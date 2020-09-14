Claim: Europeans Don’t Care Enough about Climate Change to Act

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Mirage News; According to the author of a new study on European climate concern, “It seems there is a chance the current generation will be content to sell their great grandchildren down the river” when it comes to climate change.
Research reveals “climate-change complacency” across Europe
Most European citizens do not particularly care about climate change. That’s the striking finding from new research on the views of 70,000 randomly sampled European men and women. Only 5% described themselves as “extremely worried” about climate change. The climate and the environment ranked only fifth in people’s overall views about priorities. There was also scepticism that co-ordinated action, for example to cut personal energy use, would make much difference.
“It seems there is a chance the current generation will be content to sell their great grandchildren down the river,” said Andrew Oswald, Professor of Economics and Behavioural Science at the University of Warwick, and senior author of the study – Do Europeans Care about Climate Change? An Illustration of the Importance of Data on Human Feelings.
He also pointed out that so-called desirability bias, which is the tendency for interviewees to feel compelled to shade their answers towards ‘politically correct’ ones, might mean the true level of worry about climate change is lower than indicated in the statistical surveys.
The study has implications for economists and policymakers, Oswald explains. “There is little point in designing sophisticated economic policies for combatting climate change until voters feel that climate change is a deeply disturbing problem. Currently, those voters do not feel that.”
Professor Oswald and Mr Adam Nowakowski of Bocconi University in Italy analysed data from two large-scale sources, the 2016 European Social Survey and the 2019 Eurobarometer survey. They found:-
- Europeans do not exhibit high levels of worry about climate change, with 1 in 20 describing themselves as ‘extremely worried’
- Europe’s citizens are more concerned with inward-looking issues seen as closer to home, such as inflation, the general economic situation, health and social security, and unemployment.
- Europeans do not have a strong belief that joint action by energy users will make a real difference to climate change.
- Women, young people, university graduates and city-dwellers show higher levels of concern about climate change.
- People living in warmer European countries had higher levels of concern than those in the cooler North of the continent.
On the way to move forward, Oswald and Nowakowsi suggest parallels with the original government campaigns to cut smoking. They argue that it will be necessary to change people’s feelings about the problem of rising global temperatures. Just as education about the risks of smoking went hand-in-hand with graphic warnings and tax increases, governments should consider doing more to educate and alter people’s perceived level of worry about climate change.
Adam Nowakowski commented: “We should not conclude that Europe does not care at all about climate change. However, our analysis of the data does suggest that European citizens are not ready for policies which would have strongly negative consequences on their day-to-day lives – not least because we have found a low level of confidence in the usefulness of joint action.”
Convincing people to make lifestyle sacrifices will be a real uphill battle, after all the nonsense which has been published about solar energy and wind being the cheapest sources of energy. Why would anyone need to cut their personal energy consumption, in a world awash with inexhaustible renewable energy?
Even Extinction Rebellion doesn’t appear to believe in cutting personal energy use, at least if you are rich and famous. When challenged about fly in celebrities joining their anti air travel protests, Extinction Rebellion claimed celebrities couldn’t help their gigantic carbon footprints because “we are stuck in this fossil-fuel economy and without systemic change, our lifestyles will keep on causing climate and ecological harm.“.
And yet socialist governments of the EU are quite prepared to sell future generations down the river by WASTING diminished funding on unreliable, intermittent, and/or environment destroying so-called “renewable” energy such as wind, solar and forests.
Agree completely fred250.
It also appears that the majority of academics are prepared to “sell their great grandchildren down the river”, for a few pieces of silver in grant money.
There’s going to be some serious “clean-up” problems as those wind-turbines and solar panels start to die and need replacing.
The companies that installed them will have mostly taken the money and scarpered. !
And finding landfill areas for those fibre and plastic wind turbine blades is going to be a huge problem.
Apparently, Europeans – like Americans – have noticed that the climate isn’t changing all that much and the support for the so-called climate change catastrophe is somewhat sketchy.
