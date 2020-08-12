Kamala Harris’ Record: Lawfare Against Climate Skeptics, “A Level of Indifference” to the Violation of Constitutional Rights

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t JoNova; Kamala has already been very active promoting green narratives, aligning herself with green firebrands like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
From Kamala Harris’ website;
July 29, 2019
Harris, Ocasio-Cortez Announce Landmark Legislation to Ensure Green New Deal Lifts Up Every Community
Climate Equity Act will hold government accountable to interests of communities who have faced historic, systemic environmental injustice
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris (D-CA) and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) on Monday announced the Climate Equity Act, a draft legislative proposal to ensure that the United States government makes communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis the foundation of policy related to climate and the environment, including the policies to build a Green New Deal. To that end, frontline community leaders will have an opportunity to provide feedback on this legislative proposal prior to its formal introduction this fall.
At its core, a Green New Deal must be based on three principles: First, fighting climate change by ending the use of fossil fuels; second, building a clean economy with good jobs of the 21st century, and third, ensuring that no community gets left behind.
The Climate Equity Act is a legislative proposal to achieve that third key principle of justice for frontline communities to guarantee that the policies comprising a future Green New Deal protect the health and economic wellbeing of all Americans for generations to come.
…Read more: https://www.harris.senate.gov/news/press-releases/harris-ocasio-cortez-announce-landmark-legislation-to-ensure-green-new-deal-lifts-up-every-community
Kamala Harris was also part of the notorious 2016 AGs United for Clean Power effort to “Defend Climate Change Progress Made Under President Obama“, by promoting AG green activism, using the executive powers of their office to attempt to frustrate the will of voters who put President Trump into office.
The AG for Alabama had this to say about the AGs United for Clean Power group.
… this investigation inescapably implicates a public policy debate and raises substantial First Amendment concerns. As our colleagues must know, a vigorous debate exists in this country regarding the risks of climate change and the appropriate response to those risks. Both sides are well-funded and sophisticated public policy participants. Whatever our country’s response, it will affect people, communities, and businesses that all have a right to participate in this debate. Actions indicating that one side of the climate change debate should fear prosecution chills speech in violation of a formerly bi-partisan First Amendment consensus. As expressed by Justice Brandeis, it has been a foundational principle that when faced with “danger flowing from speech … the remedy to be applied is more speech, not enforced silence.” Whitney v. California, 274 U.S. 357, 377 (1927) (Brandeis, J., concurring). Here, the remedy chosen is silence through threat of subpoena. This threat distorts the debate and impoverishes consumers and the general public who may wish to better educate themselves by hearing and evaluating both sides. …Read more: Open Letter, State of Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange
This is not the first time Harris has acted with apparent disregard for the constitutional rights of the American people, or the proper exercise of the powers of her office.
In 2010, according to SF Gate, Judge Anne-Christine Massullo ruled Kamala Harris’ office had violated the constitutional rights of defendants, by trying to conceal a crime lab scandal from the courts and defence attorneys. The judge ruled Kamala Harris’ office had displayed “a level of indifference.” to the judge’s demands for an explanation.
Instead of apologising for this grievous error, and taking vigorous steps to investigate and correct the problems which led to the coverup and systematic violation of defendant’s constitutional rights, Kamala Harris’ office went on the attack, claiming the judge had a conflict of interest because the judge’s husband is a defence attorney with a keen interest in Brady disclosure issues. Brady disclosure is the absolute requirement for prosecutors to disclose information in their possession, even if it helps the case of defendants.
Can you imagine what a Kamala Harris presidency would be like, if you are opposed to any part of her deep green agenda, or seek to criticise her actions? Because that would be the likely outcome of a Biden victory. Even CNN thinks Biden could “step aside” for his VP.
31 thoughts on “Kamala Harris’ Record: Lawfare Against Climate Skeptics, “A Level of Indifference” to the Violation of Constitutional Rights”
Either Dementia Joe or More likely Borg Queen Kamala will sign an Executive Order on DayOne declaring Climate Crisis.
And just like they are doing now with the genuine COVID pandemic, Big Tech that controls Alphabet, YouTube, WordPress, Twitter, Facebook will begin censoring climate change views that do not align with a climate crisis narrative. Dissenting views and blogs on the climate scam will be blocked, removed and/or de-platformed from the internet on those hosting platforms using this nationally declared climate crisis from The Borg Queen. And the federal government will just stand aside while liberal Bug Tech censors and the Liberal media covers for them by running the Marxists’ climate propo campaign.
Resistance will be futile.
You don’t have to make up names for her. You just have to realize that Kamala means ‘horrible’ in Finnish. From now on I will make a point of pronouncing her name correctly.
Yes. Remember that nothing in the Covid phony pandemic matters as much (not even Crooked Pharma) as much as a dry run for ultimate cancellation of civil rights under “emergency” pretext.
The words I would use to describe this individual are inappropriate for this blog, and therefore, I will not use them. They start with such alphabet letters as ‘f’, ‘b’, ‘w’, ‘s’, and so on until you’ve used up the entire alphabet.
Gut feeling that anyone who might oppose her even a little on her side of the political fence will not last long.
