‘Mikes Nature Trick’ Revisited- @ScottAdamsSays edition

Those of use that have Twitter accounts know that in the past couple of weeks, Dilbert creator and cartoonist Scott Adams has been delving into the question of who has the more credible arguments: Climate Alarmists or Climate Skeptics? One of the issues being discussed was “Mikes Nature Trick” and Steve McIntyre of ClimateAudit tried to help Scott Adams understand what actually happened.
Unfortunately, like many issues in the climate world, unless you have some “inside baseball” knowledge, such things often cause eyes to glaze over as is the case with Scott Adams.
Mann manipulated data in ways both large and small. Mann's Nature trick was to splice proxy data to 1980 with instrumental data after 1980 to calculate the smoothed value. This was different trick to brute deletion of adverse data as in IPCC diagram.
— Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) January 17, 2019
clearly tastes vary. This post, which you described as one of your favorites, was described by Scott Adams as "impenetrable nonsense" – a little unfairly IMO.
— Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) January 17, 2019
I don’t blame Scott Adams for finding the issue impenetrable, it’s an obscure trick, which is why it got past peer review in the first place and ended up in the IPCC report as “the hockey stick”.
When I read the “impenetrable” comment, I immediately thought that we need to do a better job of communicating the issue, and taking a cue from the beloved “Dilbert” way of doing so, I worked directly with our resident cartoonist, Josh, to do just that.
What follows is the result of that collaboration, along with some relevant links. (Click image to enlarge)
It is important to note that in the above cartoon, Josh focuses on the “near present” part of the hockey stick, and it’s not the entire graph with the long flat blade going back to the Medieval Warm Period and before. It focuses entirely on the fact that the tree ring temperature proxy data in modern times (from about 1980 onward) didn’t cooperate with the viewpoint of the science paper authors (it went in the wrong direction) so they truncated it and used an entirely different dataset in it’s place – surface thermometer readings. Imagine the penalties that would occur in the stock market and financial world if somebody pulled a trick like that to present data for public consumption.
The cartoon is entirely for helping Scott Adams see exactly what we see, it is presented with respect, and in a visual language that I hope helps.
Here is the famous Climategate email that revealed what was going on:
From: Phil Jones
To: ray bradley ,mann@xxxxx.xxx, mhughes@xxxx.xxx
Subject: Diagram for WMO Statement
Date: Tue, 16 Nov 1999 13:31:15 +0000
Cc: k.briffa@xxx.xx.xx,t.osborn@xxxx.xxx
Dear Ray, Mike and Malcolm,
Once Tim’s got a diagram here we’ll send that either later today or
first thing tomorrow.
I’ve just completed Mike’s Nature trick of adding in the real temps
to each series for the last 20 years (ie from 1981 onwards) amd from
1961 for Keith’s to hide the decline. Mike’s series got the annual
land and marine values while the other two got April-Sept for NH land
N of 20N. The latter two are real for 1999, while the estimate for 1999
for NH combined is +0.44C wrt 61-90. The Global estimate for 1999 with
data through Oct is +0.35C cf. 0.57 for 1998.
Thanks for the comments, Ray.
Cheers
Phil
Prof. Phil Jones
Climatic Research Unit Telephone +44 (0) xxxxx
School of Environmental Sciences Fax +44 (0) xxxx
University of East Anglia
Norwich Email p.jones@xxxx.xxx
NR4 7TJ
UK
Links:
Keith’s Science Trick, Mike’s Nature Trick and Phil’s Combo
Cartoonsbyjosh (consider a visit to the tip jar for the time Josh spent making this cartoon)
46 thoughts on “‘Mikes Nature Trick’ Revisited- @ScottAdamsSays edition”
Nice. Josh’s cartoon does a good job of looking alittle like — well, you know.
And yet Mann gives testimony to Congress that his hockey stick was validated by later studies. What’s he hanging his hat on. Sure it’s been covered but can’t recall.
You can lie directly to congress as long as you are a PC-promoter. Just look at Google CEO Pichai a few weeks ago when he gave a big black lie directly to congress, claiming that Google has not manipulated search results on a bias, although independent studies all show the opposite is true.
It was leaked internal documentation that showed his bald faced lies up.
Yes, Cheers!
Mike’s Nature Trick – It never gets old!
Smooth move, Bowels!
I’ve been listening to Scott’s thoughts on climate change. For me he showed a lack of thought processes of sufficient complexity to understand the subject. One thing he did say which I found telling was about Tony Heller.
