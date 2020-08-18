Our resident cartoonist Josh has come up with a political cartoon response to the “rolling blackouts” in California.
For some background, see these two WUWT posts:
CAISO President: California Power Grid teetering close to the edge of collapse
and
In CAISO Emergency Break Glass
9 thoughts on “The dark side of California – the sunshine state”
Black States Matter. Or something.
Some states have seen NG plants close because they are very old ones and new NG peaker plants are not being built in some sunny places because they cannot compete with solar with grid batteries (AZ). But only in California do they close NG plants when they are definitely needed in a high priced wholesale market. Add them to the list of states waiting around for Federal money to bail them out for being consistently ignorant, alongside Illinois, NY, and NJ.
Florida is the “Sunshine State.”
Well, they don’t have any major fires this time to blame the grid failure on. The disgusting cretins claimed last time that they had to turn the power off to keep people from burning up. This time, people on a desert or near-desert climate are literally burning up in no-AC buildings. This story got barely a peep on any of the National fake newscasts, but they whined on and on the last time around.
California at night – where the sun don’t shine.
Cal Matters has an update on the issue too-
https://calmatters.org/newsletters/whatmatters/2020/08/rolling-blackouts-california-heat-wave-outages-newso/
During the last rolling blackouts, I worked on a campus that had diesel generator backup. It encouraged a lot of us to stay at work until the power came back on.
People who lived in Bulgaria in 1959 knows this well.
Back to the Future … California Edition.
AARGH63 is right. Florida is the “Sunshine State.”
California is the “Golden State.” Would have been funny except Josh got the wrong state.