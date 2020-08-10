Shellenberger: Do We Have to Destroy the Earth to Save It?

From PragerU:
Do wind turbines and solar farms hold the keys to saving the environment? Michael Shellenberger, founder of Environmental Progress and noted climate activist, used to think so. Now he’s not so sure. He explains why in this important video.
TRANSCRIPT:
Do we need to destroy the environment to save it?
That’s the question I faced a few years ago. I co-founded a movement that was the precursor to the Green New Deal. It was called “The New Apollo Project.” If we could send a man to the moon, we reasoned, surely we could save our own planet. All we had to do was harness the power of the wind and the sun and get rid of fossil fuels. Compared to the original Apollo mission, how hard could that be?
Well, it turned out to be very hard—practically impossible, in fact. The basic laws of physics and chemistry proved to be very stubborn. But, as I did more and more research, something else began to trouble me: the prospect that pushing the planet toward wind and solar energy would actually cause more harm to the environment than good. There’s no better example of this than what wind and solar energy do to birds.
Industrial wind turbines—those giant generators of wind power—are the greatest new threat to golden and bald eagles. But the eagles are hardly the only ones threatened. Condors, owls, hawks and falcons all fall prey to the turbines’ mighty blades.
Big Wind—and believe me, there’s a Big Wind industry now, just like there’s Big Oil and Big Pharma—claims that house cats kill more birds than wind turbines. That’s true. But whereas cats kill small, common birds like sparrows, wind turbines kill big, threatened-with-extinction and slow-to-reproduce species like bald eagles and condors.
Indeed, industrial wind farms are killing fields for birds. The more turbines you put up, the more birds you’re going to slaughter.
According to the American Bird Conservancy in 2017, “Research shows that hundreds of thousands of birds and bats die every year when they accidentally collide with the…turbine blades. That number grows with each turbine built.” The Royal Society for the Preservation of Birds reports that wind farms built off the coast of Britain could be the “final nail in the coffin” for endangered sea birds. The Center for Biological Diversity calls the Altamont Pass wind farm in California “a population sink for golden eagles as well as burrowing owls.”
As for solar farms, they produce an entirely different set of problems, although they also are very harmful for birds. In California, according to a federal report, massive solar arrays produce heat up to 900 degrees. When birds fly into those arrays, they simply burn up.
Building a solar farm is a lot like building any other kind of massive industrial facility. You have to clear the whole area of wildlife. For example, in order to construct the Ivanpah solar farm in California near the Nevada border, developers hired biologists to pull threatened desert tortoises from their burrows. The tortoises were then loaded on the back of pickup trucks and caged in pens where many ended up dying.
Solar farms also need millions and millions of gallons of water to clean the mirrors and to generate power. Since most solar farms are built in the desert, we’re talking about a precious resource already in short supply. “When push comes to shove, water could become the real throttle on renewable [solar] energy,” according to Michael Webber, professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.
Then there’s the issue of what to do with solar panels that wear out. The panels contain lead and other toxic chemicals that can’t be removed without breaking up the entire panel. Since it’s far cheaper for solar manufacturers to just buy the raw materials than recycle old panels, those old panels end up in landfills—or, as the New York Times discovered in a 2019 investigation, dumped in poor African nations.
Wind turbines may have an even worse disposal problem than solar panels. First, they are gigantic—a single blade can be longer than a wing on a jumbo jet. Second, they are made of fiberglass, which has to be cut by a diamond-studded saw to be carted away on giant trucks. And, as with solar panels, the only thing to do is to bury them, toxic materials and all. This is done, as you can imagine, in enormous pits, creating yet another landfill problem.
All this environmental degradation is happening on a relatively small scale right now because we get less than ten percent of our electricity from wind and solar sources. If we really were to embark on a wind and solar buildout of the kind environmentalists advocate, the damage would be much, much greater.
Consider this: Today’s energy system requires just a half a percent of the land in the US. If we were to get all the energy we now use from wind and solar, at least 25% of all land in the US would be required.
That’s a lot of dead wildlife.
Doesn’t sound very green, does it?
I’m Michael Schellenberger, founder and president of Environmental Progress and author of Apocalypse Never, for Prager University.
13 thoughts on “Shellenberger: Do We Have to Destroy the Earth to Save It?”
There can be no “saving of the earth”, and “saving the other fauna and flora”, without a very large reduction of world population, with each person using about 1/4 of the energy used at present.
Any planning of what ever aspects, not including these requirements, is beyond rational/useless/whistling past the graveyard.
Any volunteers???
Cue sound:
I didn’t think so.
Planned Parenthood has been an effective wicked solution to reduce burdens, and Dodo Dynasties are forward-looking secular movements. Both are voluntary and socially progressive.
Is it what they used to call: “The Final Solution” ??
There is space enough for us all. Just be considerate,nice to each other and nice to the nature you are part of.
As others have already mentioned: Nuclear is such a great advancement towards what we really have been striving for at aught to continue to strive for, namely highest possible flux density and using minimum material per energy unit.
The general wind speed need to increase ten fold and the Sun needs to be 100 times brighter, if there should be an advantage of using wind and solar for electricity production on an industrial level. – Luckily increased Climate Taxes cannot influence the Sun and wind much.
About time you activists began opening your eyes.
Green Energy is a niche solution, not a general one. You misapply any solution and you get am ugly mess- in this case an ugly expensive and dangerous mess.
The future answer is better nuclear technology. We will need to start building new nuclear plants to fully develop the technology, and it should be in full production by about 2050 to be safe. Small modular nuclear units that can be grouped together to build larger capacity power plants based on passive safety features.
The solution today already works and is called natural gas powered electrical generation. I don’t know why this is so hard to understand.
Nice video.
It is just a shame that facts going against the Politburo’s narrative cannot be shown on the most popular platforms.
Oh Dear! I feel a cancellation coming on. (amazig how the left use such synonyms for removing real people from a discussion – if there ever was a dicussion.)
I wonder where he got all that good information? First I’ve heard of it (ahem).
Wow, brilliant. 10 years ago, you could go look at the monstrosities destroying the environment, or you could read an article by George Monbiot about phony planet-saving and make the wrong choice. Well done.
The important thing is to refrain from excess. And, let the critters have their space.
“Wind turbines may have an even worse disposal problem than solar panels. First, they are gigantic—a single blade can be longer than a wing on a jumbo jet. Second, they are made of fiberglass, which has to be cut by a diamond-studded saw to be carted away on giant trucks. ..>”
Landfill, dump them in the sea or burn them where they stand.
Don’t you know that all rules are suspended for the Green Blob? The ‘rules’ are there to attack conventional energy – not to restrict the expansion of the environmental religion. The fact that they might even drive some species of bird extinct will simply not be mentioned…
Most of North America’s wind farms are in farmer’s fields of cotton, corn, soy, wheat, etc.
So let’s NOT burn them where they stand.
Just take the blades down, recycle copper in the generator, and leave the towers as an
Eternal Monuments to the Stupidity of Our Time
Let them be a warning to future generations… and to throat punch the first guy who says the “science is settled” on climate and CO2.