and left-leaning independents. And intriguingly, if you’re a Democrat, knowledge and understanding of science is highly correlated with a belief that human activity contributes to climate change, but it makes almost no difference if you’re a Republican, according to Pew research.
It makes no sense that one group of voters should care less about conserving nature and protecting their homes than another. Yet in the UK, people who voted for Brexit are much less likely to agree that climate change is definitely happening than those who voted to remain in the EU. The painful irony for climate campaigners on the progressive left is that environmentalism has come to be seen as synonymous with being anti-business, playing into the hands of deniers.
US president Donald Trump was almost wholly wrong when he tweeted in 2012 that “the concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive”. But he was also just a tiny bit right: China has long used calls for climate justice to demand concessions to help it industrialise.
…Read more: https://www.ft.com/content/2e03b404-da4c-4c3b-81d1-d2c79915c56b
Twice in one week. First a mildly positive review of prominent climate skeptic books, now a grudging admission that President Trump might be a tiny bit right about climate change.
Still a long way to go though. The suggestion that people who are against climate action don’t care about nature is just intellectual laziness. The climate activist plan to sterilise millions of acres of pristine wilderness and cover the landscape in concrete, solar panels and bird killing wind turbines is not a convincing expression of love for nature.
Video: Bird vs Wind Turbine
11 thoughts on “British FT Admits China is Using Calls for Climate Justice to Advance Their Economy”
“US president Donald Trump was ……”
Trump’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry is an attorney and was United States federal judge. Apparently she is not great fan of his, so he should nominate her for the now vacant position of the US Supreme Court judge, just in case the November election result is inconclusive and a dispute eventually goes to the Supreme Court.
The Chinese Communist Party has been playing the world off a break since the 1980s.
They picked the weaknesses of our “progressive” politicians (aka ‘useful idiots’) for their self-flagellating climate and social policy guilt trips, and exploited them to the material advantage of CCP officials (NOT the Chinese populace).
The Chinese understand that in an economy where the bulk of the value added to raw materials is energy, whoever has the lowest energy costs wins, for example, solar cells. Levraging the climate scam to make the West pay more for green energy while they burn coal without any considerations for real pollution will only increase their competitive advantage. Plus they get to sell the green infrastructure to the West since their competitive advantage allows them to offer those products for the lowest price.
It’s like their when they embraced capitalism, it turned them into the robber barons of old. You would think that the left would see this given their preoccupation with finding evils in free market capitalism. Is this because China doesn’t believe in freedom either?
I am expecting China to ramp up their ecojuctice campaign for climate justice prior to the USA election to pressure a Democrat victory. After this years historic flooding in central China, and 3 typhoons that hit 3 provinces in NE China just since late August, (fairly rare) it is estimated that perhaps up to half of all their domestic grain production could be wiped out this year. Plus a big hit to their rice production all over central China during the summer when it also had severe flooding in their major river watersheds, threatening many of their dams including the Three Gorges with an extreme high spill. China isn’t transparent about much, so is hard to know the true extant of the crop damages, but it is no longer a secret that they are hurting very badly. They will have to blame climate change, and by extension the West for 200 years of emissions, since is the easiest cop out to explain weather.
If they play the climate change card, then they will have no one but themselves to blame as they have been the larges emitters the last decade so. Of course, they will blame the West for all the emissions from Colonialism to the present, and therefore their latest emissions have nothing to do with the present state of affairs. But they will undoubtedly try and stir up the climate meme pot, if only to screw with the West and the USA election. This issue is one of the main platform planks in the Democrat ticket. If they really believed it themselves, then they would be doing what they are advocating the rest of the planet do, which is to ‘tackle’ climate change. They will readily sell us all the solar panels and wind turbines they can. But they seem to prefer coal to renewables for firm energy, at least so far.
Drought, flooding, typhoons and starvation are nothing new to China. Adjusting for population, they are actually more resilient now due to improved infrastructure. Of course they are never objective, but if they were, they might tell the truth about it having been worse in the past.
Every now and again the Three Gorges Dam emerges from behind the cloud cover
https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/?v=110.7318389954504,30.369044268889247,111.35628733987659,31.19368950779093&t=2020-09-08-T18%3A43%3A27Z&l=Reference_Labels,Reference_Features(hidden),Coastlines,VIIRS_NOAA20_CorrectedReflectance_TrueColor(hidden),VIIRS_SNPP_CorrectedReflectance_TrueColor(hidden),MODIS_Aqua_CorrectedReflectance_TrueColor(hidden),MODIS_Terra_CorrectedReflectance_TrueColor
Same with crops: satellites can tell the story, particularly using IR imagery.
Ugh try the shortlink instead
https://go.nasa.gov/3kx3k3d
“… only 39 per cent of Republicans and independent voters who lean right think environmental issues should be a priority …”
They need to be able to separate being in favor of preserving the environment with accepting the IPCC’s false climate change narrative. The environment has survived just fine through billions of years of climate change. The conflation of preventing climate change with ‘protecting’ the environment is absurd, especially since the entire climate change narrative is based on junk analyses that don’t even deserve to be called science.
I’ve now seen several articles today alone that admit the truth lies somewhere in the middle ( at least compared to the radical left( now Democratic mainstream) position).
Wow could it be that someday we can have an adult conversation about things without wild exaggerations, bad predictions and tortured science?
I’m not very optimistic but maybe there’s a crack in the door….
I have a hypothesis that the demo☭rats are allied with China, and they only wish to destroy it (USA) and burn it down to rule over its ashes.
https://twitter.com/rezaaslan/status/1307107507131875330?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1307163136731090948%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Faoc-democrats-should-radicalize-and-fight-following-ginsburgs-death
“British FT Admits China is Using .. ” Do you mean that the Financial Times admits on behalf of the Chinese Government?