“doing more to educate and alter people’s perceived level of worry about climate change”
??????
They do not want to alter the “level of worry”. They want to alter the perceived level of worry. I understand that the author is in behavioural science, but this still does not make any sense.
and this:
“it will be necessary to change people’s feelings about the problem” and “governments should consider doing more to educate and alter”.
Right out of George Orwell’s “1984”. This guy is openly advocating for governments to get more involved in controlling how people think and what they feel.
This stuff is getting way to creepy.
“It seems there is a chance the current generation will be content to sell their great grandchildren down the river,”
And he says this like it is any amazing discovery?
Let us be pragmatic, few of us are going to know our grandchildren in any meaningful way, assuming they are even born within our own lifetimes. They will be, or maybe are, basically strangers.
For some of use the same may apply to their grandchildren. Some of us may never have any during our lifetimes. Some of us may have close emotional bonds with our children’s children, but some of us may go through their later years spitefully spending every last scrap of wealth least our greedy parasite offsprings get a piece of it.
Our Grandchildren may still be strangers, but are at least more likely to be around during our lifetimes.
Children? Should we end up having any, we will most likely relate to pretty directly, probably for the simple reason we would be the people raising and guiding them as they develop into adults and this is the important part of our discussion.
Children? Someone who probably lives with and relies on us.
Great Grandchildren? Abstract strangers that may not even be around in our lifetime.
So, if you were forced to spend your money on your children or your great grandchildren, which generation are you more likely to choose?
“Sorry Kids, you can’t have nice things, because otherwise your own grandchildren will be forced to use air conditioning more often.”
Your own children are people you are morally, ethically and – Your Country May Vary – legally required to provide for.
Your great grandchildren are abstract strangers who don’t even exist yet.
“we are stuck in this fossil-fuel economy and without systemic change, our lifestyles will keep on causing climate and ecological harm.“. (says XR… apparently)
Guess that goes to show you don’t have to be smart to glue yourself to stationary objects.
Under their logic we are removed from blame for using a fossil-fuel economy. XR state that without systemic change we are stuck, yet XR as an agent of change has clearly failed. XR has not delivered systemic change and by the extension of their same logic, we are stuck and unable to perform change by ourselves.
So… under XR logic… nothing we can do to change, so may as well enjoy it.
I am deeply worried about climate change activism. I read a prescient editorial In the ‘60s by the late great John Campbell in his pulp rag Analog, in which he predicted that three ‘green’ movements would become huge problems in the world. I know two of them were: radical extreme Islam, with its green flag, and radical extreme environmentalism. I wish I could find a copy of the editorial, because for the life of me, I cannot remember the third.
It’s not that they don’t care. Rather, they don’t believe the hype.
AGW and the associated carbon tax is all about a new world order.
It was a real treat today to see President Trump being lectured in California about climate change being responsible for the fires, and Trump laughing/grinning and saying in reply “I don’t think Science knows”.
If President Trump is reelected, I think the world will quit whipping this dead horse for now, because without the USA participation, it is all for not and the EU and few other countries continuing to try and change the weather, is well, just preposterous. That just seems so funny to read that back. And anyone who legitimately believes that has to be stark raving mad. I guess they will be mad about losing all their climate grants and hedge funds losing out on cashing in on upfront fees for solar/wind renewable electricity contracts. #GoTrump and crush this socialistic/marxist curse that has reared its ugly head.
“the true level of worry about climate change is lower than indicated in the statistical surveys.”
Imagine my shock.
Next thing you know, we’ll discover that there were fewer supporters of the National Socialist Party than we thought there were.
Would that be the dry river bed or flooded river for the great grandkiddies? Personally I understood with all the tipping points already tipped there wouldn’t be any grandkiddies let alone great grandkiddies so thankfully the dooming has its limits. Stay calm everyone and may your God go with you.