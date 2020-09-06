Understanding Wildfires, Willie Soon, Ph.D. Charles Rotter / 2 hours ago September 6, 2020 From DDP 38th Annual Meeting, August 15, 2020, Las Vegas, NV Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditLike this:Like Loading... Related
6 thoughts on “Understanding Wildfires, Willie Soon, Ph.D.”
What Dr. Willie doesn’t mention is that many fires are caused by Pyroterrorism. Look that up on Google. The U.S. Forest Service had a conference on Pyroterrorism. Plans exist on the internet on how to make remote-controlled incendiary devices. Global warming may explain the severity of fires but does not explain the increasing frequency. Whenever we have a Santa Ana in SoCal we have fires. Not the week before. When the conditions are ripe, the arsonists get busy. The Press will not mention Pyroterrorism It is not politically correct and will scare the populace. The Press should warn the public to look for suspicious activity around fire-prone areas. But even that is not PC.
In Australia the majority of inhabited area bushfires are traced to the activities of pyromaniacs and firebugs, many of whom turn out to be members of Rural and Urban Fire Brigades. Their love of fires leads them to be firemen.
Many fires are also started by campfires of clueless campers, and irresponsible drivers & passengers flicking their cigarette butts out of their vehicles.
And as I’ve previously commented – because green councils have banned collection of firewood from rural roadsides, these strips of fuel act as wicks to spread fires faster than they can be contained.
So, on a windy summer day, we get –
cigarette butt > dry roadside grass > built-up roadside firewood > stands of eucalyptus forest > conflagration.
The great pity is – removal of roadside fuel used to be carried out FREE every autumn by members of the community, much of it donated to elderly & disadvantaged people in the local communities for winter firewood.
If you look at the years before last years fires, you will see 2 years of quite wet weather, followed by 2 years of very dry weather.
This lead to a large build-up of small tinder-like fuel load..
Combined with negligently small amounts of clearing burns and land management, this lead to the highly ferocious fires burning through National Parks.
Inadequate fire breaks separating urban areas from these fire prone areas is nothing to do with climate, and everything to do with the green agenda.
“Natural” forests have natural (big and hard to control) fires. Blaming climate change is ridiculous. Most fires are started by humans via accidents, arson and power lines going to humans downed by tree limbs allowed to grow too close to the wires. How would a tenth of a degree warmer, or two tenths of a degree warmer, change anything?
Wildfires in California, Australia, Brazil, Africa, etc. have always been around and are in reality decreasing, not increasing due to our ability today to fight them instead of letting them burn out on their own. The severity today is just another manufactured crisis to control the people. If anything has changed it’s the MSM and their treatment of “news”. Rather than inform it’s designed to scare the populace into group think.