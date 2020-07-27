Mediterranean Sea was 2 degrees hotter during Roman Empire

From the Archaeology News Network
The greatest time of the Roman Empire coincided with the warmest period of the last 2,000 years in the Mediterranean, according to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports. The climate conditions derived progressively towards arid conditions and later colder ones coinciding with the historical fall of the empire, as stated in the new study, whose principal researchers are Isabel Cacho, Giulia Margaritelli and Albert Català, from the Faculty of Earth Sciences and the Consolidated Research Group on Marine Geosciences of the University of Barcelona. The study also counts on the participation of the experts from the Research Institute for Geo-hydrological Protection of the National Research Council (CNR-IRPI), the National Institute of Marine Sciences (CNR-ISMAR), the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli and the University of Perugia in Italy.
Previous studies had related the fall of the Roman Empire to some natural factors (climate change, volcanic eruptions, etc.). With a large-scale regional view, the study provides high resolution and precision data on how the temperatures evolved over the last 2,000 years in the Mediterranean area. “For the first time, we can state the roman period was the warmest period of time of the last 2,000 years, and these conditions lasted for 500 years”, notes Isabel Cacho, professor at the Department of Earth and Ocean Dynamics of the UB.
The Mediterranean Sea is a semi-closed sea –extremely vulnerable to modern and past climate changes – with a strategic location. Home to many civilizations over the years –with a tradition for historical and archaeological studies – Mare Nostrum is a model to study the periods of climate variation and climate potential influence in civilizations.
In particular, the Roman Empire period is hard to study, “since it coincided with important cultural changes that took place around the Mediterranean. The study of the climate of the past is now the only tool to analyze the dynamics of the climate System of the Earth in different conditions from the current ones, and it is essential to test the validity of the mid and long term prediction models”, note the experts Giulia Margaritelli (also member of the CNR-IRPI) and Fabrizio Lirer (CNR-ISMAR).
The study identifies for the first time a warming phase which is different during the Roman period in the Mediterranean area and is focused on the reconstruction of the sea surface temperature (SST) over the last 5,000 years. These new records were correlated to data from other areas of the Mediterranean (Alboran Sea, Menorca basin and Aegean Sea) to show a regional signal of the basin to identify the Roman period (1-500 AD) as the warmest period of the last 2,000 years, 2ºC warmer than the average values at the end of the century. The experts also comment on the impact of the rainfall regime during this period –marked by a great regional variation of the most wet and arid phases- in the evolution of the Roman Empire.
According to the authors, this phase coincides with the development of the expansion of the Roman Empire, which suggests a potential relation between favouring climate conditions and the change into the great empire founded by Octavius Augustus in 27 BC. According to the hypotheses of the authors, a climate transition from wet to arid conditions could have market its following decline.
Error in final sentence: market should likely be marked…
The more I read about past climate changes, the more I am convinced that the current climate is unremarkable. The real deniers are the ones who deny natural variability.
In order to put the Roman climate into context I looked up the wiki page for the Sahara Desert. It seems that the Sahara has undergone many changes between being green and verdant to being a desert. That lends credibility to the reconstruction showing the Roman climate also going from wet to arid.
Having spent a fair amount of time driving around in the Sahara, I always found it fascinating to come upon large swathes of petrified trees that appear intermittently as the sands shift with the wind. The Sahara had lots of trees once upon a time.
These facts are so inconvenient. They need to be adjusted. Perhaps with a hockey stick. Anybody there in East Anglia up to the job?
Of course it was.
The Romans, using Greek slaves, turned what was forest, green fields and gardens into the desert that we all know and love today.
What rain that fell on the wasted (low albedo) dirt was of course warmer and flowed into the sea. warming it up.
(Green vegetation has an insanely high albedo, even higher that that of ‘old’ ice/snow)
The rain which still fell created flash floods (typical of desert climes) thus stranding sea-ports miles inland.
But then, just like in a rainforest – what creates what? If the forest disappears, so does the rain andis exactly what happened.
Exactly what’s going on now on what’s left of the ‘green spaces’ Read= ‘Farmland’
‘course nobody wants to know – with VERY good reason.
When the current desertification rampage nears completion it’ll make the worst ‘worse-than-we-thought’ climate alarmist alarms look like a walk in the park
It gives the imprint of cyclic nature of climate change
Tibi grata!
The divergence of the Sicilian Channel and Aegean Sea before c. 1000 BC is interesting. The Adriatic is deep and Aegean shallow. The Aegean broke through into the Black Sea around 5600 BC.
Northern Hemisphere ice sheets had melted back to about their present positions by the Holocene Climatic Optimum, c. 6000 to 3200 BC, after the cold snap at 6200 BC, caused by the last cold, fresh water surge into the North Atlantic. Peak Holocene warmth had also been reached c. 7000 BC, often considered part of the HCO, interrupted by the 8.2 Ka Dryas-like event.
Early Aegean balminess coincides well with the Egyptian and Minoan Warm Periods, both generally toastier than the Roman, which was warmer than the Medieval and Modern WPs. The trend is not our friend.
Sorry. Meant Ionian Sea, not Adriatic, which is a mostly shallow gulf. Its northern and central reaches are dry land during glaciations.