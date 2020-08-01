How to improve climate modeling and prediction

Review outlines techniques to achieve better climate simulation
UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN
We are changing the Earth system at a unprecedented speed without knowing the consequences in detail. Increasingly detailed, physics-based models are improving steadily, but an in-depth understanding of the persisting uncertainties is still lacking. The two main challenges have been to obtain the neccesary amount of detail in the models and to accurately predict how anthropogenic carbon dioxide disturbs the climate’s intrinsic, natural variability. A path to surmounting both of these obstacles are now laid out in a comprehensive review published in Reviews of Modern Physics by Michael Ghil and Valerio Lucarini from the EU Horizon 2020 climate science project TiPES.
– We propose ideas to perform much more effective climate simulations than the traditional approach of relying exclusively on bigger and bigger models allows. And we show how to extract much more information at much higher predictive power from those models. We think it is a valuable, original and much more effective way than a lot of things that are being done, says Valerio Lucarini, professor in mathematics and statistics at the University of Reading, UK and at CEN, the Institute of meteorology, University of Hamburg, Germany.
Such an approach is urgently needed, because nowadays climate models generally fail in performing two important tasks.
First, they cannot reduce the uncertainty in determining the mean global temperature at the surface after a doubling of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere. This number is called equlibrium climate sensitivity and in 1979 it was computed to 1,5-4 degrees Celsius. Since then the uncertainty has grown. Today it is 1,5-6 degrees in spite of decades of improvement to numerical models and huge gains in computational power over the same period.
Second, climate models struggle to predict tipping points, which occur when a subsystem i.e. a sea current, an ice sheet, a landscape, an eco system suddenly and irrevocably shift from one state to another. These kind of events are well documented in historical records and pose a major threat to modern societies. Still, they are not predicted by the high end climate models that the IPCC assessments rely upon.
These difficulties are grounded in the fact that mathematical methodology used in most high resolution climate calculations does not reproduce well deterministically chaotic behavior nor the associated uncertainties in the presence of time-dependent forcing.
Chaotic behavior is intrinsic to the Earth system as very different physical, chemical, geological and biological processes like cloud formation, sedimentation, weathering, ocean currents, wind patterns, moisture, photosynthesis etc. range in timescales from microseconds to million of years. Apart from that, the system is forced mainly by solar radiation which varies naturally over time, but also by antropogenic changes to the atmosphere. Thus, the Earth system is highly complex, deterministically chaotic, stochastically perturbed and never in equilibrium.
– What we are doing is essentially extending deterministic chaos to a much more general mathematical framework, which provides the tools to determine the response of the climate system to all sorts of forcings, deterministic as well as stochastic, explains Michael Ghil, professor at Ecole Normale Supérieure and PSL University in Paris, France and at the University of California, Los Angeles, USA.
The fundamental ideas are not that new. The theory was developed decades ago, but as a very difficult mathematical theory which calls for cooperation between experts in different fields to be implemented in climate models. Such interdisciplinary approaches involving the climate science community as well as experts in applied mathematics, theoretical physics and dynamical systems theory have been slowly emerging. The authors hope the review paper will accelerate this tendency as it describes the mathematical tools needed for such work.
– We present a self-consistent understanding of climate change and climate variability in a well defined coherent framework. I think that is an important step in solving the problem. Because first of all you have to pose it correctly. So the idea is – if we use the conceptual tools we discuss extensively in our paper, we might hope to help climate science and climate modelling make a leap forward, says Valerio Lucarini.
###
The TiPES project is an EU Horizon 2020 interdisciplinary climate science project on tipping points in the Earth system. TiPES is coordinated and led by The Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark.
18 thoughts on “How to improve climate modeling and prediction”
Note the main objective is to ‘reduce the uncertainty in determining the mean global temperature at the surface after a doubling of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere.’ This is not the same as making the model match real world observations more accurately. So we will end up with models that are more accurately inaccurate.
BTW what is the chemical composition of ‘anthropogenic CO2’?
“We are changing the Earth system ….. ”
Sorry, I didn’t read any further.
If it had said “The Earth sytem is changing … ” I might have read more.
Oldseadog, you have more self control than I do. I read the entire opening sentence of that paragraph, “We are changing the Earth system at a unprecedented speed without knowing the consequences in detail.”, before I stopped, and started shaking my head at their nonsensical belief in their modeling abilities.
