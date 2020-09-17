German Electricity Imports Hit New Record, Rise 43.3 Percent in First Half Of 2020!

Reposted from The No Tricks Zone
By P Gosselin on 16. September 2020
You would think that with all the added wind and solar energy in Germany, along with all the conventional power plants on standby, all totaling up to huge unneeded capacity, there would be no need to import any power at all. Well, think again.
The German epochtimes.de here reports that German imports of electricity in fact: “rose by 43.3 percent to 25.7 billion kilowatt hours in the first half of 2020 compared with the first half of 2019.”
The epochtimes.de explains further:
One reason for this was the declining share of domestic feed-in from base-load-capable, mostly conventionally operated power plants, which mainly use coal, nuclear energy and natural gas. As a result, electricity was imported to cover the demand for electricity, especially when there was no wind or darkness. The main import country for electricity was France with 8.7 billion kilowatt hours.
Overall, however, more electricity was still exported from Germany.”
What the article does not mention, however, is the reason for the rise in export from Germany. On windy and sunshine-plenty days, Germany produces more electricity than needed, and so is forced to dump the excess power into neighboring foreign markets – often at negative prices. The negative prices, in combination with the mandatory feed-in tariffs and excess production capacity, all means higher costs for consumers.
Little wonder that at close to 35 US cents per kwh, Germany’s electricity prices are among the highest in the world.
No doubt griff will be along shortly to tell us how Germany’s paying other countries to take their electricity is good for consumers. Well, it’s certainly good for those on the receiving end, anyway.
Not so much if it destroys the economics of the local grid. Then they all end up short of capacity and in a bidding war when renewables aren’t working to avoid blackouts. Power rationing by price.
“It doesn’t add up… September 17, 2020 at 3:23 pm
Power rationing by price.”
BINGO!
It is most likely the same for Denmark.
Last months average import was 1.2GW.
This is despite the nameplate wind capacity is 6.23GW or about 50% more than the average consumption. On top of that comes solar, thus renewable is about twice the max load.
I am told that both Germany and Denmark have difficulties getting the unicorns to work in harmony.
“Overall, however, more electricity was still exported from Germany.”
That should mean no other European country should do solar or wind.
” Little wonder that at close to 35 US cents per kwh, Germany’s electricity prices are among the highest in the world.”
And other countries could lower energy costs.
And other countries could lower energy costs
It doesn’t really work that way. The energy providers aren’t getting the money, distributors are. Plant maintenance costs don’t decrease just because the coal plants are forced abruptly offline by a surge of renewables, they likely increase.
So conventional plant operators cash in when renewables fail to deliver. The normal mechanism to prevent this – people building new gas plants to increase supply – is broken. End users end up paying more.
A baseload plant cannot be considered standby unless there is an extended drought of renewable power. Baseload plants, especially coal and (conventional) nuclear take time to ramp up and produce power.
Germany is paying for its ignorance. If they had half a brain, they would simply wait for the near commercialization of molten salt small modular nuclear reactors, which can produce power (leelized) at 4 cent per kWhr and also load follow, eliminating need for peak power plants. But NOOOOOO….. , Germans are dumbkoffs – a nation of Sergeant Schultzes. “I know NOTHING!!!!.”
I wonder how that affects their industry.
It doesn’t as their industry, especially car making, is done in other countries.
It is insulated from the higher costs, which are instead added on to consumer bills.
My understanding is industry gets subsidized rates & retail consumers do not (or at least “not as much” subsidy)
Someone pay the subsidy. Guess who. One step forward, three steps back.
They pay less or what did you think ? 😀
I do know that in the past they charged large firms involved in the export market a lot less for energy than small firms or individuals.
If the solar panels aren’t producing enough power at night, the solution is obvious.
Build more solar panels. Can I get my grant now?
just hook up diesel generators like Spain did…and sell it at night
What was the country that hooked up flood lights so the panels worked at night?
When politicians rather than engineers dictate the electricity grid, nothing good ever happens.
Energiewende was always unnecessary nonsense. But now the chickens have come home to roost.
If the EU keeps adding wind and solar energy and reducing fossil fuel plants, and by all accounts they will, their energy map will be so convoluted they won’t know where their electricity is coming from and the chances for failure will multiply along with their costs. Energy transfers will cease being as simple as they would like us to believe and the interdependence between suppliers and users will become super political. Intentionally I’m sure.
