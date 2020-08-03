Guest essay by Eric Worrall
In the wake of three disastrous federal election defeats, Australia’s left wing Labor Party is openly feuding over whether “fundamentalist” green policies are delivering results.
ALP factional feud over climate change rearing its head
Phillip Coorey
Political editorAug 3, 2020 – 12.20pm
…
Ahead of a faction meeting on Monday night, the more progressive members of the Right were arguing that without Greens preferences Labor could not hold key marginal seats such as Gilmore, Corangamite and Eden-Monaro, and, therefore, win government.
Conversely, factional convener Joel Fitzgibbon and those aligned with him argue Labor has failed to bring the voting majority with it on climate change at previous elections and that is why it has failed to win government.
The issue, which has been rumbling along since last year’s election, flared again after Mr Fitzgibbon last week took aim at the party’s environmental arm, Labor Environment Action Network, saying it was an obstacle to electoral success.
In an email to the organisation in which he declined an invitation to a LEAN conference in the Hunter Valley, Mr Fitzgibbon described its polices as fundamentalist.
…Read more: https://www.afr.com/politics/federal/alp-factional-feud-over-climate-change-rearing-its-head-20200803-p55hxw
In a way this upset and likely eventual breakup should not come as a surprise; the real puzzle is why a political party which claims to represent Australia’s workers ever got into bed with green anti-industrialists.
8 thoughts on ““An obstacle to electoral success”: Aussie Left Feuding Over Climate Policy”
Its notable that the CMFEU and the AWU in Qld have thrown down the gauntlet on jobs and demand the Qld Govt approve Acland now rather than have it tied up in more Lawfare.
Acland coal mine. CFMEU and AWU are unions. Government weakness on coal is a disgrace.
“why a political party which claims to represent Australia’s workers ever got into bed with green anti-industrialists.”
The truth is that they never “represented” workers. What they claimed is that they would do what was in the worker’s best interests, and of course only they knew what that was.
The role of the workers has always been to shut up and do what their “betters” told them to do.
And if the workers of today had to suffer in order to bring about a worker’s paradise tomorrow, then so be it.
Coalitions work great in the ‘political’ short and medium term but not the ‘political’ long term when declining opportunity, general well being, and family futures are the cost factors that never ever get discussed in the vote block building stage.
The Australian Labor Party (ALP) ceased being the political party for ordinary workers back in 1972 when they won their first election in 23 years under the “progressive” policies of the party under Gough Whitlam’s leadership.
By then, the ALP had become the principal home for academics, artists, bureaucrats, teachers and every other socialist coterie you can think of.
Little has changed since then, except that the startup of The Greens in the ’80s poached most of the far left elements of the ALP.
The ALP’s climate change policies have delivered victory to the LNP since 2013. In the 2010 election, Julia Gillard retained office for the ALP in a hung parliament, but only by promising “There will be no carbon tax under a government I lead”, a promise she immediately broke once she formed minority government. This was possibly the most blatant broken promise ever made in the history of Australian politics and the ALP have endured a significant loss of trust from the electorate ever since. The reality of the climate policies in Australia is that it hurts blue collar workers disproportionately, who end up losing their jobs in manufacturing and mining and then have to endure the high cost of electricity whilst living on welfare.
Ironically, the ALP are so welded onto the ideology that they persist with the zero emissions policy in the belief that everyone will eventually see the light, forgetting that their former blue collar disciples can no longer afford to power the light.
It is not possible to explain the current political landscape in Australia but here are some titbits.
1. Labor is heavily supported by the unions.
2. There are many different type of unions. Construction, industrial, logging, but also nurses, teachers, government admin, retail and hospitality.
3. Unions can fund political parties, but can’t make members vote.
4. Labor is not only pushing climate policies. Gay marriage and gender equity for the example.
5. Union members are divided on many of these issues.
6. Migrants were also a key voting block for labor.
7. Migrants from the 50s and 60s were more likely to be working class. Their children and grandchildren are more likely to be professional.
8. New migrants are nearly all professional.
9. Although many migrants come from “collective” type cultures, they are more likely to be individualist in their outlook. My GUESS is long term new migrants and the families will not vote labor or green
Overall I think climate change is a dud policy to win an election for labor. Their voter base has too many other issues to worry about.
The key to understanding this squabble is the slow but successful “gentrification” of inner-city electorates – they were once working class areas that returned ALP candidates with absolute loyalty. So these extremely safe (for the ALP) electorates were snaffled by those politicians who were most ambitious, since they then had little electoral worries. The result was the leaders and front-benchers became thoroughly established in these areas. Finding a “safe” seat is holy grail.
Gentrification upset this. An influx of academics, artists, bureaucrats, all with a yearning for Green politics, forced the ALP leaders to adopt Green policies for survival. If they deviate their policies off the green line, they will lose these seats to the Greens at the next election. Those few ALP politicians who hold seats outside the cities are considered by their leaders as collateral damage.