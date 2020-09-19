British FT Admits China is Using Calls for Climate Justice to Advance Their Economy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The British Financial Times has admitted there is a grain of truth behind the idea that China is using climate ideology to exploit the West.

Political division makes the fight against climate change ever harder

Camilla Cavendish

Tackling extreme weather should be as obvious an imperative as Covid-19 — we must change the argument

The writer, a former head of the Downing Street policy unit, is a Harvard senior fellow

…

Today, only 39 per cent of Republicans and independent voters who lean right think environmental issues should be a priority for the US president and Congress, compared to 85 per cent of Democrats and left-leaning independents. And intriguingly, if you’re a Democrat, knowledge and understanding of science is highly correlated with a belief that human activity contributes to climate change, but it makes almost no difference if you’re a Republican, according to Pew research.

It makes no sense that one group of voters should care less about conserving nature and protecting their homes than another. Yet in the UK, people who voted for Brexit are much less likely to agree that climate change is definitely happening than those who voted to remain in the EU. The painful irony for climate campaigners on the progressive left is that environmentalism has come to be seen as synonymous with being anti-business, playing into the hands of deniers.

US president Donald Trump was almost wholly wrong when he tweeted in 2012 that “the concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive”. But he was also just a tiny bit right: China has long used calls for climate justice to demand concessions to help it industrialise.

…