Hurricane Laura was the latest storm to strengthen fast, but is rapid intensification really becoming more common?

Chris Slocum, Colorado State University
Hurricane Laura blew up quickly as it headed for the Louisiana coast, intensifying from a tropical storm to a major hurricane in less than 24 hours. By the time it made it landfall, it was a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 150 mile-per-hour winds.
The Atlantic has seen several hurricanes rapidly intensify like this in recent years.
In 2018, Hurricane Michael unexpectedly jumped from Category 2 to Category 5 in the span of a day before hitting the Florida Panhandle. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in 2017 also met the definition of rapid intensification: an increase of at least 35 miles per hour in a 24-hour period. Based on preliminary reports from the National Hurricane Center, Laura gained 65 mph in one 24-hour period and, more impressively, added 80 mph from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27.
But do all these fast-growing, powerful storms in recent years mean rapid intensification is becoming more common?
With information about hurricanes coming through social media and phone apps, that’s a question hurricane scientists like myself are hearing a lot. It’s useful to consider a few things: the history of U.S. hurricanes, why the Atlantic is currently so active, and the ingredients that allow storms to strengthen so quickly.
What makes storms blow up?
Just as a pastry chef needs all the ingredients to successfully make a cake, storms like Laura need favorable conditions to be able to form and rapidly intensify.
Three key ingredients help a hurricane rapidly intensify:
- Warm ocean waters. Hurricanes draw energy from warm surface water, particularly when it’s at least 80 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer.
- Ample moisture, or water content in the atmosphere, to maintain clouds.
- Low vertical wind shear. This is a measure of how the wind changes speed and direction with height in the atmosphere. High wind shear will disrupt the clouds, making it hard for the storm to stay together.
When all of these ingredients are present, vigorous thunderstorms can form and organize, allowing a robust eyewall to develop. Large-scale changes in ocean temperature, like the El Niño–Southern Oscillation and the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation, can also have an impact on hurricane activity.
Because these ingredients change, the Atlantic hurricane season varies year to year. This year, as the seasonal forecasts created by Colorado State University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned, the ingredients are favorable for an active season with more major hurricanes. A review of storms from 1981 to 2012 found that 70% of major Atlantic hurricanes – those reaching Category 3 or higher – had gone through rapid intensification. https://www.youtube.com/embed/9-_obMEF_2o?wmode=transparent&start=0
Why don’t all storms grow this quickly?
Just having the right water temperature and moisture won’t ensure that storms will undergo rapid intensification or become major hurricanes.
We saw that with Hurricane Marco. It swept through the Gulf of Mexico just ahead of Hurricane Laura but weakened to a tropical storm before landfall.
A big difference was the wind shear. The thunderstorms powering Marco’s core struggled to stay connected to its circulation as high wind shear in the Gulf of Mexico stripped them away.
When then-Tropical Storm Laura passed over Cuba into the Gulf, the high wind shear conditions had receded, leaving nothing but a favorable environment for Laura to develop catastrophic winds and a dangerous storm surge.
As with ice skaters who pull their arms in during a spin to rotate faster, the thunderstorms of Laura’s eyewall pulled in the atmosphere around the storm, causing the winds to accelerate into a high-end Category 4 storm. While there are additional complexities to this process, a theoretical framework for intensification that I further developed with colleauges highlights how the location of eyewall thunderstorms relative to the storm’s maximum winds triggers rapid intensification. This theory has been supported by eyewall observations collected during “hurricane hunter” flights.
So, are these events becoming more common?
This is a challenging question and an active topic of research.
Because rapidly intensifying hurricanes are fairly rare, there isn’t enough information yet to say if rapid intensification is happening more often. The hurricane research community has consistent, reliable observations of storm intensity only since the start of the satellite era and routine storm-penetrating “hurricane hunter” flights since the 1970s.
We have seen more rapid intensification events in recent years, and some scientists have concluded that the warming climate is likely playing a role. However, we’ve also had more active hurricane seasons in those years, and more work needs to be done in this area to understand global trends, such as why hurricanes are crossing ocean basins more slowly.
To try to answer this puzzle, hurricane researchers are using historical records to help refine mathematical theories and computer simulations of storms to better understand rapid intensification. The new knowledge will continue to improve forecast guidance and lead to a better understanding of how hurricanes will change in an evolving climate system.
Chris Slocum, Physical Scientist, NOAA and Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere, Colorado State University
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
17 thoughts on “Hurricane Laura was the latest storm to strengthen fast, but is rapid intensification really becoming more common?”