He said that Tony’s analysis was about the data and not the climate (sic)
Scott Adams set himself up as a referee to judge which side was being more persuasive, but that misses the whole point. You’re either persuaded by people, or by the data/facts, and only the latter is scientific. He seemed to have the type of mind that is persuaded by people, and seemed to think that’s how “citizens” look at it. Frankly I don’t think he speaks for “citizens”. Most people don’t give a rat’s @ss about global warming. Seriously, he seemed to be channeling the clueless boss guy in the Dildobert cartoon (don’t get on my case for massacring the name; Dogbert was originally named Dildog; looks like a portmanteau to me).
I think Scott Adams should focus on the real purpose of science, which is not to persuade, but to elucidate objective reality.
In other words, all that is important is what is true, what is correct, who is right, if anyone.
Being wrong but persuasive, whether by making emotional arguments, which are known to beat logical ones with many people, or by simply shutting down one side however they can and monopolizing the message that most people get, well…being wrong is still wrong.
Persuasion counts for nothing in science, and has been known to impede and obstruct getting at the truth, many times, and over many years.
In fact though, I am certain Adams is not as dense and bewildered as he is pretending to be…he is deliberately refusing to take a side, and in fact seem to relish playing Devil’s Advocate, jumping from one side of the argument to the other over time, back and forth, but always failing in the end to claim he is convinced one way or the other, and even to deny that anything has been or can be decided based on available evidence.
Always wondered why Mann just didn’t inverse (upside down) the tree ring series, he could have just inferred a negative correlation (i.e. hotter temperatures = tree growth is affected negatively).
Probably because historic data would then show numerous other period of warming akin to today’s warming – and you can’t have that.
So many of these critics of what Dr. Jones did is focus on the term “Trick”. We all use tricks and short-cuts of one kind or another to get done what we want. What most of us don’t do is “Hide” what we’ve done. The definition of hide says to conceal from others.
The point people seem to miss is that, if the modern bit isn’t trustworthy and needs to be replaced with other measurements, nor can the ancient bit be trustworthy.
The trick wasn’t the use of modern temperature readings.
The trick was to use modern temperature readings while still using the long flat blade from the proxy.
The biggest “trick” (as in, un-scientific) of all was to get people to believe that tree rings can be used as reliable temperature proxies at all.
“Impenetrable nonsense” is what makes people stick with the headlines and soundbites. The details are confusing, but the message is clear. Neat journalistic trick.
Scott Adams I suspect is feigning the ignorance. He is a big supporter and investor in block chain technology to secure financial transactions of the future in the e-commerce world. And understanding blockchain and the encryption technology behind it is not for those whose eyes-glaze over with the mere mention of something technical like the data manipulations/truncation of Mike’s Nature Trick and the attempt to hide the (tree ring proxy) decline via a deception.
So I suspect Scott knows Climate Change is a hustle; an elaborate con-job with many, many different actors and groups, each with their own motivations adopting a common agenda under the guise of climate change — climate change “frenemies”. As a California multi-millionaire, Mr Adams undoubtedly has many Liberals in his circles of professional and social interactions, many of who he admits have abandoned him since his “denier” cartoon of 2017. But like flies to stinky poop, his money of course probably keeps them nearby, never so far away to eschew a feeding opportunity.
So Scott is merely trying to play the middle, seeming to claim the science of climate change as something he he doesn’t/can’t understand to avoid being labeled a denier that he vividly displayed his understanding of it his 2017 Dilbert cartoon. Real or not, he clearly understands CC is being used as a hustle. More to the point, he knows the many varied claims of the climate models are a hustle, as he has compared the many climate models’ “everything and anything could happen” to analogous financial hustles that use the same cherry-picking gimmicks to fool people and take their money.
Too bad blockchain is a flop:
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2019/01/16/mckinseys_blockchain_warning_irks_crypto_hipsters/
“Despite billions of dollars of investment, and nearly as many headlines, evidence for a practical scalable use for blockchain is thin on the ground.”
I’ve been a Dilbert et al fan for years and thought his head was bolted on pretty securely. He reported ‘cubicle’ life quite accurately from my experience in my 1973 through 2013 work history. It is not conceivable to me he doesn’t understand the climate hoax. But after his comments today on the Catholic kids in Washington, I have my doubts. Where is his apology?
His apology is right here:
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1YpKkVnDERmxj
“Scott Adams apologizes for believing @CNN about the Covington Catholic Boys fake news. With coffee.”
