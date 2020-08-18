Green California Has the Nation’s Worst Power Grid

By Steve Goreham
More than a million Californians suffered power blackouts last Friday evening. When high temperatures caused customer demand to exceed the power available, California electrical utilities used rotating outages to force a reduction in demand. The California grid is the worst in the nation, with green energy policies pursued by the state likely furthering reduced grid reliability.
At 6:30 pm on Friday, Pacific Gas and Electric, California’s biggest utility, began shutting off power in rolling outages to force a reduction in demand. Southern California Edison also denied power to homes, beginning just before 7 pm. Shutoffs impacted a rotating group of up to two million customers until 11 pm.
The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) declared a Stage 3 Electrical Emergency, the first Stage 3 emergency since 2001. Spot power electricity prices soared to over $1,000 per megawatt-hour, more than 10 times the usual price.
In 2018, 19 percent of California’s electricity came from roof-top and utility-scale solar installations, the highest percentage in the nation. But by 6:30 pm each day, that solar output approaches zero. The state lacks enough reliable electricity generation capacity to run the air conditioners during hot summer evenings.
California has the least reliable electrical power system in the US. It isn’t even close. According to data by Eaton Corporation, the state leads the US in power outages every year, with more than double the outages of any other state over the last decade.
The causes of power outages can be divided into four major groups, which in order of importance are weather or downed trees, faulty equipment or human errors, unknowns, and vehicle accidents. California suffered the largest number of outages in each category in each year for 2014 through 2017.
For more than a decade, California has been closing coal and nuclear power plants. Recently, the state also began closing natural gas-fired plants as part of a continuing effort to fight global warming.
In 2006, Senate Bill 1368 established California’s Emissions Performance Standard, an effort to reduce state greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. Since 2007, 11 in-state, coal-fired plants have been closed as a result, with an additional 3 converted to biomass fuel. California also slashed imports of electricity generated from coal plants. The Argus Cogen plant in Trona is the last remaining coal plant.
California nuclear plants, though not emitters of greenhouse gases, are also being phased out. The second and third units of the San Onofre nuclear generating plant near Los Angeles ceased operation in 2013. The Diablo Canyon plant, the last nuclear plant in California, is scheduled for closure in 2025.
Driven by state efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, gas-fired plants are also being shuttered. Natural gas generating capacity has fallen by more than 10 percent since 2013, with additional reductions planned.
Following the blackouts last Friday night, blackouts resumed at 6:30 pm on Saturday. Power officials blamed the loss of 1,000 megawatts of wind power when the wind subsided and the unexpected shutdown of a 470-megawatt power plant. It’s clear that the state does not have enough reliable baseload power as backup for intermittent wind and solar energy.
The problem of California’s poor electric reliability will likely get worse. On September 10, 2018, then Governor Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 100, committing California to obtain 100 percent of its electricity from “clean energy sources” by 2045. Replacement of coal, nuclear, and natural gas generators with wind and solar will continue erode grid reliability.
As part of global warming efforts, officials want all citizens to switch their natural gas stoves and furnaces to electric models. More than 30 California cities have enacted bans on gas appliances, including the major cities of San Francisco and San Jose. Almost 10 percent of the state population now lives in an area covered by restrictions against gas appliances in new residential construction.
California also wants residents to transition from gasoline- and diesel-powered cars and trucks to plug-in electric models. So, when those blackouts occur in the future, not only will your lights and air conditioners fail, but you won’t be able to cook your food or drive your car either.
California sacrificed reliable electrical power on the altar of the fight against global warming. There is no evidence that state efforts will have the slightest effect on global temperatures, but they will be great for candle and flashlight sales.
Steve Goreham is a speaker on the environment, business, and public policy and author of the book Outside the Green Box: Rethinking Sustainable Development.
I expect it will all be the fault of the power companies.
Nah, Global Warming causes everything you know.
In the Soviet Union, the economy was good at producing a glut of many things. What the economy was bad at was producing things demanded by the market. While the people demanded food, the soviet central planners commanded the economy to make tanks, cinder blocks, and dog leashes.
Same problem in California. The California economy demands the scarce commodity of reliable electricity. What the California economy is actually producing: unreliable green energy. And the “central planners” in California continue to demonstrate a complete disregard for the market demands. So, naturally, they have to control demand somehow: by shutting off power in waves. In the end, the poor, the sick, and a sizable chuck of the middle class suffer.
