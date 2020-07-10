Democrats climate policy follows Germany’s failed plan

Higher energy costs for Americans are eminent along with worldwide ecological degradation and human right abuses from mining for wind, solar, and EV materials
By Ronald Stein
Ambassador for Energy & Infrastructure, Irvine, California
The social changes with COVID-19 may have been prelude to life with less fossil fuels. With COVID-19 we have seen extensive self-imposed social adjustments to transportation that are very similar to what will be required to live with less fossil fuels in the future, i.e., with virtually no airlines, cruise ships, or automobiles.
The major caveat and benefit to the world’s populations is that the pandemic occurred in the present which allowed the world to take advantage of petroleum derivatives for thousands of products that were not available before 1900. Those “oil” products were a major benefactor to the medical and the communication sectors that supported a worldwide medical attack against COVID-19 and gave businesses the technology to continue operating virtually.
Electricity alone may support a simplifier lifestyle but cannot support the huge energy needs of transportation infrastructures, nor provide the thousands of products that societies demand from those petroleum derivatives that are the foundation of economies around the world.
The focus of America’s climate policies has been toward the energy industry that was virtually non-existent before 1900. Today, America has less than five percent of the world’s population (330 million vs. 8 billion) but targets its energy policies onto an industry that did not exist a century ago.
The oil and gas industry is not just an American business with a few stateside refineries to service the demands of its residents, but an international industry with more than 700 refineries worldwide that service the fuel and product demands of almost 8 billion living on earth.
More important than the various fuels to the world to operate planes, trucks, militaries, construction equipment, merchant ships, cruise ships, and automobiles are the more than 6,000 products that come from the derivatives of crude oil, including every part in solar panels and wind turbines.
Germany tried to step up as a leader on climate change, by phasing out fossil fuels and nuclear, and pioneered a system of subsidies for wind and solar that sparked a global boom in manufacturing those technologies. Today, Germany is failing to meet its climate goals of reducing carbon-dioxide emissions even after spending over $580 billion by 2025 to overhaul its energy systems. Germany’s emissions miss should be a “wake-up call” for governments everywhere.
Today, German households pay almost 50% more for electricity than they did in 2006 as power prices in Germany are now among the highest in Europe. Much of that increase in electricity cost is the Renewable Surcharge that has increased over the same period by 770%. Germany has learned that clean energy is not energy in totality as wind and solar only provide renewable electricity, and more accurately its only intermittent electricity at best. Renewables have also been the primary driver behind the high costs of electricity for residents of Australia and California.
While the shift to reduce America’s oil and gas industry, the United Nations warns that the unintended negative consequences of the shift to the exotic minerals and metals used to produce the parts for industrial wind and solar electricity and electric car batteries are highly concentrated in a small number of countries and their extraction and refinement pose a serious threat to worldwide ecological degradation and heinous human rights abuses.
In addition to the United Nations warning, there are numerous documentaries about the atrocities the workers are put through in the cobalt mines, i.e. actually digging the mines by hand along with horrendous living conditions. Amnesty International has documented children and adults mining cobalt in narrow man-made tunnels along with the exposure to the dangerous gases emitted during the procurement of these rare minerals.
The Democratic Climate Policy projects the prevention of 62,000 premature deaths in America every year by 2050, but the Democrats’ supporting the demise of America’s oil and gas industry should speak up and take accountability for supporting the elimination of the industry that could reverse the annual fatality atrocities occurring in those poor countries. Those underdeveloped locations in the world, mostly from oil and gas starved countries, are experiencing 11 million child deaths every year, mainly from preventable causes of diarrhea, malaria, neonatal infection, pneumonia, preterm delivery, or lack of oxygen at birth.
For those Western politicians, entertainers, and other elites who think climate change is the biggest threat facing mankind, they need to take responsibility and begin to imagine the future atrocities to most of the current world population of 7.7 billion that’s projected to reach 9.8 billion in 2050, and 11.2 billion in 2100. Six out of seven humans alive today live in developing nations. Most of the poor are trying to live in abject poverty but dying by the millions every year.
