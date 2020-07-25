Slate: The First Undeniable Climate Change Deaths

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
When record breaking cold occurs it is just weather, but according to Slate, climate attribution, the science of retrofitting explanations to unusual weather events after they happened, can demonstrate that a single unusual heatwave is evidence of climate change.
The First Undeniable Climate Change Deaths
In 2018 in Japan, more than 1,000 people died during an unprecedented heat wave. In 2019, scientists proved it would have been impossible without global warming.
uly 23, 2018, was a day unlike any seen before in Japan. It was the peak of a weekslong heat wave that smashed previous temperature records across the historically temperate nation. The heat started on July 9, on farms and in cities that only days earlier were fighting deadly rains, mudslides, and floods. As the waters receded, temperatures climbed. By July 15, 200 of the 927 weather stations in Japan recorded temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius, about 95 degrees Fahrenheit, or higher. Food and electricity prices hit multiyear highs as the power grid and water resources were pushed to their limits. Tens of thousands of people were hospitalized due to heat exhaustion and heatstroke. On Monday, July 23, the heat wave reached its zenith. The large Tokyo suburb of Kumagaya was the epicenter, and around 3 p.m., the Kumagaya Meteorological Observatory measured a temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius, or 106 F. It was the hottest temperature ever recorded in Japan, but the record was more than a statistic. It was a tragedy: Over the course of those few weeks, more than a thousand people died from heat-related illnesses.
On July 24, the day after the peak of the heat wave, the Japan Meteorological Agency declared it a natural disaster. A disaster it was. But a natural one? Not so much.
In early 2019, researchers at the Japan Meteorological Agency started looking into the circumstances that had caused the unprecedented, deadly heat wave. They wanted to consider it through a relatively new lens—through the young branch of meteorology called attribution science, which allows researchers to directly measure the impact of climate change on individual extreme weather events. Attribution science, at its most basic, calculates how likely an extreme weather event is in today’s climate-changed world and compares that with how likely a similar event would be in a world without anthropogenic warming. Any difference between those two probabilities can be attributed to climate change.
The Slate article quotes Yukiko Imada of the Japan Meteorological Agency. The abstract of Yukiko Imada’s study;
The July 2018 High Temperature Event in Japan Could Not Have Happened without Human-Induced Global Warming
Yukiko Imada, Masahiro Watanabe, Hiroaki Kawase, Hideo Shiogama, Miki Arai
The high temperature event in July 2018 caused record-breaking human damage throughout Japan. Large-ensemble historical simulations with a high-resolution atmospheric general circulation model showed that the occurrence rate of this event under the condition of external forcings in July 2018 was approximately 20%. This high probability was a result of the high-pressure systems both in the upper and lower troposphere in July 2018. The event attribution approach based on the large-ensemble simulations with and without human-induced climate change indicated the following: (1) The event would never have happened without anthropogenic global warming. (2) The strength of the two-tiered high-pressure systems was also at an extreme level and at least doubled the level of event probability, which was independent of global warming. Moreover, a set of the large-ensemble dynamically downscaled outputs revealed that the mean annual occurrence of extremely hot days in Japan will be expected to increase by 1.8 times under a global warming level of 2°C above pre-industrial levels.Read more: https://www.jstage.jst.go.jp/article/sola/15A/0/15A_15A-002/_article/-char/ja/
Climate attribution science would be a little more believable if it could predict unusual events in advance, say give a year or two warning that Japan was about to suffer an extreme heatwave. Providing explanations of events which have already happened does not demonstrate skill.
9 thoughts on “Slate: The First Undeniable Climate Change Deaths”
Proof of global cooling: The hottest temperature ever recorded in my hometown in Idaho, 117 degs f, happened in 1962. I was 7 years old. The local folk were so shocked and frightened they said things like “Gosh, it sure is hot today!”
Above normal. Below average. Sprinkled with em-pathetic appeals.
“Large-ensemble historical simulations with a high-resolution atmospheric general circulation model” = garbage study.
Actually, this was not the hottest day in Japan. 261 million years ago, temperatures on Honshu shot up to 43.68ºC. It was a Thursday. Just 220 million years later, temperatures plummeted to -42ºC, colder than today’s average temperature in the Antarctic. Small mammals froze to death in the countryside. This was a phenomenon known as CAGW Pre-figuring where the earth naturally anticipates the presence of SUVs and aircraft in the future. Or, to put it another way…
…these ‘researchers’ are intellectual and moral midgets who are beneath our contempt.
When we take all our garbage and put them together , we get a better quality garbage.
These people are morally indefensible! Using summer deaths, blaming global warming but conveniently ignoring excess winter deaths.
I think the global warming religion has killed thousands of people.
Fortunately, it seems people becoming more aware of silly it is.
About 1.34 million people die in Japan each year, and you can attribute 1000 deaths to one day of heat? 106f isn’t even that hot – it’s routine in many parts of the world.
I suspect many of the deaths could have been avoided with a little knowledge. In Phoenix, summer temperatures commonly reach 116 and I have seen it as high as 120. The first rule is to drink water until you can’t drink any more then have another glass. In the heat an adult can go through 2-3 gallons a day. Fluids other than water don’t count so forget soft drinks and beer. Here you can walk into a bank and you will see bottled water free for the taking. Nobody refuses a request to supply water to somebody who wants it.
If your air conditioner fails, there are still ways to control the temperature. Depending on the construction of your house, opening your windows at night might be the best way to keep cool. Other times, getting out of the house might be your best bet. Seek out a neighbor, friend, relative, hotel or shopping center with a working air conditioner. In the past before air conditioning, people would sleep on their lawns to stay cool at night. Most important, avoid the heat of the day as much as possible.
Tricks like this are learned when you have that type of heat every summer. Unfortunately a few years back the French had a similar heat wave and many elderly people died because they didn’t know how to survive the heat as it was a very rare occurrence.