Well, it was nice while it lasted….
Interesting to note that Trump was quoted as saying that “She was his number one choice” for Biden’s VP.
Is she a + or a – in terms of net voter attraction?
I can see that for some Harris will be the reason they vote Democrat for President.
I would think also that there will be some who will be deterred from voting Democrat.
How does it net off? How will it play out in terms of votes switching, non-voters becoming voters and voters becoming non-voters or voting for Kanye?
Given that even the most obtuse will notice Biden’s cognitive decline, the race will be all about Kamala. If Biden is elected, she will be the de facto president until he, sooner rather than later, resigns or is removed.
Once again, the Democrat establishment has found a way to cheat all the other contenders in favor of their chosen one.
This is exactly what I was expecting from the start, when Bernie was sidelined. Though I was expecting Hillary to be the final candidate.
She will help him win California …
In the Democratic primary, she was at 2% of the national vote and had to drop out of the race owing to the lack of interest by her fellow Democratic voters. The Democrats didn’t consider her capable of being President just last year, yet if Biden wins, Chameleon Harris would become President before the end of 2021.
Like CA isn’t a deep blue state anyway?
Aside from her GND stance, she’s got a semi-load of other skeletons in her closet. Trump’s team is going to have a field day with her.
Even if Joe was comatose, he wouldn’t need help to win California.
Kamala Harris…
There’s DIRT in her past…
DIG DIG DIG
Joe and the Ho…
This will be fun to watch.
I know this epithet for her has basis in fact – that she was having an affair with someone who gave her a considerable promotion – something like that. However, I think using it as a sledge during the campaign could well have the effect of turning potential voters away from Trump. Therefore, it would be best to avoid this put down – refer to the affair and the promotion or whatever happened but don’t use sledges that could be deemed to be anti-women or just offensive to some people’s sensibilities.
I have noticed in a number of television shows and movies that it is becoming increasingly acceptable for women to use sex as a route to promotion. The left uses movies to change social values. Now we see the real reason that feminists advocate the acceptance of sexually provocative dress in the workplace. They want access to all their weapons.
I disagree; just let the facts fall where they may. No need to hide her history behind careful language.
The descriptive name is correct on all counts.
Plus, it would allow for a focus on his past Liaisons
Sleepy/Head 2020
> “This is not the first time Harris has acted with apparent disregard for the constitutional rights of the American people, or the proper exercise of the powers of her office. ”
It would be easier to list the exceptions.
She operates under the alt-Constitution, a Pro-Choice, selective, opportunistic quasi-religious (“ethical”) framework.
A Republic…if you can keep it…away from Foggy Joe and Giggles Harris.
That is absolutely the correct way to frame it. SloJoe probably won’t make it to the inauguration.
The current occupant of the white house blatantly abused his power by holding up aid until he got personal benefit paid by the government of Ukraine. Yet this was OK according to many people here. Why are Trump’s justifications for his personal benefit any less absurd than the KH claims about the “Green New Deal” and the need for “climate justice”?
Every hear of “live by the sword, die by the sword”?
Every one who supports Trump will get what they deserve from Biden/KH.
If everyone supports Trump, then they don’t.
“by holding up aid until he got personal benefit paid by the government of Ukraine.”
Which was a LIE..
Leftists never let the truth get in the way, do they.
Why is it that most trolls actually seem to believe the lies they are paid to repeat?
PS: Also the not so veiled threats towards anyone who dares to get between the troll and free money.
California’s Kamala Harris is the “perfect” fit for Biden. With her California experiences, she will want to have America “clone” California!
California already imports most (58%) of its crude oil from foreign countries, and she and Biden want America to become dependent of foreign entities for America’s energy demands just like California!
Under their potential “leadership” America will begin to import from foreign countries to make up for the losses from shuttered fracking, just like California importing more and more as in-state production gets shuttered daily.
Putin of Russia will get his wish come true, as he has been funding the “stop fracking” campaigns.
Putin knows, the country that controls natural gas and oil controls the world! He’s a student of the military and knows the America won WW I and II because we had access to more fossil fuels than the competition.
“If you want to find snakes, look for them behind words that have changed their meaning.” – Terry Pratchett
Climate Equity?
My hunch is current low gasoline prices will decisively swing the election in favor of the incumbent. I rewatched a Top Gear special a few months ago where Clarkson and the lads were driving through deepest Alabama in cars painted with offensive slogans. Dumb idea, BBC producers. They almost got themselves lynched after pulling into a gas station to fuel up. This show was filmed sometime in 2006. Gas price on the signboard then was $2.75. Fast forward to now, gas in Sweet Home Trump Country Alabama is around $1.80, 14 years later. Cheep. Trump is cruising for a second term. Call it the Gas Price Election Predicator. No PhD required.
Am I allowed to point to a 2016 City Journal article that catalogs her misdeeds as a prosecutor in California?
https://www.city-journal.org/html/next-obama-14181.html
It’s a long read – there’s a LOT.
I see two wings to the democrat Party. The doctrinaire far Left, and the old traditional Corruptocrats, (for which Biden is a poster child). Kamala brings credentials from both.