Adams appears to be living inside his own cartoons, where he’s the PHB
He started out as Dilbert, with Dogbert and Catbert as his evil, manipulative alter-egos. He has since morphed into becoming the ignorant PHB by claiming the climate science is too arcane for his understanding.
Truly amazing how it’s not warming when ice is melting all around the planet, sea level is rising, the timing of the seasons has changed, catastrophic weather is becoming much more common and more.
And all consistent with science that is over 100 years old.
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/features/Arrhenius/arrhenius_2.php
In 1895, Arrhenius presented a paper to the Stockholm Physical Society titled, “On the Influence of Carbonic Acid in the Air upon the Temperature of the Ground.” This article described an energy budget model that considered the radiative effects of carbon dioxide (carbonic acid) and water vapor on the surface temperature of the Earth, and variations in atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations. In order to proceed with his experiments, Arrhenius relied heavily on the experiments and observations of other scientists, including Josef Stefan, Arvid Gustaf Högbom, Samuel Langley, Leon Teisserenc de Bort, Knut Angstrom, Alexander Buchan, Luigi De Marchi, Joseph Fourier, C.S.M. Pouillet, and John Tyndall.
Arrhenius argued that variations in trace constituents—namely carbon dioxide—of the atmosphere could greatly influence the heat budget of the Earth. Using the best data available to him (and making many assumptions and estimates that were necessary), he performed a series of calculations on the temperature effects of increasing and decreasing amounts of carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere. His calculations showed that the “temperature of the Arctic regions would rise about 8 degrees or 9 degrees Celsius, if the carbonic acid increased 2.5 to 3 times its present value. In order to get the temperature of the ice age between the 40th and 50th parallels, the carbonic acid in the air should sink to 0.62 to 0.55 of present value (lowering the temperature 4 degrees to 5 degrees Celsius).”
Sure some people don’t and probably never will understand this… because they decide from the start not to.
For the rest of us it’s about as clear as all the science that backs it up.
Like the quantum mechanics that define why carbon dioxide absorbs heat and molecular oxygen and nitrogen do not creating a radiative imbalance the more CO2 we add to the atmosphere.
Svante Arrhenius was able to understand fossil fuel climate change before it was a political hot potato and before intentional idiots spent billions of dollars trying to “disprove” fundamental scientific principles and buy off politicians.
Like carbon dioxide really does absorb and re-emit electromagnetic radiation in the wavelength emitted by the Earth but not the Sun. And this is a stochastic meaning about half of that intercepted heat is going to be returned to the Earth surface.
Resulting in the very real heating that is being observed and the catastrophic impacts that are already happening.
While the idiots here are pretending it’s all just some fantasy.
This entire site would be very humorous if not for the hell that some of us are already going through.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/state-emergency-bc-wildfires-1.4803546
https://watchers.news/2018/05/14/historic-flooding-hits-british-columbia-after-record-snowpack-starts-melting-canada/
The only question I have is when are the people most responsible for this unfolding disaster going to be held accountable.
If the cause is wrong then the cure is wrong.
If the changes are natural then all the money wasted on mitigation will not be available for adaptation.
History will judge you as we now judge the eugenicists.
Remember, the climate models do not work and cannot be used to average their errors. They are in error – practically and philosophically.
Even the IPCC talks of projections, not predictions, as they cannot be used for policy making.
Are you trolling?
Dave,
“Truly amazing how it’s not warming when ice is melting all around the planet, sea level is rising, the timing of the seasons has changed, catastrophic weather is becoming much more common and more.”
You seemingly think living in the temporary warmth of an 10,000-15,000 year long interglacial should mean we have a never-changing Garden of Eden ….until we started burning fossil fuels. The LIA that just ended in the mid-19th Century was the coldest 400 year period of the last 11,000 years. The high solar magnetic activity of the last 80 years clearly has had global warming effects beyond simple TSI measurements, to not understand that is to not understand how the ocean warming of 1910-1945 was quite similar to the ocean warming of 1980-2015.
All you did was simply stating the warming (radiative imbalance) effect of added CO2 without acknowledging major negative feedbacks (via water vapor and clouds) that must be present in the Earth’s climate system. Strong negative feedbacks that have clearly prevented a runaway hothouse.
You ignore the inconvenient fact that proxy reconstructions of CO2 levels have lagged proxy reconstructions of global and regional temperatures at all time scales.
