In CAISO Emergency Break Glass

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
Here in the United California Socialist Republic, we have an insane bunch of laws about electricity. Number one among them is a “Renewables Mandate” that requires the local utility, Pacific Gas and Electric (PGE) to purchase a huge amount of expensive, unreliable solar, wind, and other renewable energy. So of course, our electricity price increases have far outstripped those of our more sane neighboring states.
(As a side note, under California law large hydroelectric dams are NOT counted as “renewable” under the Mandate … why not? Because if they counted hydro we’d already have met the Mandate … but I digress …)
And what to we get for this investment in expensive generation schemes?
Unreliable energy. Yesterday at about 6:30 PM, they shut off the power to our entire neighborhood for three hours. Of course the public claim was that the hot weather just made it so the poor system couldn’t keep up, darn it, so we’re sorry but rolling blackouts are the new normal starting now … just kidding, they started before the announcement.
I assure you I was as surprised as our neighbors … started my little 2KVA Honda generator, strung out the extension cords, and got back to my life. Although I must confess, I did say some bad words, and I fear that I stated both clearly and loudly that the people in charge of this goatrope could go engage in anatomically improbable sexual congress with themselves and the horse they rode in on …
But this morning, I had a more sober thought, one I should have had the night before, one you might have already had, which was …
… if this pinche rolling blackout is because of the heat, why didn’t it start until after six PM, well past the heat of the day?
My next thought was, “It’s those cabrones with their abysmal renewable energy.” So I set out to see if it’s true.
In California, all of this is handled by something called “CAISO”, the California Independent Systems Operator. Here’s their graph of yesterday’s renewables generation, from the CAISO site:
Figure 1. Total generation by each type of renewables in California, August 14, 2020.
As you can see, the total of geothermal, biomass, biogas, small hydro, and wind is sweet Fanny Adams … and now, notice when the solar started to run out in the evening. Just about the time that our power went out.
But as we know, correlation is not causation. So here’s the other relevant CAISO chart, showing the net demand with and without renewables …
Figure 2. Net demand for electricity in California, split out by the type of generation of the electricity
Gotta laugh about the fine print where they brag about how they “maintain reliability while maximizing clean energy sources” …
Anyhow, there you have it. Here’s the bottom line.
If you add ten gigawatts of solar energy to your grid as shown in Figure 2 above, you perforce, must, need to, have to, add ten gigawatts of conventional fossil energy to cover times like yesterday when renewables simply don’t cut it …
And it is the ignoring of that fact above all that allows people to claim that renewables are ready for the market. They are absolutely not ready without huge ongoing subsidies and full fossil backup, and in the end, they are simply not up to the job.
ALL of this is the total and complete fault of the Democrats who have run this state since forever … too bad. When I was a kid it was a great place to live.
VOTE! The only solution to this nonsense is to throw them out on their ear. It’s not going to fix itself. Here’s today’s story.
Hot again today … not looking forward to the evening …
w.
PS—Again I ask, when you comment please quote the exact words you are discussing. This avoids all kinds of misunderstandings.
18 thoughts on “In CAISO Emergency Break Glass”
Viva Calizuela!
True, Jorge. You know how people say “Don’t do as we say, do as we do”?
For California, you don’t want to do either one. Big mistake. Do NOT be like us.
w.
voting does not work. here in Australia we have a similar system of renewable energy requirements for power companies (they are forced to buy LGC or large scale generation ceritificates which are blocks of renewable energy) and our price has been artificially high because of it, though you wouldnt know it by the news media who constantly plug the “our prices will reduce because of renewables”. lies.
anyhow, we voted out every politician that mentioned a carbon tax, we voted in anyone that opposed such a thing, yet here we are, in the background this all chugs along and the average voters are none the wiser. none of our leaders have the balls to tell people the truth because of once again the news media.. they rule this country.
“But this morning” . . .
Don’t leave us hanging now, be like Paul. What’s the rest of the story?
I thought it was the People’s Republic of California, PRCa.
More like the Banana Republic of California and why I consider myself a California climate policy refugee where I pay less per KWH than the PGE green surcharge, less than half the cost per therm for natural gas
and more than $1 per gallon less for gasoline. No state income tax here either and the best parts of California are just minutes away.
So we californicators can have renewable energy (as a pearl of great price) at unreliable times make some contribution to meeting electrical demand as an additional source to reliable standard fossil fueled and hydroelectric generation. What could be a problem in that plan?
Sorry dude, but you have no vote in the CSSR. Your vote was diluted many times over with 3rd world immigrants 30 years ago. And with that, you’ve been gerrymandered to a one party system. So vote, don’t vote. It makes no difference.
Do yourself a favor & vote with your feet Willis. Walk away from that NUTHOUSE. A lot of sane places still left here in the States.
And you don’t even have to go that far. I relocated to Nevada and couldn’t be happier about it.
Love to but not possible for a host of reasons …
w.
As you noted, every gigawatt of intermittent power needs a gigawatt of conventional back-up, so then the value of that intermittent power is at most the avoided cost of fuel for the back-up system.
Not true, hence the blackouts.
It’s a pity this does not affect only those who wish to use (or not use in this case) renewable power.
(Written from renewable-plagued South Australia)
There’s not much avoided fuel cost. The back-up system has to be kept on hot stand-by so that it can kick in when needed.
” Yesterday at about 6:30 PM, they shut off the power to our entire neighborhood for three hours.”
A news item dated August 14 from KRON TV (San Francisco) declared that “The power will be turned off in rotating blocks until about 11 p.m. Power could be out for about one hour for each block.”
Is this two-hour time difference CAISO’s misinformation, or KRON’s?
Since the information is provided by some autonomous organization it begs the question where, how do the include or account for the large amount of home owned solar panels and include it into this data? Or do they just ignore it and rely on their load? Does CA require home owned panels to transmit usage data ot the power providers? From what I have read I recall that there is at least 25,000 mw or 25 GW. That is twenty nuclear power plants. I recall that when I lived in Sacramento, that when the sun dropped below the mountains, it was like someone had shut off the lights. Losing 25 GW in a short period of time is a Large number of fossil plants to get up and running in less than a half hour. These would need to be started up and ready to take load rather quickly and DAILY. That is very wasteful of the fossil fuel and greatly increases maintenance on the plant. Heat up and cool downs cause work hardening of steam systems, and early failure, Very similar to bending a paper-clip back and forth. And thousands of miles of transmission lines for “renewable” power for renewable power sake is another disaster waiting to happen, just like “Camp Fire.” There will be another and another.
I’m guessing that if it shows up at all, it would probably show up as reduced demand.
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Thank you, Mr. Eschenbach.
Although it will be ignored, I have asked NPR to correct their report on this incident and amend it to mention the fact that the California ISO specifically attributed the shortage of electricity to the inability of the state’s solar electricity generators to produce power due to clouds and darkness.
As incredible as it may sound, NPR somehow failed to mention that inconvenient fact in it report (oops, I meant propaganda piece) on the rolling blackouts.