A New Cold Record set at International Falls: Should we be surprised?

Guest post by David Archibald
News has come from the Duluth office of the National Weather Service that both International Falls & Hibbing broke their records for low temperatures on the morning of September 17. The Falls got to 23°, breaking the old record of 24° set in 1959, and Hibbing to 24°. We shouldn’t be surprised because the Canadian prairies have been cooling for decades now. Also, President Trump, while in California on September 14, had predicted cooling, saying “It’ll start getting cooler. You just watch.” Three days later a new cold record is set at the iconic International Falls weather station. Either President Trump actually has some control of the weather or he is getting very good advice.
The paper on the Canadian prairies by Garnett, Khandekar and Kauer notes that “During the grain growing months of May-July, the mean temperature on the Canadian prairies has cooled down by 2ºC in the last 30 years. The cooling appears to be most certainly linked to diminishing solar activity” and “This cooling has led to a reduction in Growing Degree Days (GDDs) and has also impacted the precipitation pattern.” The paper includes this figure showing the multi-decadal decline in GDDs:
The Canadian prairies grow about 75 million tonnes per year of grains and pulses so the temperature downtrend evident is concerning with respect to the ability of the world to feed itself. The fact that the reduction of solar activity over that period is likely to have been the cause of the cooling is supported by the following figure, produced from data in Table 4 of the paper:
Over the period 1985 to 2019, the figure above shows the correlation between sunspot activity and GDDs on the Canadian prairies. The blue line is the line of best fit.
While the Canadian prairies have been cooling for decades, the Modern Warm Period only ended 14 years ago as shown by the following graph of the cumulative aa Index against the long term average:
While sunspots are visual manifestations of solar activity, it has been suggested that the Sun’s magnetic activity is the biggest factor in controlling climate on Earth. The figure above suggests that trends in solar activity are about 70 years long. If so, the Earth has just started into a long term cooling trend.
David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia
8 thoughts on “A New Cold Record set at International Falls: Should we be surprised?”
My comment on figure 2: “The blue line is the line of best fit”: Looks rather like a sawed-off shotgun blast with a curve drawn through it. Calling such a graph a “best fit” is quite a feat in itself…
Eric, my initial reaction also. Following your comment I enlarged the figure 2 and looked at the distribution more closely and agree with author David Archibald that there is a general tendency to lower sunspot numbers to be associated with less growing days on the Canadian prairie. For sure the general observation that there has been a significant temperature drop there is well known as many farmer/families follow these trends carefully. New record low at International Falls? Algore must has just crossed over?
You do not understand science. “Best fit” is what the scientist draws on graph to confirm their conclusions.
Fig 3 and the North American high temps of the 30’s make no sense if solar “magnetic activity” controls climate. And where is the 1970’s Ice Age cometh?
This is why I made the move from New Hampshire to central Florida four years ago. I had been studying this climate change business for ten years.
I’m not surprised by these temperatures. Worried though…
https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/05/25/siberia-in-midst-of-freak-heat-wave-a70369
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/24/climate-change-arctic-heatwave-driving-record-temperatures-wildfires.html
and there have been similar record temps in September.
Griff, how long is your record?
International Falls was even colder on 18 Sept 2020 with 20 F. Record cold was observed the morning of 18 Sept 2020 in northern Minnesota. Here are the 5 lowest temperatures ever recorded in the month of Sept at International Falls MN over the past 114 years:
19 F 15 Sept 2011
20 F 18 Sept 2020
20 F 18 Sept 2012
20 F 26 Sept 1965
20 F 20 Sept 1956