So the real Denier is the person who ignores inconvenient data and relies solely on the junk computer-generated climate model puppetry.
I meant Doug, not Dave. (sigh, I miss edit)
Doug Coombes,
I think you forgot the /sarc tag. If not, your practicing what many people call cherry-picking the data. If you have even a minimal amount of objective intertest, you might want to research what Arrhenius thought about 12 years later (Arrhenius, 1908).
The Earth’s climate is not a univariate system determined by a trace variable. The most significant heat-trapping gas in the atmosphere is water vapor. Carbon dioxide has negligible influence by itself. Water vapor is treated as a variable that is completely dependent on carbon dioxide. That is a modeling assumption. It is not something that has been proven. Most of the so-called “carbon pollution” is actually water vapor. Water vapor contains no carbon.
Ice has been melting back since the last glacial advance, or, for 14000 years. Why are the last 40 years our fault? You posted a link to a wildfire, in a forest that depends on fire to reproduce. Is that “dangerous” climate change? I see you also posted a link to a flood. Is that the first recorded flood in BC history? Are they increasing or decreasing? You really are a useless troll. Mindless, posting links to nothing articles. As for your last dumb question, 85% of CO2 emission occur at end use therefore, because you use oil and gas. You are accountable. You are at fault. You should sue yourself.
Epic Douchebaggery.
The 1895 paper is a good example of an outdated and erroneous science dying a hard slow death. The paper was written before quantum mechanics was even first proposed and is should be regarded as purely outdated archaic science today.
https://file.scirp.org/pdf/JMP_2015120414350912.pdf
The problem with the climate cult, is they have this belief in this archaic science like an evangelical believes Moses parted the Red Sea. No amount of reasoning, logic, or evidence will convince them otherwise after a childhood of brainwashing.
Don’t you know? It is settled science. Arrhenius was debunked ages ago when people realised that it did not explain the ice ages at all. Another theory did.
See, in the good old days theories (hypothesis, conjectures) that did not fit the observations were considered falsified and abandoned. And such happened with Arrhenius CO2 theory, because it did not fit the observations at all.
Alas those good days are gone and after some scientific necromancy and a lot of fake data and fake(d) papers it somehow is back. But you know what?
The OBSERVATIONS STILL DO NOT FIT THE CONJECTURE!
Capice?
Cue Mosher to post saying this isn’t really Mike’s Nature Trick, despite what Phil Jones says.
So, this must be Jones’ CRU Trick, which is completely different from Mike’s Nature Trick.
All thought if that wasn’t Mike’s Nature Trick, what was?
All these Tricks leave me so confused.
~¿~
Other good Mann comics could involve his claims of being a Nobel Laureate, or his encouragement to Phil Jones to lie to boost his citation index or his involvement in the the award committee that nominates and shares monetary awards among themselves.
I’ve been watching Scott Adams on his personal journey of discovery. Let’s hope he sees this – it was obvious that he missed the point.
He has said several times that it is impossible for a layman to make sense of climate debates. I suggest that one can learn whom to trust. In this case the credibility of McIntyre is miles ahead of Mann and this is a situation where one doesn’t need to be a scientist.
Adams simply didn’t know what decline they were hiding.
One of the reasons why “Adams simply didn’t know what decline they were hiding” is that “skeptics” consistently explain it incorrectly. Especially those skeptics who wish to use this incident as a cudgel for their concerns about temperature data.
Brilliant.
I knew what had been done but that is a nice illustration.
Was it Richard Feynman who said something like ‘If you can’t explain a scientific theory to an 8 year old you don’t understand it yourself’?
I have banged on for long and weary that the job of scientists is to make science accessible to non scientists. They are advocates for we laymen, not somehow morally and intellectually superior.
I have yet to meet a chemist or physicist who can fix a broken down car.
Engineers are something completely different, they can fix almost anything. That does not make them any better, it’s just that engineers seem to have a real grasp on where they operate within society. In my experience they are invariably enthusiastic people who love to teach 8 year old’s like me how complicated things work, in simple terms.
Forgive the repeat of an old comment.
Stopping by Yamal on a Snowy Evening
By “Guess Who”
What tree this is, I think I know.
It grew in Yamal some time ago.
Yamal 06 I’m placing here
In hopes a hockey stick will grow.
But McIntyre did think it queer
No tree, the stick did disappear!
Desperate measures I did take
To make that stick reappear.
There were some corings from a lake.
And other data I could bake.
