German Chancellor Calls for Europe Wide Carbon Pricing on Transport and Industry

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
As Germany and Europe reels from the economic impact of Covid-19, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has just added to the reasons for not investing in Europe, by demanding manufacturing and transport be hammered with new carbon pricing measures.
Merkel says world needs to do more to combat climate change
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that global efforts to combat climate change were insufficient, and that she would accelerate the fight to combat it in coming years.
At a news conference, she said the European Union needed to adjust the climate goals it has set for 2030, and that she wanted a carbon pricing mechanism for the industry and transport sectors.
The European Commission will next month propose a new 2030 climate target for a 50% or 55% emissions reduction against 1990 levels, compared with an existing goal for a 40%.
…Read more: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-germany-merkel-climate-idUSKBN25O1CU
The German economy shrank 10% this year thanks to Covid-19 and the lockdowns. Germany is a leading exporter of manufactured goods, so much of this economic contraction is due to difficulties faced by the German manufacturing sector.
“Merkel says world needs to do more to combat climate change”
Correct.
The WORLD needs to do more in a coordinated GLOBAL climate action plan to cut GLOBAL emissions and thereby to control GLOBAL warming.
AGW is a global issue that has only a global solution. It is not a national issue and it has no national solution. No amount of Climate “Ambition” or heroism by germany or any other nation can serve as climate action.
Pls see
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/05/22/climate-catch22/
This analysis applies to climate action in the form of reductions in fossil fuel emissions. It does not apply to geoengineering. That’s a whole another story …
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/08/28/geo-engineering-climate-change/
Heroism? I think you mean ‘hairshirtism’. Still, sheltered behind an undervalued currency and using brown coal power, Germany will eventually hit the buffers when the cost of this hits.
CANZUKUS industry, fill your boots.
JF
Dear Mr. Chaamjamal,
Do you think that mankind could stop climate change? What about climate change before the appearance of mankind? It seems that climate change does work as a Law of Nature independently from the mankind, fossile fuels, etc. Pls, could you quantify the fraction of the global warming caused by the mankind?
Many THX in advance.
One would think she’d be more interested in working on Germany’s immigrant problem, rather than ruining her economy.
It is hard to imagine how a government official wants to attack the citizens of her country. Imaginary goblins being fought with tax payers monies. Wonderful to be in charge. Such a shame to squander that responsibility.
By coincidence I had a post up on Independence Daily about this very subject.
JF
Dear Mr. Worrall,
Sorry, aber your reference concerning A. Merkel is from 2017. However the COVID-19 pandemie has started first in 2020. With due respect this article can not be qualified as a “fair article”, and it is felt that WUWT should not copy the fake-news climate alarmist mainstream methods. I am also completely again carbon tax, aber WUWT should be fair. Why is A. Merkel for carbon-tax? It is very simple: The costs of the all-inclusive (lifetime!) illegal immigrants (see the opening the borders in 2015) are extremely high. According to realistic estimates it is about 30-35 billion euros per year, about 8-10% of the yearly federal German budget (about 360 billion euros). To finance this enoemous sum a new tax is necessary. Climate alarmism could be used as an excellent justification of a new tax: “We should save the Earth”. Carbon-tax in Germany has eventually nothing to do with climate.