The high cost of power in Germany is about to put the squeeze on them in combination with the Chinese becoming rivals for German exports rather than customers. See WSJ story on this turn of events from all the forced tech transfers and other trade manipulation games by China.
If you want access to our markets. If you want to shave pennies and dollars. If you want to share/shift responsibility… Rome has a distinctly Oriental flavor.
Quick question. I have friends who travel to the EU during the summer months and they say nobody has air conditioning due to costs.
1: What is the average EU monthly bill.
2. What are the other charges/ surcharges on the bill such as T&D, Taxes, and fees?
An approx is ok. I know it varies but if Biden gets in or too many D’s in congress we’ll be forced to deal with this and tolling blackouts.
1) This year, 95 – 110 Euros/month for electricity only (heating/water -> diesel), household of 3 persons, no air conditioning, no electric heating, just cooking, light, appliances.
2) About half the bill face value. Those are dubbed “renewable incentives”, “grid charges”, “future provisions”, “peak hour penalties” and even recently, “water processing”, whatever that is in relation to electricity.
The only answer now is to install much larger batteries and bill the customers.
It’s amazing how many people think of questions, including writing them down in understandable terms, but are too lazy to enter the questions into a Google (Duck Duck Go, whatever) search box.
Assuming Germany, Denmark and Sweden have same price policy.
In Sweden you just about double the price of the net cost.
The doubling comes from VAT, Green tax, CO2 fees and fixed costs for main fuse size.
My own bill is between $120 and $260 per month. I am a low consumer considering I am living in a large villa (small horse farm), using my own forest for heating in winter and electric heating and air conditioning in the summer.
The solution is for people to kneel before Environmentalism, and change their lives to sustain a consensus with Green solutions. I think there was a Star Trek, Outer Limits, or perhaps Twilight Fringe… Zone episode that investigated this theme.
Energiewende is a fairy tail or more accurately a lie.
Germany is at crazy green scam step 1. Germany has hit there are no magic batteries to store electricity for months problems. And the energy savings calculations do not include the energy to construct the green stuff, new power lines, the loss in grid efficiency, and so on.
And the German electrical grid would need to be expanded roughly by a factor of three if all heat and transportation were powered from the electric grid.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/12/21/germanys-green-transition-has-hit-a-brick-wall/
Attached below is a high level analysis of the impossible to solve technical problems to reach absolute zero for the UK.
http://www.ukfires.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Absolute-Zero-online.pdf
The UK electrical grid power supply output would be required to INCREASE by a factor of THREE (with zero emissions) as all heating, manufacturing, and transportation, is going to be powered from electricity.
Cement cannot be made and there is no solution.
There is no solution to how to power ships or airplanes.
There is no solution as to how to construct buildings or what is going to replace plastics.
As the CO2 tax increases, the high energy materials/products/chemicals start to be manufactured in countries that do not care about CO2 emissions.
So, the carbon tax does not reduce CO2 emissions, it reduces manufacturing jobs, in the location where the tax is applied.
Mining is dead. No alternative to cement. Construction is not possible. No alternative to plastic.
“There is no solution to how to power ships or airplanes.”
Agree with airplanes.
Wooden ships have been sailing for millenniums using red cotton sails.
I love sailing with sails – in my spare time!
“William Astley September 17, 2020 at 3:17 pm
As the CO2 tax increases, the high energy materials/products/chemicals start to be manufactured in countries that do not care about CO2 emissions.”
That’s already happening and has been for quite some time.
Does the author know what the balance of payments is of this power transfer? Does German pay $$ for imported power and then sell it power for less because of oversupply from renewables?
What California has to look forward to. WASS (we are so screwed)
35 US cents . . . Australia is not far behind. Our prime minister ScoMo listens to the snake from DOW Andrew Liveris who speaks with forked tongue. The ultimate play-both-sides-guy from politics listening to the ultimate play-both-sides-guy from business. Both sound good but we pay and increasingly will. Electricity prices will keep going up. Liveris is a globalist who loves Paris and carbon taxes. Liveris is guiding Australia’s energy policy and if he gets his full plan implemented you’ll see more Australian manufacturing off to China! Australia is run by globalists, not conservatives.