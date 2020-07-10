Hottest Day Ever in Australia Confirmed: Bourke 51.7°C, 3rd January 1909

Reposted from Jennifer Marohasy’s Blog
July 10, 2020 By jennifer
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology deleted what was long regarded as the hottest day ever recorded in Australia – Bourke’s 125°F (51.7°C) on the 3rd January 1909. This record* was deleted, falsely claiming that this was likely some sort of ‘observational error’, as no other official weather stations recorded high temperatures on that day.
However, Craig Kelly MP has visited the Australian National Archive at Chester Hill in western Sydney to view very old meteorological observation books. It has taken Mr Kelly MP some months to track down this historical evidence. Through access to the archived book for the weather station at Brewarrina, which is the nearest official weather station to Bourke, it can now be confirmed that a temperature of 50.6°C (123°F) was recorded at Brewarrina for Sunday 3rd January 1909. This totally contradicts claims from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology that only Bourke recorded an extraordinarily hot temperature on that day.
Just today, Friday 10th July 2020, Mr Kelly MP obtained access to this record for Brewarrina, the closest official weather station to the official weather station at Bourke.
He has photographed the relevant page from the observations book, and it shows 123°F was recorded at 9am on the morning of Monday 4th January 1909 – published here for the first time. This was the highest temperature in the previous 24 hours and corroborates what must now be recognised as the hottest day ever recorded in Australia of 51.7°C (125°F) degrees at Bourke on the afternoon of Sunday 3rd January 1909.
That the Bureau of Meteorology denies these record hot days is a travesty. Is it because these records contradict their belief in catastrophic human-caused global warming?
The temperature of 50.6°C (123°F) recorded back in 1909 which is more than 100 years ago, photographed by Mr Kelly today at the National Archives in Chester Hill, is almost equivalent to the current official hottest day ever for Australia of 50.7 degrees Celsius at Oodnadatta on 2nd January 1960. These are in fact only the fourth and third hottest days recorded in Australia, respectively.
Not only has Mr Kelly MP tracked-down the meteorological observations book for Brewarrina, but over the last week he has also uncovered that 51.1°C (124°F) was recorded at White Cliffs for Wednesday 11th January 1939. This is the second hottest ever!
The evidence, a photograph from the relevant page of the White Cliff’s meteorological observations book, is published here for the first time.
Until the efforts of Mr Kelly MP, this second hottest-ever record was hidden in undigitised archives.
It is only through the persistence of Mr Kelly to know the temperatures at all the official weather stations in the vicinity of Bourke that this and other hot days have been discovered.
If we are to be honest to our history, then the record hot day at Bourke of 51.7°C (125°F) must be re-instated, and further the very hot 50.6°C (123°F) recorded for Brewarrina on the same day must be entered into the official databases.
Also, the temperature of 51.1°C (124°F) recorded at White Cliffs on 12th January 1939 must be recognised as the second hottest ever.
For these temperatures to be denied by the Bureau because they occurred in the past, before catastrophic human-caused global warming is thought to have come into effect, is absurd.
At a time in world history when Australians are raising concerns about the Chinese communist party removing books from Libraries in Hong Kong, we should be equally concerned with the Australian Bureau of Meteorology removing temperature records from our history.
If global warming is indeed the greatest moral issue of our time, then every Australian regardless of their politics and their opinion on greenhouse gases and renewable energies, must be honest to history and these truths.
* This temperature (125°F/51.7°C on the 3rd January 1909) was recorded at an official Bureau weather station and using a mercury thermometer in a Stevenson screen. Hotter temperatures were recorded in 1896 but the mercury thermometers were not in Stevenson screens, which is considered the standard for housing recording equipment.
The feature image shows Craig Kelly MP at The Australian National Archive, Chester Hill, just today examining the Brewarrina Meteorological Observations book.
I have previously blogged on the record hot day at Bourke being deleted by the Bureau here:
https://jennifermarohasy.com/2017/02/australias-hottest-day-record-ever-deleted/
31 thoughts on “Hottest Day Ever in Australia Confirmed: Bourke 51.7°C, 3rd January 1909”
They are falsifying data in order to destroy our economy and wealth and keep the poor in Africa poor.
They should be hauled before the International Criminal Court in the Hague and charged with crimes against humanity !!
We have exactly rhe same in the UK. The Met Office has been quick to declare the “wettest evah June day” on June 28th this year. But their own archives show a much wetter day in June 1917:
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/07/06/met-office-double-down-on-fake-rainfall-record/
The 1917 record was measured on a standard rain gauge, was corroborated by similar readings close by, and was officially verified by meteorlogical experts at the time, who actually visited the site and checked the equipment etc.
Yet the Met Office’s pathetic response is that the 1917 record is not included in their digital archives.
BTW the new record just happens to have been set half way up a mountain, at an automatic rain gauge which has only been operational for a few years.There was nothing remotely unusual about the rain that day last month, as measurements nearby confirm. It is simply the Met Office playing their “extreme weather card”.
