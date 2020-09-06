Derecho Iowa Corn Damage Imaged By Satellite

Resposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog
September 5th, 2020 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
The August 10, 2020 derecho event caused an estimated 40 million acres of nearly-mature corn crop to be significantly damaged or destroyed, mainly in Iowa, but also in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, and Missouri.
I put together this NASA Terra satellite MODIS imager comparison of the area as imaged on September 2 in both 2014 (a normal crop year) and in 2020, a few weeks after the derecho struck. This date is sufficiently past the event to show areas where the crops are dead and dying. (Click on image if it doesn’t animate.)
The dashed line in Fig. 1 shows the approximate area where crop damage seems most extensive.
What Causes Derechos? How Common are They? Can they Be Predicted?
Derechos are severe thunderstorm “squall line” high wind events that are particularly widespread and long-lived, typically moving rapidly across multiple states. This video taken in Cedar Rapids shows about 25 minutes of very high winds, with occasional gusts taking out trees and tree limbs.
Derechos are particularly difficult to predict. For example, the NWS Storms Prediction Center early morning outlook (issued at 7 a.m.) for severe weather showed little indication of unusual severe storm activity prior to the August 10 event.
Once the derecho formed over eastern South Dakota and Nebraska, though, the forecast advisory was updated to reflect the high probability that it would persist and move east.
Like all severe thunderstorms, we know that derechos require an unstable air mass (usually during summertime), with some wind shear provided by an advancing cool front and upper-level trough to the west. But most of these synoptic situations do not cause derechos to form, and forecasters can’t predict one every time such conditions exist or there will be a lot of false alarms.
The following plot shows an 18 year climatology of derecho events during May-August of 1996 through 2013 from a 2016 study by Gaustini & Bosart.
Note that a farmer in the corn belt will be impacted by maybe one or two derecho events per growing season, depending upon their location, although ones of the severity of the August 10 event are much more rare. Of course there is nothing a farmer can do about such events, even if they were accurately forecast.
Given the central placement of derecho activity in the corn belt, I suspect that these events are made somewhat worse by the huge moisture requirements of corn, which leads to very high dewpoints (oftentimes in the low-80s F) when the corn is actively growing and transpiring water. Any extra water vapor is extra fuel for these storms.
19 thoughts on “Derecho Iowa Corn Damage Imaged By Satellite”
Being that the USA accounts for 30% of world corn production it doesn’t bode well for countries that import it.
China will have to pay more for its corn imports, just due to the price point per supply and demand. Undoubtedly other crops like soybeans and grains suffered similar setbacks. Domestic demand will have to be met before we export any surplus, assuming there is an abundant surplus. And why wouldn’t we sell our surplus to friendly countries first, before selling to our enemy who is now very clearly China. Especially if China breaks it trade agreements and tries to throw its weight around with everything and everyone. Almost every country on the good Earth now has no respect for Chairman Xi and Red China.
China is playing a very dangerous game bullying the world, when they rely on food imports to feed their 1.4 billion people. They are a few miscalculations away from famine and a complete melt down internally under their domestic oppressive totalitarian regime. Not to mention tens of millions of excess young males who will have no prospect of finding a Chinese wife. Sad to see China being destroyed by one madman dictator who has taken over the CCP, but is very obvious to see now.
I wonder f this was feed stock corn or popcorn or corn oil corn or biofuel corn
All of the above and bi-color sweet corn too. No more than 300 yards from our place a 130 acres of corn field was flattened. And that doesn’t begin to describe the overall damage here. Another victim of the storm, lots of trees. Tree damage caused almost a total power outage in our town. We were lucky to have our power restored the same day, some areas of town took over a week to get the power back.
The single biggest usage is for gasohol. The second is for animal feed. Feed our automobiles hydrocarbons alone and cars and animals will both be happy.
Heck, farmers have insurance. Using looter logic, everyone should be happy.
Popcorn and corn for direct human consumption are special crops, rather little is of that. Common field corn is interchangeably used for animal feed, ethanol production, and corn oil. The vast majority of the corn grown is field corn.
No queastion, what some (2 at least) will tell us about the reasons: CO2 Climate Change…
Is there anything ahead of these events that a dog could detect? This might seem silly but we had an experience just before an extremely bad derecho in Manitoba a few years back that has always left me wondering. It included embedded severe thunderstorms with literally soft ball sized hail that started in Dauphin Manitoba and traveled south east to well past Winnipeg. We were out camping on a bit of our farm land where we had parked an old travel trailer. We had just listened to the storm potential forecast (midrange) on radio and we were discussing whether we should break camp a day early and go home or risk a storm. Since the risk was midrange we decided stay. About an hour later one of our dogs got hysterical and began frantically barking at us and herding us towards the car, circling and dashing about in a totally uncharacteristic way. The other dog clearly thought she was nuts. However we knew she hated storms and she was so frantic we decided to leave, just in case. We couldn’t get out of there fast enough for that dog. She was literally nipping our heels as we carried stuff to the car. It was about five hours later the derecho came through and our campsite was pummelled with softball sized hail stone that punched through the roof of our old travel trailer, smashed all the windows, knocked many trees down and caused extensive damage. I don’t like to think about what might have happened if we had been there. The dog had never acted like that before and she never did again. I’ve always wondered how she could have known it was coming. If it had been a bear or something like that, the other dog would have reacted too but he was as bewildered as we were.
Dogs and other animals it seems have a sence for coming damages as earthquakes etc
Probably air pressure.
That’s what I was thinking, though low pressure can bring out soil volatiles and the dog may have associated these two. Amazing odor sensing abilities these animals have.
Can even apparently detect COVID-19. https://bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-020-05281-3#:~:text=Conclusions,infected%20patients%20and%20negative%20controls.
There are some reports of fungal spores being ejected as humidity rises before an approaching storm. I’m not sure that has been fully characterized though.
Try as I might, I can’t see carbon dioxide, but I sure as heck could smell an incoming storm where I lived, as a kid, in the Northern Pennine Hills of England.
Probably air pressure.
Much of Western Iowa, where the derecho winds were slightly less, is also impacted by drought. Crops that are damaged do not have moisture needed to recover. Eastern Iowa, where the winds were most severe, has had good moisture so crops that were not broken off had a better chance to recover.
Right now our forecast is to go from 86F this afternoon to -3F Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is Laramie, Wyoming, mind you, but still there is potential for huge damage to crops and trees across this region. Our last heavy snow fall was June 9 which also damaged trees. Since autumn 2014 we have had three 4-sigma events with regard to early severely cold weather. I am uncertain what leads to the generation of such cold air before the end of summer.
Where is Al Gore?
Jet stream from northwestern Canada. He will attack again in two days.
https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/stratosphere/strat_int/gif_files/gfs_o3mr_200_NA_f024.png
We are dealing with the same stuff up here in Manitoba. For us a frost in late August or early September is not that unusual. It’s kind of more unfortunate. However last year we had a major blizzard in October with high winds, power outages that took weeks to fix and just generally nasty stuff even for us, even in October.
I sent this out to some people at ground zero, asking for their thoughts.
Awaiting replies.