“An obstacle to electoral success”: Aussie Left Feuding Over Climate Policy

In the wake of three disastrous federal election defeats, Australia’s left wing Labor Party is openly feuding over whether “fundamentalist” green policies are delivering results.

Ahead of a faction meeting on Monday night, the more progressive members of the Right were arguing that without Greens preferences Labor could not hold key marginal seats such as Gilmore, Corangamite and Eden-Monaro, and, therefore, win government.

Conversely, factional convener Joel Fitzgibbon and those aligned with him argue Labor has failed to bring the voting majority with it on climate change at previous elections and that is why it has failed to win government.

The issue, which has been rumbling along since last year’s election, flared again after Mr Fitzgibbon last week took aim at the party’s environmental arm, Labor Environment Action Network, saying it was an obstacle to electoral success.

In an email to the organisation in which he declined an invitation to a LEAN conference in the Hunter Valley, Mr Fitzgibbon described its polices as fundamentalist.

