UNSW Climate Activists Urge Businesses to Spend Billions Building Services they Already Have

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
As the flow of free government cash dries up, “Ship of Fools” University of New South Wales is urging businesses to invest billions creating jobs and building unreliable renewable electricity infrastructure, to replace the reliable dispatchable electricity infrastructure which already supplies what business needs.
The case for sustainable communities: three big ideas to future-proof Australia
FEATURE | 9 July 2020
…
So how can business contribute to sustainable communities? This question was posed to a panel of experts as part of the Future-Proofing Business Series recently hosted by UNSW Business School’s Responsible Business Program. Panelists discussed how businesses could take the lead in managing climate risk in the short and long term, what a sustainable community looks like, and the role of business in achieving this.
…
1. Support community-led initiatives
Kicking off the panel discussion, Dr Kent said businesses need to be looking at how we can flatten the ‘unsustainability curve’ – the acceleration of unsustainable practices around the world, and the existential challenges that we’re facing as a result.
She also said COVID-19 offered some examples of what is possible. “People went to some interesting partices such as bread making and [planting] vegetable gardens,” Dr Kent explained. “These localised practices are characteristic of sustainability movements around the world.”
…
2. Create employment by modernising infrastructure
So, job creation plays a vital role in sustainable communities, but to what extent should businesses take part? There is an opportunity for businesses to advance the discussion, creating sustainable communities and sustainable job creation, according to Prof. Peter Sheldon.
…
The shutting down of these power plants could be utilised as an opportunity for job creation and reskilling the current workforce. “Every time you decommission a coal-fired power station or a coal mine there is work for 10-15 years just in the remediation and potential rehabilitation of the site,” explained Prof. Sheldon.
…
3. Business must back a reduction in carbon emissions
In Australia, the major obstacles to building more sustainable communities are the policies of the Federal Government, Sheldon explained. However, to some extent, business is also responsible.
…
“There is a huge ecosystem of businesses desperate to get a level of support and consistent messaging because they are completely committed to becoming a part of the new wave,” he said.
…Read more: https://www.businessthink.unsw.edu.au/articles/sustainable-communities-future-proof-australia
I can’t help wondering whether there is a fundamental misunderstanding of the difference between business and government at UNSW.
Government is where you have to go if you want someone to waste cash on your random feel good schemes. Businesses tend to expect a return on their investments.
If politicians are not returning your phone calls, it is probably time to move on.
7 thoughts on “UNSW Climate Activists Urge Businesses to Spend Billions Building Services they Already Have”
You would think the good professor would have heard of the broken window fallacy
or at the very least read the news….how stupid and uniformed does someone have to be to keep pushing this
It’s not always a fallacy.
One of the economic theories that makes sense to me is the manure theory of money. If manure is spread around it fertilizes crops and makes things grow. If it’s just piled up in a big heap it only stinks and pollutes.
If the broken window stimulates economic activity by reducing the amount of money festering under some mattress, that’s a good thing. On the other hand, if it means the shop keeper has to choose between keeping his business going or buying medicine for his ailing wife, the broken window is positively evil.
My favorite example of “make work” is from “Bible Bill” Aberhart. When he asked why a project was being done with picks and shovels rather than earth moving equipment he was told the purpose was to employ more people longer. His response was something like, “Well why don’t you give them spoons and forks?” link
Lots of people on the left don’t even get the rudiments of economics. The thing that means we can live the wonderful lives we live is productivity. Thanks to technology each person can create a huge surplus of wealth. The dream of being hippy sustenance farmers just guarantees misery because there’s no surplus. The left thinks that’s fine but it leaves you unable to buy medicine for your ailing spouse. What to do … I know, let’s call the witch doctor.
Three big ideas to future-proof Australia …
1) Shut down the University of New South Wales
2) Shut down the University of Queensland
3 ) Shut down Melbourne University
That should take care of most of the ultra loony leftists “ideas” in Australia, apart from the ABC of course.
You forgot James Cook University which fired Peter Ridd for the crime of expressing an unauthorised opinion, or whatever their latest excuse is, your list would have to be a lot longer than that sadly.
These comments perfectly illustrate Weiler’s Law:
“Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn’t have to do it himself.”
As well as Gabor’s Corollary: (Zsa Zsa)
“If you’re not paying for it, money is no object.”
Dispatchable electricity GW in NSW for last 24 hours
Peak total 11.4 GW of which 0.4GW was wind, solar 0.0GW and 9.1GW was coal.
Over the same 24 hour period wind varied from 0.2 to 1.0GW, while coal varied from 6.2 to 9.2GW.
In NSW coal is still providing the heavy lifting for both base load and variation within each day.