I’ll tweak my model more until
Another hockey stick I’ll make!
I changed a line into a hill!
I can’t say how I was thrilled!
Then Climategate. I’m feeling ill.
Then Climategate. I’m feeling ill.
So why didn’t the Science God in the Sky excommunicate Phil Jones, banishing him to Galaxy
GN-z11. (GN-z11 in the galaxy Ursa Major is the oldest and most distant known galaxy in the observable universe… a distance from earth of 32 billion light-years. It would be p1roper punishment for ugliest violation of scientific ethics in the history of science. Of course the British House of Commons excused Phil and directed him to be reinstated to his post; Jones and his colleagues were found to be at no fault with the “rigour and honesty as scientists” limply adding however that the CRU scientists had not embraced the “spirit of openness” of the UK Freedom of Information Act. What jabberwocky…. ’Twas brillig, and the slithy toves, did gyre and gimble in the wabe, all mimsy were the borogoves, and the mome raths outgrabe. Beware the Jabberwock!
I’ll give Adams a bit of a pass: he writes more about persuading than being right or wrong. That’s why he called Trump for presidential winner while everyone was ignoring him before the Republican primaries.
The worst part of Mann’s “trick” is that the MSM (when they even try) will go on about that it isn’t really a “trick”, just something really, really sciency that only scientists would understand, because SHUT UP DENIER!
Except for people who know actual math, such as statisticians like Steve McIntrye, who know that it is malfeasance, not just a short cut.
I like the idea of a Josh cartoon, but to properly illustrate the several varieties of trick, there needs to be a couple more. The illustration here is very specific to the WMO 1999 diagram and email – which, as has been pointed out by other side in controversy – had relatively limited circulation. Readers will also be confused into thinking that this brute splicing is the origin of Mann’s hockey stick, when it isnt.
IPCC incident is even worse than this.
How about this for a cartoon script:
Here is our tree ring data. It’s a proxy for past temperatures. [show two curves, one going up and one going down after 1950].
Trouble is. One goes down when modern thermometers go up.
– Oh. The bosses would like to use your diagram, but this one (pointing to the one going downs) dilutes the message that we want to send.
3) Purple shirt – Hmmm. If we show the data going down, we’d have to explain. I don’t want to be the one to give fodder to the skeptics.
4) show purple shirt erasing part going down.
5) Boss- now you’ve got it.
If I might suggest, put ACTUAL quotes into single quotes (or bold). Point that out in a caption.
‘I don’t want to be the one to give fodder to the skeptics.’
‘dilutes the message that we want to send.’
Its not a question of what the people think, but what the politicians do.
So dodgy data causes the price of energy to go up and that causes a major downturn in the economy.
MJE
The most egregious aspect of the original Mann (MBH 1999) and all subsequent ‘hockey stick’ graphs is the screening fallacy as elegantly described by Steve McIntyre: ‘… On the surface, screening a network of proxies for correlation to temperature seems to “make sense”. But the problem is this: if you carry out a similar procedure on autocorrelated red noise, you get hockey sticks. If you think that a class of proxy is a valid temperature proxy, then you have to define the class ahead of time and take it all …’.
https://climateaudit.org/2012/05/31/myles-allen-calls-for-name-and-shame/
The screening fallacy is circular reasoning, in effect assuming in advance what is claimed to be an unbiased result.
Josh brilliantly illustrated the technique apropos Gergis et al 2012:
https://wattsupwiththat.files.wordpress.com/2012/06/josh_seives_sticks.jpg?w=640
While the idiots here are pretending it’s all just some fantasy-Doug
Are you five years old Doug? We’ve always had wild fires, droughts, ice melt, ice formation, hurricanes, etc. The people at this site are doing the opposite of fantasizing. Many of them are trained in science. They don’t do talking points. They do science.
Some like me do politics. We enjoy getting into to the mud with you.
Steve
I like your suggestion. One possible amendment would be an initial pic to explain “proxy” to the layman. So you have two lines in sync, one labelled “Temperatures”, the other “Tree rings”
1. “We can tell temperatures of the past from tree rings – when the tree ring line goes up, so does the temperature”
2. “Unfortunately these tree rings don’t work right” (Graph now showing the decline)
etc
I don’t have Twitter. Someone may want to post this video on Scott’s Twitter Feed. It explains the issue very well.
https://youtu.be/JlCNrdna9CI
https://youtu.be/_reUlZhbU4o
https://youtu.be/XvhouGwqVt4