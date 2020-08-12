FLASHBACK: Sen Kamala Harris Supported Eliminating Senate Filibuster To Pass Green New Deal

Chris White Tech Reporter August 12, 2020 11:20 AM ET
California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris said in 2019 that she would consider ending the Senate filibuster as president if Republican lawmakers refused to embrace legislation addressing what she and other Democrats believe is a climate crisis.
Harris, who was selected Tuesday as running mate on former Vice President Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential bid, made the suggestion during a CNN climate crisis town hall in September 2019 before ending her own run for president in December.
“If they fail to act, as president of the United States, I am prepared to get rid of the filibuster to pass a Green New Deal,” Harris said, referring to potential Republican opposition to climate legislation. (RELATED: Kamala Harris, Ocasio-Cortez Push For Climate Bills To Be Scored Based On How Much They Impact Black People)
Her remarks were the first time Harris expressed support for ending the filibuster, a procedural requirement that any legislation get 60 votes to end the Senate’s unlimited debate.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned Democrats against weakening the procedure in August 2019.
“The legislative filibuster is directly downstream from our founding tradition. If that tradition frustrates the whims of those on the far left, it is their half-baked proposals and not the centuries-old wisdom that need retooling,” McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, wrote in an August 2019 op-ed for The New York Times.
Democrats would need to flip three Republican seats in the Senate to gain control of the chamber. They would also need 60 votes to win a filibuster-proof majority, which is unlikely given the map of Senate seats up for election. If Democrats cannot collect the requisite number of votes, then the GOP would still have the ability to block legislation unless the filibuster rules were changed
Harris backed the Green New Deal in 2019, which sought to aggressively cut carbon emissions over the next decade. The resolution, crafted by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, called for “10-year national mobilizations” toward addressing climate change.
A fact sheet published alongside the proposal said the plan would “mobilize every aspect of American society on a scale not seen since World War 2.” Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal would reportedly phase out fossil fuel usage within 12 years. Studies show the plan would come with a hefty price.
Americans could be forced to pay up to $93 trillion to implement the Green New Deal over a decade, the conservative-leaning American Action Forum noted in a study in February 2019.
Republicans in the Senate torpedoed the legislation in March 2019, while Democratic lawmakers called the vote a political stunt. The Republicans defeated the proposal 57-0, with McConnell calling the bill a socialistic ploy designed to kill the economy.
18 thoughts on “FLASHBACK: Sen Kamala Harris Supported Eliminating Senate Filibuster To Pass Green New Deal”
potus can’t do that. senate sets its own rules.
On 3 January, 2021 the new Congress is sworn in. Kamala will still be a Senator then regardless of whether she and Dementia Joe win. The inauguration is 20 January. If the Democrat-Marxists take the Senate majority and if Biden and Harris win in November, Senator Harris will be a powerful voice in the Senate to push a rules change to eliminate completely the filibuster for those 16 days until she resigns to be sworn in as President (because Dementia Joe will never be President even if he wins).
The Birg Collective is desperate for power. If they take the Senate and the White House, we are all really, really screwed. Websites like Anthony’s WUWT will become targets for cancellation in ways we don’t yet see, as the sinister Marxist-Democrat Borg collective assimilates all of Washington DC.
Borg, not Birg.
The Birg – Big Invasive Repressive Government.
and still, nothing to do with being potus/vpotus.
its, as you laid out, a senate item only.
bugged me earlier how so few took her to task for implying a potus can change senate rules. not that I was expecting much.
Harris was just playing that regular game of saying and pledging things that she knew would not come up or go anywhere. It is considered a low cost pass with no consequences in this swamp game. I suppose it demonstrates “skill” at handling the crazies if you can award such points in the swamp. This is another reason what normal, rational people do not run for office or get any traction if they try. The upside down chess game is always being played.
The Borg Collective has selected its new Borg Queen, no doubt about that.
Dementia Joe is just a placeholder.