Sorry to my friends in California but I am watching your state swallow itself whole as it spirals faster and faster away from free market economics and towards authoritarian central planning. Not even sure how this permitted in our supposedly “United” States.
With those forecasts for California, I suppose the Hollywood stars have already equipped their mansions with diesel generators 2,000 gallon diesel tanks, plus static inverters as intermediate power until the diesel is up and running.
However, they will not tell you, it is not woke.
And meanwhile, California imports electricity from out of state generated from fossil fuels but doesn’t count those emissions because it wasn’t generated from within the state. Same thing happening in Europe between countries. This accounting is as phony as the “net zero” and “zero tailpipe emissions” narratives. Newsom seems to have backed off from Brown’s goal of proudly spending taxpayer money to jet his quango around the world to propagandize California’s virtue signaling but much damage has already been done.
Think they’ll change their views? Nope. The guv says we have to sober up about green energy but then all he has to offer is more solar and wind with a little conservation thrown in.
Newsome seems intent on de-industrializing California and encouraging the exodus. I guess its all part of his demand management plan.
Well yes, the grid is bad here in Cali, but what about “environmental justice” (Sierra term, whatever that is). It’ll get real judicious here when the Diablo Canyon nuke shuts down in 2025. 2256 Mw and nothing but solar being added as replacement (and a dribble of battery storage). Original plan was to replace it with 75% natural gas and 25% solar. But instead more natural gas is being shutdown (Surely, the next step will be making small home emergency generators illegal. No justice there, poor people can’t afford them.
Yes I definitely see the banning of home generators coming. The greens are never satisfied and will just push and push.
At 2:42pm, CA ISO just sent out this tweet:
“#ISO declares Stage 2 #Emergency; rotating power outages imminent. #Conserve now to relieve stress on the #grid and keep #electricity flowing. https://bit.ly/3iVLLJE”
https://twitter.com/California_ISO/status/1295838400264540160
Stage 3 Emergency is likely coming in few more hours as demand will push them to less than 4 GW of reserve capacity as they near 5pm local time ~ 2hrs from now). Rotating blackouts occur at Stage 3.
http://www.caiso.com/TodaysOutlook/Pages/default.aspx
Joel
It looks like they predict the shortfall earlier in the day or even the day before.
Example
http://www.caiso.com/Documents/BriefingonSystemOperations-Presentation-Aug17-2020.pdf
How come they can’t turn the gas up or hydro?
Or is my question stupid and they don’t actually have anymore?
Sorry, I’m just shocked that an advanced economy can actually be 10% short.
Lets see, you add:
Intermittent supply all the way down to zero
Variable supply even when its running
Over rely on diffuse low power sources that cant contribute to grid stability and syncronization
Do all this in the absence of a geniune realistic gridscale storage solution
Add layers of systems management complexity to manage the chaos
The start decommissioning power systems you have that provide necessary back up and grid synchronization.
Raise prices and tell the public you are “saving the planet”
Then act surprised when its ends up an expensive unreliable mess. Who benefits? Follow the money?
There is more than stupidity at play. If I were generous I might say its the outcome of short term thinking, incremental decision making in the absence of a real plan and sprinkled with rampant capitalism. My less generous self goes for greed and corruption.
This cycle repeats in countries wherever this is implemented. I wonder where the Enineering profession sits in this picture? they dont see to be doing their job, or do they just nod roll their eyes and at least still collect their pay checks?
Climate Change Inc. causes more (policy) blackouts don’t ya know.
Californians are enjoying the glorious Fruits of Socialism brought to them from the Democrat party leaders.
If you like your black-outs, you can keep your black-outs by continuing to vote for the (D)umb party.
I live within 80km of 1st and 2nd largest co2 “polluting” power plants in the western hemisphere. So nice here. Can anyone guess where I am?
Dawgs or Tide?
Here in Cali, in 2019, a 750 Mw gas-fired power plant is shutting down. The site will be used to manufacture batteries for storing solar and wind generated power. Isn’t progressive green regulatory management wonderful? /sarc
The 750-megawatt natural,gas-fired plant, known as the Inland Empire Energy Center, uses two of GE’s H-Class turbines…
…“We have made the decision to shut down operation of the Inland Empire Power Plant, which has been operating below capacity for several years, effective at the end of 2019,” GE told Reuters. The plant “is powered by a legacy gas turbine technology … and is uneconomical to support further.”
