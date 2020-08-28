Reposted from the Cliff Mass Weather Blog
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Hurricane Laura and the Wind Speed Dilemma
Last night, Hurricane Laura made landfall on the southwestern coast of Louisiana, bring heavy rain (6-8 inches), strong winds (gusting to 132 mph at one location), and a coastal storm surge (roughly 10 feet at the most vulnerable locations).
The NWS Lake Charles radar image at midnight central time showed a well defined eye as the storm was making landfall.
Now the dilemma and interesting part. Based on reconnaissance aircraft and other information, the National Weather Service’s National Hurricane Center had estimated that Laura was a Category Four hurricane just prior to landfall, and according to the official Saffir-Simpson scale, that means the sustained surface (10-m) winds, averaged over a few minutes, were between 130 and 156 mph (see below). Not gusts, sustained winds.
Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Categories
But here is the issue. What were the maximum sustained winds that occurred last night as Laura made landfall? Looking at all available stations, the highest sustained wind was 98 mph at Lake Charles Airport. The map below shows the sustained winds at 1 AM, when the storm was just moving inland (wind barbs show sustained winds, with gusts in red). The blue arrow indicates Lake Charles Airport.
Looking at the sustained winds, one would conclude that Laura was only a weak category two hurricane (96-110 mph).
And then there are gusts. Gusts are not used as part of the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale, but, let’s face it, gusts are very important. The big damage in most storms are done by the gusts.
Below are the maximum gusts of Laura. Two locations are extreme: Calcasieu Pass on the coast and Lake Charles, a few miles to the north (127 and 132 mph gusts, respectively)
Such strong gusts are consistent with the destruction of the NWS radar dome at Lake Charles Airport–they are rated to handle up to about 135 mph. (see the before and after below).
So what is going on? How strong was the storm? Category two or four?
A key issue is friction and drag, which is much greater over land (with trees, hills, buildings, etc) that over the aerodynamically smooth water. As a result of this surface drag, winds decrease VERY rapidly over land, even if the hurricane remains relatively intact aloft.
Let me illustrate this visually, by showing you a forecast by the state-of-the-art NOAA/NWS HRRR model as Laura made landfall. These plots show surface (10-m) surface wind in knots (1 knot=1.15 mph)
Before landfall (9 PM PDT), a nice hurricane structure is apparent, with some winds getting to 90 knots in the eyewall.
But then as the storm makes landfall (1 AM PDT), you can see a profound weakening of winds over land.
And by 5 AM PDT, with the storm completely over land, the fastest winds are gone.
So even if the storm had category four sustained winds near the surface while it is offshore, the sustained winds decline precipitously when the store goes onshore.
But yet the storm can still remain very, very dangerous in the hours after landfall.
Why?
First, even the reduced sustained winds (e.g., 90-100 mph in this case) can produce great damage.
But there is more. Gusts don’t necessarily decline as rapidly as sustained winds as the storm moves over land.
To illustrate this, here is a plot of the predicted gusts as the storm made landfall. Not as much a decline over land as for sustained winds. Gusts are caused by the intermittent mixing down of faster (higher momentum) air from aloft down to the surface. So even if winds are slower down lower, sometimes air from aloft…where the winds are still blowing hard…can be mixed to the surface. So gusts can hold out longer than sustained winds as a storm makes landfall.
The bottom line: a storm that was category four over water can still maintain a real “punch” over land, even after it nominally declines to a category two. Strong, damaging gusts can remain, even when the sustained winds decline.
_____________________________
Some excellent articles on the surprisingly low wind speed over land during hurricanes, by meteorologist and writer Bob Henson, can be found here:
https://www.wunderground.com/cat6/hurricane-winds-landfall-measurement-challenge
https://www.wunderground.com/cat6/hurricane-winds-landfall-why-it-they-seem-fall-short___________________________
Will do a weather forecast and discussion tomorrow-Friday (video on my blog)
My blog on the KNKX firing is found here.
_____
13 thoughts on “Hurricane Laura and the Wind Speed Dilemma”
That is a very good summary. The only thing left out was tornadoes. Tornadoes are most prominent when the rotating winds of the bands come ashore. Much wind damage is due to those tornadoes but it is difficult to determine which winds caused a structure to fail as the evidence is destroyed.
I was also going to mention tornados. When the one and only strong band preceding tropical storm Isaias came through the Northern Neck of Virginia it spawned EF2 tornadoes that did incredible damage. While most tornadoes in tropical systems are short lived and relatively weak (EF1), they don’t always follow that rule. The tornadoes can be pretty far ahead of the eye, and in fact generally are mostly in the first strong band you see from an approaching storm. The real problem is they spin up in minutes so you don’t get a lot of warning.