I have read that the very hot loop current in the gulf of Mexico can quickly super charge a hurricane. Especially if it goes across one the eddy’s. I remember it being said that is what pumped up Katrina
“very hot loop current ”
That’s due to ocean heat content. The SST is closely related, but ocean heat content correlates more strongly to rapid intensification than SST. For example Patricia had one of the most rapid intensifications in history thanks to double the normal OHC: https://journals.ametsoc.org/bams/article/98/10/2091/70040
My reading of the wind speeds of Laura at land fall is that they were less than 200 everywhere. Yes. Gust were higher. Buy you don’t use gusts to measure wind speed
There is a correlation between solar flares or CME’s hitting the earth sparking (no pun intended) rapid intensification of tropical storms and typhoons/hurricanes. Not sure about this one, but many a very strong typhoon/hurricane forms or intensifies immediately after a solar event.
Additionally there are all kinds of other reasons a TS can increase or decrease intensity. What we really need are more “computer simulations” to help us figure this all out. I’m sure whatever they come up with will be 97% correct.
“ This is a challenging question and an active topic of research.”
I always cringe when statistical analysis and scientific research become conflated in the minds of the “researchers”.
Hypothesis: The Earth’s on-going weakening geomagnetic field allows tropical cyclones (TC’s) to spin with less magnetic backforce resistance. Additionally geomagnetic storms disturbing the quasi-steady state local geomagnetic field lines, allows in the short term for TC strengthening events if other physical conditions for the TC’s intensification are also present (low wind shear aloft, favorable SST, etc).
Background: Hurricanes are large convective heat engines where water is the working fluid. The eenrgy is derived from water changing between 2 physical states (liquid, to gas, back to liquid) where heat is transported and released between two temperatures regimes, T1 at the SST surface and T2 at the tropopause-stratosphere boundary layer. The work and efficiency of this heat engine is modeled as a Carnot Cycle.
Water is a polar molecule, and along with significant amounts of sodium and chloride ions near the surface, becomes a spinning solenoid with a generated TC magnetic field lines that are resisted by the local Earth’s geomagnetism. The Atlantic basin is particularly susceptible to this effect due to the current configuration of the geomagnetic field lines in the western Atlantic, Carribean, and Gulf of Mexico. (see link below for NOAA?NGDC declination field lines.)
NOAA has built this Java-enabled map of historical magnetic declinations which allows a visualization of how the geomagnetic field lines have changed over the past 430 years as the calculated position of the Earth’s poles have moved. Note: this map is only isogonic lines but does not depict the weakening of field strength that is also on-going. The spacing between the isogonic lines indicates a gradient in the field, but not it’s strength.
https://maps.ngdc.noaa.gov/viewers/historical_declination/
A total field intensity map is here (warning: 3.1 Mbyte pdf file):
https://www.ngdc.noaa.gov/geomag/WMM/data/WMM2020/WMM2020_F_BoZ_MILL.pdf
(to be continued as “replies,” to avoid “awaiting moderation” snags).
As a physical mechanism, Gauss’s Law is the governing equation and Biot-Savart Law in particular for Hurricanes.
Gauss’s Law explained:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gauss%27s_law_for_magnetism
Biot-Savart Law explained:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biot–Savart_law
On the land the wind speed were much lower, ie when compared to old Hurricanes.
At Cameron the sustained highest wind speed was 101mph and gust of 127mph.
It also had a higher pressure than most of the oldeer storms coming in at 17th.
I wonder where this one will go?
https://www.ventusky.com/?p=23.7;-39.0;4&l=rain-3h&t=20200913/0000
Odd the website shows it already having hurricane winds but NHC still shows it as just a disturbance.
Depends on the model.
Supposed to be a fish storm
https://apps.sfwmd.gov/sfwmd/common/images/weather/plots/storm_92.gif
“A review of storms from 1981 to 2012 found that 70% of major Atlantic hurricanes – those reaching Category 3 or higher – had gone through rapid intensification.”
“Because rapidly intensifying hurricanes are fairly rare”
Uhhh, 70% is rare?
It was a sudden intensification. Then again, so was the prediction that it was going to intensify.
In one place he says that 70% of major hurricanes go through rapid intensification. Then a few paragraphs later, he says rapidly intensifying hurricanes are fairly rare. So which is it?
Is the water any warmer ? Few weeks ago I was on a Texas beach and the water was warmest I have ever felt there.
“Warm ocean waters. Hurricanes draw energy from warm surface water, particularly when it’s at least 80 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer.”
If you will permit, I would like to add something to this. The warm waters can’t be just the top foot or two of the ocean. If it’s just the surface, then the storm will exhaust the stored energy quickly. When the warm waters goes deep, there is energy for the storm to continue and to grow, not just form.