Greta Takes a Side

In the brewing Green Civil War, Ms. Thunberg has decided to jump in and fight.
Here is Greta’s Facebook post
Background from RealClear Energy
Like many contemporary social movements—#metoo, Black Lives Matter, the Women’s March—the environmental lobby has tended to create an atmosphere of unanimity. In its struggle to win public and elite opinion, it has frequently evoked “science” as something settled and immutable, warning that those who dissent are either self-serving or seriously deranged.
Yet in recent months, there has been growing criticism about the current green orthodoxy, including from people long associated with environmental causes. This has been most widely seen in the strange case of the Michael Moore–produced Planet of Humans, which exposes the rapacious profit-seeking and gratuitous environmental damage caused by the renewable energy industry.http://www.thegwpf.com/joel-kotkin-the-green-civil-war/
And subsequently the conflict has increased with Shellenberger and more. .
I mean, who could have guessed Ms. Thunberg would jump in?
Well, some progress. We are no longer the problem. Next thing they come up with is that we are part of the solution.
No, we’ll always be the problem – they’ll just come up with a new problem.
And why should anyone listen to this teenage princess who has no basic understanding of science or economics, either!
Just more hot air from a snowflake whose relevance is rapidly vanishing so she wants to get attention! Colour me unimpressed!
At least she’s consistent. The true believers who actually give a damn are noticing that renewable energy won’t perform as advertised.
The two obvious alternatives are to reduce the human population to about a million people or to embrace nuclear. Otherwise, there’s no way to meaningfully reduce the consumption of fossil fuels.
It’s good to see a critical mass of CAGW believers coming to realize the bogusness of renewable energy. Nobody has mentioned James Hansen lately but I think it may have started with him.
Greta who?
It can’t have been easy for a used and abused child to go from global fame to total obscurity in a matter of weeks.
She still can’t seem to make herself relevant.
We know she didn’t write that post, daddy probably did.
Obscure? She just met with the leader of the European Union, Ms. Thunberg is still the favoured mascot of the green elite.
Leader of the what?
JF
3 gorges dam is an example of poor engineering , or climate disaster??
NYC could be the same ,building where climate disaster can strike, vs business
opportunities…
They don’t know what factors drove historic climate change and at the same time they are so sure of the future climate change? How is that possible? Because it’s policy based?
I’m still waiting for an actual study that links CO2 to heating atmospheres… we don’t even have that yet.
Think about that… the basic claim is *still* just an anecdotal correlation and correlations are not causation.
There has been NO science what so ever.
This was all originally pinned on the lies the CIA/USAF told about the inaccuracy of thermally targeted weapons systems in the latter part of the Vietnam war to keep Russia and China from working on developing them.
“I’m still waiting for an actual study that links CO2 to heating atmospheres… we don’t even have that yet.”
And yet WUWT is teeming with lukewarmers.
Prjindigo July 26, 2020 at 2:44 am
I’m still waiting for an actual study that links CO2 to heating atmospheres… we don’t even have that yet.”
I am still waiting to see the study that shows a CO2 driven warming atmosphere is warming the oceans AND making them more acidic!
How can an arbitrary/political target be ‘crucial’?
How dare she.
Anyone who wishes to take advice from a mentally challenged, educationally challenged, spoilt child is entitled to do so , however it says more about her supporters than her!
It’s a religion, you know. If you aren’t part of the New Religion, worshiping their gods/goddesses/whatEVERS, then you are an apostate and must be thrown into the Outer Darkness.
The Outer Darkness is where people are allowed to think for themselves and have varying opinions. Unlike the Inner Circles of Hell, Groupthink is not a requirement, and in fact, is not welcome. In the Outer Darkness, people watch old videos of George Carlin and read real books that they can hold in their hands, and do not consume soy-based foods which are loaded with estrogens.
In the Inner Circles of Hell, Groupthink IS a requirement, books are only on handHelld devices and must be approved by The Committee, and the Denizens of the Inner Circles eat soy-based foods and drink soy lattays, which are all loaded with estrogens, and the Male Personages end up with breast cancer and go through menopause.
I could go on, but you get the drift. It’s a New Religion, since none of those quacks go to church, never did, and have nothing to believe in, eergo, they worship false gods.
The activists within the UN IPCC need to save their meal ticket and are using Greta as their proxy.
Greta being bound by limitations of Asperger Syndrome can’t tell the difference between virtue signalling and truth so she assumes everybody is lying to her and not taking her “crisis” seriously. Greta can’t see that most people know there is no climate crisis, subconsciously they are reacting to an emotional narrative and by agreeing with that social consensus they are rewarded. If they were to actually take out fossil fuels in the timescales that Greta demands their standard of living would drop so fast that the consensus would destroy itself.
About three weeks ago Greta was dragged into a two minute slot on the BBC’s flagship Today programme. I thought Justin sounded a bit embarrassed as he signed her off. Now, how was that set up? Some girly producer had a conscience that having puffed this waif for so long, the Beeb was now neglecting her and she would’ve faded into obscurity. So to try and keep the flame alight and continue the lefty narrative – get her on. Pathetic.