Interesting posting of the effects on wind speeds in a hurricane. Yesterday I commented about a hurricane (typhoon) in went through 20 meters up (wind gauge about 23 meters) in an air traffic control tower in Vietnam, in 1969. This location was around 50 miles inland. The gusts were on the order of 70 to 80 knots, but once the eyewall approached the wind steadily increased to 111 knots and stayed steady for about 10 minutes as the eyewall slid (never saw the actual eye) past us. In my case the sustained was much greater that the gusts, and remember we were at twice the height above ground than the official sustained” measurement height.
I always learn something from these cliff mass posts.
A treasure.
Thank you.
Agreed, Chaamjamal.
Thank you, Cliff, for preparing the post, and thank you, CTM, for including it here at WUWT.
Stay safe and healthy, all.
Bob
As a child, I was repeatedly exposed to story of The Boy Who Cried Wolf. We humans can be a deceitful lot, and lying or embellishing can cause other people to react in ways that furthers our agenda or simply amuses us. I have followed hurricanes for years, and the one thing you can always take to the bank………always take the wind speed with a grain of salt.
Well, you need a new fable now….
Apparently all the hurricanes these days are mere breezes, the thick ice is transparent to satellite photos, the fires are just pleasantly warming…
I honestly believe some people here would deny their own house was on fire…
Looking at hurricane landfalls like this and flooding like they’re seeing in China makes one wonder at why cultures are so set on building cities next to oceans and rivers. Obviously, you need ports and landings for commerce. But other than those facilities, putting every other building next to water seems like you’re just asking for it. Relying on the kindness of nature and probability doesn’t seem to be doing these areas any favors.
No expert here, but I live in Florida and have been following hurricane issues for a long time. I think the winds quoted in the measurement of hurricanes (the Saffir-Simpson scale) are the winds aloft (higher than a few thousand feet) measured by the hurricane hunter aircraft. The winds on the ground are, in my experience, always less than those aloft. The winds aloft are the Hurricane (or Tropical Storm) Category winds reported by the NHC and the media. Before a hurricane reaches landfall, the NHC tries to estimate the ground-level winds by dropping wind metering equipment from the hurricane hunting airplanes.
The take away is there is always a difference between the hurricane rating and the winds on the ground. Sometimes media outlets will show both, but seldom. My hope is the reporting will more often include the surface winds. Ocean buoys and shoreline weather stations (at https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/) are a good way to gauge the surface winds, when the stations are reporting.
It’s also good to see that the storm surge is getting more coverage. It’s hard to estimate. But a big storm surge is most often more dangerous than the hurricane winds — at least for hurricanes below level 4 or 5.
My 2c.
It is nice to see others questioning what happened with Laura. When Michael came ashore, it literally erased the beachfront housing, but when Laura came ashore it left many buildings mainly intact. Not saying that the visible damages to buildings and infrastructure were not there, it just wasn’t what we experienced with Michael. Category 4 hurricanes are supposed to cause damage extensively throughout the landfall area and to points well inland. Many weeks (months) later Michael was upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane at landfall. Will Laura be downgraded to a Category 3 or even a Category 2 hurricane?
It is rare that the maximum sustain wind would ever be observed with an anemometer because it isn’t the “typical” sustained wind, it’s the “maximum” sustained wind, which is at some unknown location but inferred to probably exist based upon other measurements. As the hurricane makes landfall, you would have to have an 30 ft high anemometer tower every several hundred feet across 50 miles of coastline to capture it. Whether “maximum sustained wind” is a useful measure to give to the public is certainly debatable.
The strongest wind might have been expected on the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge south of Grand and White Lakes (between 92.5 and 93 degrees W). They should have weather information, had considerable wind during Rita. This area to the E was outside of the eye when it crossed the coastline. Highest winds in Harvey where I live were N of Rockport on the Lamar Peninsula based on the tree damage, again outside (N) of the eye, portable gauges destroyed. Watched it closely on radar, appeared highest in Copano Bay where about a 3 meter surge occurred to the S. There may have been a seiche as the N end had a meter rise, not sure of timing. Closest coastal Laura wind station shown above to the E was at Cypremort Point, there is also a coastal Marsh Island Wildlife Refuge, the large island just to the south and the State Wildlife Refuge on the western shore of Vermilion Bay, Audubon Refuge adjacent to the west.
On the maps above the larger Calcasieu Lake was not named as were the smaller ones to the west, wind station at the Pass. There also is the Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge on the SE shore of the Lake, the green like the named Sabine Refuge on the western shore, might also have information.
The various views of modeled winds as the storm moves inland are very informative. I have never seen such an illustration before. Thanks, Mr. Mass.