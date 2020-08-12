Exact climate data from the past

Innovative method opens up new perspectives for reconstructing climatic conditions of past eras
Corals precipitate their calcareous skeletons (calcium carbonate) from seawater. Over thousands of years, vast coral reefs form due to the deposition of this calcium carbonate. During precipitation, corals prefer carbonate groups containing specific variants of oxygen (chemical symbol: O). For example, the lower the water temperature, the higher the abundance of a heavy oxygen variant, known as isotope 18O, within the precipitated carbonate. Unfortunately, the 18O abundance of the seawater also influences the abundance of 18O in the calcium carbonate – and the contribution of 18O from seawater cannot be resolved when determining temperatures based on carbonate 18O abundances alone.
A great step forward was the discovery that the isotopic composition of the precipitated carbonate allows temperature determinations independent of the composition of the water if the abundance of a specific, very rare carbonate group is measured. This carbonate group contains two heavy isotopes, a heavy carbon isotope (13C) and a heavy oxygen isotope (18O) which are referred to as “clumped isotopes”. Clumped isotopes are more abundant at lower temperatures.
However, even with this method there was still a problem: The mineralization process itself can affect the incorporation of heavy isotopes in the calcium carbonate (kinetic effects). If unidentified, the bias introduced by such kinetic effects leads to inaccurate temperature determinations. This particularly applies for climatic archives like corals and cave carbonates.
An international research group led by Professor Jens Fiebig at the Department of Geosciences at Goethe University Frankfurt has now found a solution to this problem. They have developed a highly sensitive method by which – in addition to the carbonate group containing 13C and 18O – the abundance of another, even rarer carbonate group can be determined with very high precision. This group also contains two heavy isotopes, namely two heavy oxygen isotopes (18O).
If the theoretical abundances of these two rare carbonate groups are plotted against each other in a graph, the influence of the temperature is represented by a straight line. If, for a given sample, the measured abundances of the two heavy carbonate groups produce a point away from the straight line, this deviation is due to the influence of the mineralization process.
David Bajnai, Fiebig’s former PhD student, applied this method to various climatic archives. Among others, he examined various coral species, cave carbonates and the fossil skeleton of a squid-like cephalopod (belemnite).
Today, Dr. Bajnai is a post-doctoral researcher at the University of Cologne. He explains: “We were able to show that – in addition to temperature – the mechanisms of mineralization also greatly affect the composition of many of the carbonates that we examined. In the case of cave carbonates and corals, the observed deviations from the exclusive temperature control confirm model calculations of the respective mineralization processes conducted by Dr. Weifu Guo, our collaborator at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in the USA. The new method, for the first time, makes it possible to quantitatively assess the influence of the mineralization process itself. This way, the exact temperature of carbonate formation can be determined.”
Professor Jens Fiebig is convinced that the new method holds great potential: “We will further validate our new method and identify climatic archives that are particularly suitable for an accurate and highly precise reconstruction of past Earth surface temperatures. We also intend to use our method to study the effect that anthropogenic ocean acidification has on carbonate mineralization, for instance in corals. The new method might even allow us to estimate the pH values of earlier oceans.” If all this succeeds, the reconstruction of environmental conditions that prevailed throughout Earth’s history could be greatly improved, he adds.
4 thoughts on “Exact climate data from the past”
We also intend to use our method to study the effect that anthropogenic ocean acidification has on carbonate mineralization, for instance in corals.
I’m rather sure they have the conclusion already written, “Worse than previously thought” all they have to do is massage the data to get there.
I am reasonably certain the Oceans will never become acidic from anthropogenic impacts, so acidification will never be a problem…
And as normal the generation and maintenance of the original data will be under the control of the group trying to show that their hypothesis is correct. So we know we can trust the data and the results???
This is a curious claim, being able to determine formational (initial temperature) temperatures by isotopic analysis some years later. Bivalve shells, corals, gastropods, belemnite phragmacones, etc all start out as the mineral aragonite, which is calcium carbonate with an orthorhombic structure. The problem is twofold, aragonite has a poorly controlled crystal structure and commonly includes ions of barium (Ba), strontium (Sr), and magnesium (Mg) substituting for calcium (Ca), and aragonite changes to a rhombohedral structure and becomes calcite. In the process of re-organizing to calcite the substitute ions are almost all expelled as the crystal structure of calcite is much more ordered than that of aragonite. So any age determination effort which utilizes current isotopic status must account for all of the start conditions and how the isotopic content was changed during the reorganization and expulsion of contaminants process. This certainly applies to any shell from the marine environment that has undergone any burial, but may not apply to cave carbonates. I would take the paleo-temperature constructions with a little caution, where isotopic of calcite were involved.