Those children in poor countries still lack purified drinking water, sewage sanitation, adequate nutrition, reliable electricity (or any at all), adequate health care, i.e., the infrastructures and products we take for granted that are all based on deep earth minerals and fuels. And by the way, adults in those poor countries barely live past 40 years of age.
There are more than two billion people today who are still without reliable electricity and thus forced to burn cow dung and rotted wood for energy. As an example, 600 million Africans do not have electricity, or reliable sources of electricity, to run their hospitals, turn on the lights, or cook their food.
America is taking giant steps toward following Germany’s failed climate goals which should be a wake-up call for governments everywhere, but it appears that America, from California to New York, wants to follow the German failure.
The Democratic Clean Energy Climate policy remains unconcerned with the worldwide ecological degradation and human rights abuses resulting from the mining for exotic minerals and metals that are highly concentrated in a small number of foreign countries that are used to produce parts for industrial wind and solar electricity and EV batteries.
Ronald Stein, P.E. Ambassador for Energy & Infrastructure
Those who forget history (no matter how recent) …….
Seems like today even those who remember history…
Higher energy costs are also imminent, as well as the abuses.
First make a sentence with ‘imminent’, ‘eminent’, and ‘immanent’ all in it.
Then make one which all theee are in and can be interchanged.
It will yield different meanings of course.
============
Can do:
“First make a sentence with ‘imminent’, ‘eminent’, and ‘immanent’ all in it.”
“How long have I waited for theee and this moment, Moby, and how long have I sailed after theee, hunting for theee, and now, from hell’s heart I STAB at theee!”
🙂
It’s a slow Friday.
America does not have a Future Energy Plan. They think that they can just continue to spend their way to where electricity will magically be produced in abundance, as you stated Germany is doing.
America has many hundreds of years of good quality coal available. This coal needs to be used to produce America’s electricity. It’s reliable and it makes electricity 24/7/365.
America’s natural gas should be used for building space heating and by industry to process and produce all those products that we consume daily.
America’s oil needs to be used for transportation and be used to produce all those products that need an oil base.
America’s renewable (solar & wind) electricity needs to be connected into it’s own grid network to supply electricity to our up and growing EV market. When the sun goes down and the wind stops blowing and the batteries are out of charge, it’s time to park and wait for more electricity to be produced.
Planning for the future this way will keep America with an abundance of Energy for many years to come.
Agree that grid power will follow economic reality, not political fantasy.
Large coal and nuclear plants will share most of the base load.
Peaking load from whatever energy is regionally economic, NG, hydro, etc.
Transportation fuel is different, it will also follow economic reality, but eventually most transporation will (slowly) evolve into electric. The value of liquid petroleum will escalate as petrochemical feed stock demand increases.
But I think chemical feed stock is too important to the future technology.
Don’t burn it, make it into something useful.
Solar and wind will always be a niche specialty.
“America does not have a Future Energy Plan. ”
America has 535 energy plans; one for each member of congress.
“but it appears that America, from California to New York, wants to follow the German failure.”
No. It is ignorant and corrupt Democrats here in the US that want to lead the Western world in a Socialist Hell. Their vision is a feudal society based on two classes, a ruling elite class with their billionaire backers that can afford whatever they like, and then the rest – a peasant class told what they can have and when they can have it.
Grooming that peasant class started with everyone gets a trophy in elementary school, because it feels bad to loose. It ‘educates’ away the will to do better or find something you can excel at. Our competitive drive is why America has done so well and when you take that away, America will fail.
Exactly, exactly, Joel. It makes me very angry to see the historical direction we are heading into. It makes me feel an even greater sense of urgency to vote in November and to eviscerate the Democrats politically (as was done, in part, in 2010 – but we need to finish the job somehow this time).