Stay safe and healthy, all.
Bob
The problem may be in the first paragraph of the abstract:
“. . . The two main challenges have been to obtain the necessary amount of detail in the models and to accurately predict how anthropogenic carbon dioxide disturbs the climate’s intrinsic, natural variability. . .”
They weigh much too heavily the influence of what carbon dioxide and methane have on the climate system.
Just sayin…
– JPP
Here’s a step-by-step method of improving climate models by 1000%:
Step one: Remove CO2 as a driver.
Step two:
Stop reducing the power of the sunlight by a factor of 4 before it has even entered the atmosphere.
‘We are changing the earth system at an unprecedented speed…….”. Please show the changes and compare speeds. I believe the venerated IPCC can help. Oh, sorry, they cannot find any ‘extremes’. So you are really victims of the hysterical groupthink. As scientists you should be ashamed. As ‘climate scientists’ not so much.
Climate model Cargo cultism run amok to ever higher levels.
These authors are making a claim that finally after decades of failures they have found a new runway layout will finally bring those long absent cargo planes to show up.
Stop destroying the environment so there’s fewer variabilities in all the other factors?
The problem of lack of data is often not adressed.
More sophisticted models and even quantum computers are of little use if you have sparse data and are looking for accuracy to 0.01C.
Statistical assumptions, such as the data are independent and identically distributed , give confidence limits which are very tight. In practice, the confidence limits are probably better approximated using Chebychev’s theorem, which works for any distribution. (The probability of obtaining a value greater than n standard deviations from the mean is less than 1/n^2 (one over n squared).
Time for this one again:
IPCC’s TAR Report Chapter 14
Page 774 section 14.2.2.2 which among other things, says:
“In climate research and modelling, we should recognise that we are dealing with a coupled non-linear chaotic system, and therefore that the long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible.”
“We are changing the Earth system at a unprecedented speed without knowing the consequences in detail.”
We are changing our economies at a unprecedented speed without knowing the consequences, over lies about the weather.
“Increasingly detailed, physics-based models are improving steadily, but an in-depth understanding of the persisting uncertainties is still lacking. ”
The main physics is completely lacking, ocean phases act as negative feedbacks to changes in the solar wind. That makes tipping points impossible.
“The two main challenges have been to obtain the neccesary [sic] amount of detail in the models and to accurately predict how anthropogenic carbon dioxide disturbs the climate’s intrinsic, natural variability.”
No details can be predicted without predicting the solar forcing of the annual modes and the inverse response of the ocean modes. The consensus of IPCC circulation models predicts increasingly positive NAM conditions with rising CO2 forcing, that already failed from the mid 1990’s. And moreover if they really had the physics right, they should be predicting a colder AMO and Arctic with increasingly positive NAM. Their choice of language is overtly alarmist, rising CO2 forcing may project upon natural variability, but disturb it?
https://archive.ipcc.ch/publications_and_data/ar4/wg1/en/ch10s10-3-5-6.html
typo… annular modes
“blah blah prediction blah blah” “You keep using that word. I don’t think it means what you think it means.” Adapted from The Princess Bride, with apologies.
The name reveals the bias. Tharp are looking for tipping points. I wonder what would be learned if as much effort went into self regulation mechanisms like the iris effect of more clouds in a warmer world.
How to improve climate models: first you have to understand natural variation. And to put that in context I looked at a very expensive book on predictability of climate models, and there was only one sentene on the subject and that was to say natural variation does not exist.
So the basic fallacy of climate science is that natural variation does not exist. Which bizarrely is true – but also false, in the same way as saying atoms don’t move randomly – but they do when considered as a thermodynamic system. And a climate model is a macro model not an individual atom model.
And I would try to explain more – but well, to be honest, I’ve yet to find a climate scientists who understand basic statistical mechanics, so I’ve yet to find one to experiment on and work out how to make them understand the concepts necessary to understand natural variation.
To improve models.
Step 1 .Consult Pat Frank
Step2.Consult Bob Tisdale
Step3Consult Christopher Essex.
Step 4.Realise you don’t understand what they are talking about.
Step5.Give up.
Step6 Examine real data.
Just take a note of what that blazing bright thing up in the sky might be doing.
Current minimum (started 2 years or so) is still bobbing up and down at the bottom of the scale.
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/SSN-23-24-min.htm