The truth is what we tell you, not what happened in reality.
Reality is a social construct. Did you not get the memo? 😇
Reality is just part of the tyrannical white patriarchy’s way of maintaining dominance over wimin and brown people. Check your privilege.
Get down on one, knee bow you head and repent for being born white.
Here in Australia, the BOM and all government presentations show the temperature only from 1910 onwards.
However, gistemp and hadcrut both show temperature before 1910.
The BOM excuse is that Stevenson screens were not widely used, but the real reason is they don’t want to show the late 1900s warming in Australia.
BoM has data since inception accessible here. For example here is Melbourne since 1855.
Station 048015, Bourke, Brewarrina Hospital, starts 1965. Any hints for better results? 😀 😀
Bourke Post Office, 048013, back to 1871, is here.
Fine, but that’s not the station in question, in so far completely out of interest.
Aren’t there thermometers on the moon you want to tell me about ?
Temperatures pre-1910 are NOT included in BOM’s analysis of Australia’s climate. The official climate record (ACORN-SAT) starts in 1910.
Thanks Nick but those are only monthly means. You will not see the record daily temperatures shown in such data.
BOM are probably as secretive as UK Met Office and UEA with daily data which lets you actually check stuff.
Here is a data set the BOM forgot it existed
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/Echuca.htm
BoM has data for Echuca back to 1881 here.
Do you have a link to the actual data? Pics are nice to raise interest and make a point, but I need data.
There’s a couple of features I’d like to check into there.
Going back to basics, the brutal reality that the BoM and all the alarmistas just refuse to accept is that for various technical reasons the surface temperature record is simply not fit for purpose for determining any long term trends.
Lack of or scattered use in geography and time of Stevenson screens is one contributor as is instrument relocation and the dramatice increase in distribution of buildings, bitumen and concrete in proximity to instruments and perhaps finally the switch to electronic instruments which capture extremely short span spikes from some local willy willy on a hot day all contribute to a system that will produce an inevitable uptrend in temperature over time.
ABout all that is useful is that the record will indicate that temperature varies from year to year and decade to decade which simply confirms the effects of the various global oscillations from the PDO, the IOD, Rossby waves and the like all of which are about what you would expect from a spinning planet with an orbiting moon, in turn orbiting a star in concert with the rest of a solar system of objects ranging from large planets to clouds of microdust.
Human intelligence is based on pattern recognition, the downside being wrong attribution of certain patterns to reality and more importantly vice versa. Accordingly and the spectrum of human psychology remaining fairly steady, the shamanistas have never left us but have just rebranded themselves.
Not to mention surface temperature in general it is the worst variable for determining the Earth’s energy budget.
The adjustocene strikes again. How do these lying bleeps sleep at night?
In the papers too https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/article/103670939?browse=ndp%3Abrowse%2Ftitle%2FG%2Ftitle%2F368%2F1909%2F01%2F05%2Fpage%2F10007307%2Farticle%2F103670939#
The fact that Craig Kelly MP had to go to Chester Hill himself and look up the recorded temperatures at stations nearby Bourke, namely Brewarrina, evidences that no one at BOM did due diligence before rejecting the Bourke temperature record.
It seems trivially obvious to test the validity of a meteorological temperature recording by whether nearby readings are similar. But BOM didn’t check, likely because they didn’t want to know. They just wanted that high temperature gone.
They should be fired, the lot of them.
So much thanks for this comment, Pat. It was so much effort to check the Bourke record back in 2014, and so much effort for Craig to access this record for Brewarrina just yesterday. They don’t make it easy. But we must never give up.
If they had done “due diligence” they would have destroyed the inconvenient records, just like UEA Climatic Reseach Unit managed to ” lose ” all their paper records to avoid anyone checking their data manipulation.
Kudos! Nice archival detective work by Craig Kelly MP! 125F is alive!
And here’s hoping we don’t have another hissy fit from the “It ain’t in Celcius!” curmudgeons…
It was supposed to make 100F today in Denver. It’s close at 98F but now the forecast is for 99F, 3F below the record for the date.
“Coolin’ the past, and warmin’ the present. ‘Cause that’s how we roll”!
I agree with Pat Frank. Clearly unprofessional to delete or dismiss the record at Bourke as discussed above or to allow this to be done under one’s authority. Lazy, dishonest, or incompetent? A professional can not do such things without taking great care to ensure the deletion is valid.
Thanks to JM and other good people down under for trying to keep ’em honest. And, excellent work Mr. MP. I wish I could vote for you.
Interestingly, the Brewarrina max’ temperatures seem to be recorded to the nearest degree in all but two cases, while the min’ temperatures are recorded to the nearest 0.5 deg F in all but two cases. It was probably careless notation, but it appears that the precision was at most +/- 0.5 deg F.