If Dementia Joe does win, they’ll 25th Amendment him as soon as the Electoral College results are accepted in Congress on January 6th. Then the Borg Collective will have their Queen installed on January 20th.
Until then, Queen Kamala will become the primary campaign talking head. Joe can’t even read from a teleprompter without gaffing.
Filibuster has been codified in 1806 as a constitutional lawyer like Barack Hussein Obama should know. It was called “The Soul of the Senate”, protecting the minority. Harry Reid (D-Nevada) started to emasculate it in 2013.
Democrats want to rule with an iron fist whenever they have a majority, hoping to make that majority permanent. That’s the way Germany went in 1930s.
Yes, the Party that gets away with taking out a number of elected opposition members (Alaska) to get the Senate vote tally to work with DOJ hit teams and taking all the stacks of FBI files on the elected opposition members to the Clinton White House and planting special ops members in the agencies never sleeps, but the biased media knows exactly when to go to sleep and look the other way. We are not so different from the thugocracies–we just take longer to work the system here to the same ends. Those pesky founding fathers made it so cumbersome compared to Marx, Lenin, and Mao.
The filibuster-clotures rules set in the Senate is only a rule set and changed by the Senate. The constitution makes very clear that House and Senate each sets their own rules.
What Harry Reid did in 2013 was nuke the filibuster, a rule that had largely been left unchanged for over 200 years. Democrats are desperate for power since the Bush Jr years and his defeat of Al Gore and John Kerry.
Against warnings from Republicans that they would regret it, the Democrat majority then removed the confirmation process for lower court judges and executive branch appointments from the filibuster cloture rules. Democrats opened the door to the next filibuster rule change which was McConnell and the Republican majority removing the filibuster rule from Supreme Court nominations. They did that in April 2017 when Democrats tried to use it to block Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
Speaking of Bush v Gorebal, Hellaries first involvement with the disruption of the smooth transition of power was removing all the w’s from the white house keyboards. That was just a prank, but what came from the fake Russian dossier she and the DNC commissioned, that amounted to treason.
I just hope enough Americans can get past the systemic racist hate of an orange male promoted by the media and the political left ever since Trump announced his candidacy.
Rabid diversity (and exclusion) dogma is a progressive condition, but people are waking to the not so nuanced racism, sexism, and other Marxist (i.e. class-based taxonomies) underlying its quasi-religious (“ethical”) foundation. Another not quite wicked solution. #HateLovesAbortion
If we could just develop an electrical generation system that could run on “Orange Man Bad” as the fuel supply, then the U.S. would be all set and we could even build out the grid in Africa!
Americas economy does well, not necessarily because it is more advanced than other nations but because it has a huge inbuilt advantage with its very low energy costs that benefit consumers and industry.
The green new deal will likely increase costs considerably, making your businesses less competitive and taking money from the pockets of consumers.
Energy itself is also likely to be less reliable. All in all good news for your competitors but bad news for American prosperity
Tonyb
Is Kamala Harris one of these “jail the climate sceptics ?”
Do you mean like this?
https://www.dailysignal.com/2016/03/10/attorney-general-lynch-looking-into-prosecuting-climate-change-deniers/
I think she’s more of a “jail anyone who doesn’t agree with me” kind of person.
History teaches how the Marxist-Democrats, employing fascist tactics would proceed.
the first few years are suppression and marginalization by violence if needed. The Cancel Culture would gain access to full powers of the federal government, where today, they only control a handful of State-level Attorney Generals, like NY and California, Massachusetts.
Once DOJ was engaged in a full court suppression, as we’ve seen from the NY State AG, then the next step after afew years are the “re-education centers, the the full on Gulags where remaining hard-core dissidents will be sent.
The Democrats under FDR’s progressive leadership had Japanese-American US citizens interned in some pretty bad places. They were not “garden spots,” as all were in isolated remote, desert areas. Anyone think about “escaping” into the harsh desert would face formidable odds.
https://cdn.britannica.com/41/175741-050-054E5DD4/Map-exclusion-zone-locations-extent-internment-camps.jpg