In a filing with the California Energy Commission on Thursday, GE said the plant is “not designed for the needs of the evolving California market, which requires fast-start capabilities to satisfy peak demand periods.”
California approved the Inland Energy Center, located in Riverside County, about 75 miles (120.7 km) east of Los Angeles, in 2003 and the plant opened in 2009. Industry experts estimated it cost nearly $1 billion….
GE is selling the California power plant site to a company that makes battery storage, which is increasingly used to make wind and solar power available when needed, replacing the need for some fossil fuel plants.
When reviewing the “outages by state” chart, you really need to know both the population and the size of the area covered, otherwise the comparison is worthless. Population will indicate how many are likely affected by a large outage, and area indicates the size of the grid in question (or section of a grid in most cases).
Trend is actually a better measure as it should indicate how the problems follow the Green Energy movement. Texas once had a very stable grid, but I have been noticing more and more power voltage fluctuations over the past 5 or more years. When I run these to ground there is almost always an “event” at some wind farm.
The smart Californians (well, those that haven’t already left) need to start adding large natural gas capacity tanks to their homes and installing reliable gas-electric generators at their houses. They can add solar if they are rich or get enough government subsidies, but those will likely not cover the entire electrical need for most homes. When the government goes and gets stupid, you need to start taking care of things yourself.
This problem will turn into a different problem soon – too little tax revenue to keep lights on. If you are middle class and in California, I would be preparing to leave early because taxes are going to sky-rocket.
If your life depends on a reliable supply of electricity you’d better have backup batteries and a diesel generator. That isn’t a problem for the affluent. Only the poor will suffer.
Where I live, old folks homes have come under intense scrutiny. I think the government has more or less declared air conditioning to be a necessity of life with regard to the old folks homes. I wouldn’t be surprised if that is also the case in California.
It occurs to me that if government policy is resulting in old folks being deprived of a necessity of life, some smart young lawyer should be able to make hay with a class action lawsuit. Lawfare is a two edged sword. Surely, if California cities think they should be able to sue over climate change, the government of the state should be liable for the very real damages inflicted by their criminally stupid energy policies.
Macon Georgia?
California has closed coal and nuclear power plants and begun closing natural gas-fired plants in an effort to fight itself.
The whole problem is a massive con.
Wind turbines do not produce any useable 60Hz energy. They do not work
PV solar panels cannot power the grid
Then there is all the dirty energy – useless harmonics – which are generated by WT & PV and added to consumers power bills by smart meters.
The greenest and most socialist state has the biggest problem. Do ya get my drift.
The truth has to be exposed
At least the cutting down of trees for biomass and wind and solar will reduce the risk of outages from trees falling down.
Well if it’s the least reliable it must be the cheapest!
It’s not ! What a surprise!
This should be the impetus for California residents buying automatic power inverter-charger, battery cables & rechargeable DC batteries. Hooked up (or plugged in) so that when incoming AC electricity functions their deep cycle DC rechargeable battery(s) are getting charged for subsequent inversion of the stored DC back to AC for electrical applications when power goes off.
Obviously this is not practical for running refrigeration or aircnditioning, but quite useful for an inverter running modest sized personal niceties over the course of several hours – such as fan, computer, light, TV, oxygen concentrator, etc (when power comes back on the integrated unit shuts of DC inversion to AC & starts re-charging your batteries). This is an automatic inverter/charger appliance & yet it does not have to be connected (but can be) to automatically pass electricity into the entire residence through electrical connection into the central breaker.
These (inverter/charger/batterys) can be a set-up that when the power goes off the inverted (12V DC battery’s into 110V AC wires) AC just routes into the chosen bare essential applications needed – either using some alternate prewiring or an extension cord/strip connected to the inverter output. Small scale emergency rigs can fit in a room corner & near to where plan to be using it for most things – just don’t set battery directly on the bare floor (for reasons of optimal battery utility).
[As for refrigeration: not opening freezer/fridge door holds inside below spoilage temperature for many hours. Alternatively running a refrigeration unit with a 12V compressor off DC charged batteries is more efficient stored energy usage than inverting battery DC to run a refrigeration unit with an AC compressor – but the DC compressor costs a lot more than the ubiquitous AC compressor. ]
With the high prices one would expect better service, but not the case in California. Even if they spend a fortune on batteries to store the solar and wind energy, don’t these batteries have to be replaced at some point ?
Do any adults live in California?