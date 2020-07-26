Greta Takes a Side

In the brewing Green Civil War, Ms. Thunberg has decided to jump in and fight.

Like many contemporary social movements—#metoo, Black Lives Matter, the Women’s March—the environmental lobby has tended to create an atmosphere of unanimity. In its struggle to win public and elite opinion, it has frequently evoked “science” as something settled and immutable, warning that those who dissent are either self-serving or seriously deranged. Yet in recent months, there has been growing criticism about the current green orthodoxy, including from people long associated with environmental causes. This has been most widely seen in the strange case of the Michael Moore–produced Planet of Humans, which exposes the rapacious profit-seeking and gratuitous environmental damage caused by the renewable energy industry. http://www.thegwpf.com/joel-kotkin-the-green-civil-war/

And subsequently the conflict has increased with Shellenberger and more. .

I mean, who could have guessed Ms. Thunberg would jump in?

