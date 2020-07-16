New posts suspended – WUWT moving to new server

A couple of days ago, I mentioned that WUWT was being deplatformed by our current hosting provider.



We are moving again, after 2+ years on this hosting provider, we are headed back to where we originally were on wordpress.com where their cloud servers can handle the load, the DDoS attacks, and other issues that come with running a world-class website.

To that end, so we don’t lose comments and content, I’m putting new posts on hold for at least a day. I’ll have one “Friday Funny” tomorrow that will appear below this one, and then that’s it until we get settled again.

I wish to thank everyone who has donated towards covering the cost of the move (it wasn’t insignificant, and I had to hire a consultant). I didn’t even ask for donations, and yet, there they were, rolling in.

It is a testament to the kindness and character of our readers. I’ll let you know when we are back up on the new site, and what sort of things you might have to do (like clearing cache etc) to access it right away.



Sincere thanks for your patience. – Anthony

