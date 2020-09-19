In just a few days, the climate skeptic movie Climate Hustle 2 will be released. Originally planned for release in the spring in 800 theaters, it was delayed by COVID-19 issues. Now, it is set for an online streaming premier September 24th at 8pm in every local time zone internationally. Additionally, they are offering the broadcast of Climate Hustle Part 1 for instant viewing for those who missed it or need a refresher.
I was able to screen it before release.
Climate Hustle 2 looks at both popular scientific claims surrounding climate change and examines motivations of those clamoring for immediate action. Featuring leading scientists, politicians and policy experts, and hosted by actor Kevin Sorbo, the film showcases many instances of Hollywood hypocrisy, financial corruption, media bias, classroom indoctrination, political correctness and other troubling matters surrounding the global warming issue.
It also includes yours truly in a few scenes.
Here are two trailers:
More info is available at https://www.climatehustle2.com/
My take on the movie:
This movie covers virtually everything that has ever been said or discussed about climate change. It gives a true perspective of just how hard the media and climate alarmists are pushing an agenda, and how equally hard climate skeptics are pushing back.
If you want rhetoric and doom, watch Al Gore’s movie. If you want a practical and sensible view of what is really happening with climate, watch ClimateHustle2.
We really are being hustled by the left, and it’s depressing to see how much they want iron-fisted climate regulations put on us.
If you can’t make the LIVE event date, you can still watch with your viewing ticket because the replay of both Climate Hustle 1 & 2 broadcasts will remain viewable through September 27th.
Get tickets here:
6 thoughts on “Review: Climate Hustle 2 Movie coming on Sept 24th”
So it was always about somehow controlling the rest of us, was it?
I can’t figure out if they’re just after cash, or they’re trying to control food/fuel supplies, or what they think they’re up to. But The They are so removed from reality that they don’t make any sense.
I liked the 28 second clip, short and masterfully done succinct message.
“This isn’t bad science, this is the death of science.”
Very few outlets that don’t toe the party line.
I note that Amazon prime has Climate hustle 1 but not in the UK!
Climate Hustle 2 is not available at all currently…
Although I’m sure most climate alarmists genuinely believe in their religion; I believe it’s ultimately about being intolerant of dissenting opinion to their own, leading to them taking measures to control the narrative and not allow debate.
What is happening is extremely dangerous to democracy, with main stream media and social media being the new ‘moderation police’ deleting anything that does not agree with the climate alarm group think. Liberal left, anti capitalist groups have then jumped on the bandwagon.
It’s actually human nature to ostracise people outside of your own group, physicians and scientists do it, as demonstrated by the refusal of medics for many years to tolerate anyone suggesting the theory of bacteria in your stomach (Helicobacter Pylori) causing ulcers, or the refusal of scientists to accept the theory of plate tectonics (scientists proposing it were ostracised and would not get published; and undergraduates would probably have failed their course). It’s reached extreme levels now, as in most countries, climate scepticism is seen as being ‘right wing’, although I never expected the intolerance to debate to reach the stage where a university professor would openly state they wanted Trump supporters to die, if she has any undergraduates she thinks are Trump supporters I wouldn’t fancy their chances.
The clips and especially the Trailer #2 are excellent as stated by Scissor.