“eminent”?
“imminent”?
I was going to say the same thing.
off subject- but, an interesting article I saw on MSN News: “Climate economics Nobel may do more harm than good” at https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/climate-economics-nobel-may-do-more-harm-than-good/ar-BB16opGr
“Leading scientists and economists, however, say there is another impediment to climate action that merits closer scrutiny: the profoundly influential work of 2018 Nobel economics laureate William J. Nordhaus.”
With some comments by Mickey Mann.
Newsom lives in a Dream World along with his Hollywood Friends and all the CALPERS and CALSTRS employees. They think they will always get paid and pensioned but Reality always wins. Soon no one will be left to pay the taxes.
Very nice, useful and scary article.
This article may help me explaining to my older brother why windmills are contra productive. For 20 years I have had no success explaining it to him, despite I have a degree in electronic engineering and have worked for several years in the R&D department of Vestas A/S in the 1980’s.
Cold technical fact does not bite the salon communists, where as human death toll and human suffering may be more convincing. – I should have studied psychology instead!
For those interested, there is an online version of “Das Leben der Anderen” with English subtitles:
youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBUHU2BdLOY
Well, eugenics was popularized in western universities – more sterilizations in progressive California than anywhere in the country – and their role in the Holocaust has since been white-washed out by academia – so it’s not surprising that the modern democrats would again be pushing similar policies – on a much grander scale, this time – and again under the auspice of saving the world – the phony high-moral ground.
All I’ve got to say is that, when they get to Hell, I hope the Devil gives them the personal attention they deserve.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, and Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania pushing COVID-19+ patients into nursing homes filled with vulnerable elderly was effectively an experiment in population control to see what they could get away with.
They succeeded in demonstrating they could k1ll ten of thousands of elderly without repercussions as long as the media looked away.
The Goebbels-media is an invaluable part of their assault on this country – without it, they would have been toast long ago.
Just imagine what an honest press would do to today’s crop of democrats.
Progress is an [unqualified] monotonic process or set of beliefs.
The worm is turning (or something like that).
It also seems to me that James Hansen has called renewables a crock and has advocated for nuclear energy. As far as I can tell, more and more people are concluding that nuclear is the only way to go if we really want to get rid of fossil fuels.
If CAGW is just a club the left uses to beat the population into submission, the adoption of nuclear energy will make CAGW useless for that purpose. In that case, I look forward to CAGW fading and going away. Maybe in ten or twenty years common sense will prevail and some of the worst fraudsters will end up in jail.
On Scott Adams’ podcast today Michael Shellenberger was complaining about being censored. It seems that his book is a best seller anyway. It’s going to be a huge red pill for lots of folks.
So many sheeple are living in the Now. What happened some 36 years ago is not relevant to them, because the Now they are living in has no similarity to what for example plays out in the Oscar winning German movie “Das Leben der Anderen” (something like “The Life of the Others”) about Stasi in Berlin 1984.
Even things that are going on in the cobalt mines is best swiped under the carpet, despite it is the Now – it is on the other side of the planet, the children in the mines are not hanging out in FB in English or at all, and we need to live with the suffering and hostility, in order to show we intent to save the same planet James Bond has saved countless times.
California preens over its panels and pinwheels which effectively shutdown at sundown…that’s when all the Tesla owners plug in to re-charge overnight using electricity from Utah. The plant is coal fired…bravo
One constant with socialists. They are always convinced that THIS TIME, it will work.
Nice article, Ronald Stein, but I take exception to your phrase in the second-to-last paragraph: “. . . but it appears that America, from California to New York, wants to follow the German failure.”
It is not the general populace that want to follow these obviously-failed German policies, but rather the head-in-the-sand libtard politicians that think they know what is best for everyone and exercise whatever powers they have to do such . . . you know the type: “don’t confuse me with the facts, my mind is already made up.”