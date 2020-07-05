Michael E. Mann – wrong again

You have to wonder, is it ego combined with narcissism that prompts things like this?
Dr. Mann, (or as Mark Steyn calls him – Dr. Fraudpants) inventor of the splice-o-matic pre-seived climate hockey stick thinks that fire danger is driven by climate change (newsflash – it’s summer) and that professionals won’t be able to handle a fireworks display on the fourth of July.
I don’t know how Mann managed to cram so much wrongness into a single tweet, but then again, he’s had years to perfect it. Now imagine the kind of hateful bias you see on display in that tweet applied to his work. Does anyone really think he can be an unbiased scientist with that sort of vitriol coming out of his mind?
Bottom line: Nothing happened. No fires, no disaster.
President Trump delivered a rousing speech, complete with patriotic visuals, something America needs right now.
Once again, his predictions of “climate-change fueled fire danger” were a big nothing-burger. Clearly, Mann’s ego is bigger than his intellect. He’s been ordered to pay up, I predict he’ll bail on that.
UPDATE: Meanwhile, the #silent majority in Los Angeles gives the collective finger to the left and the “climate crisis”. This video from last night was taken by a local TV station in a news helicopter. Similar “illegal” displays were seen and heard throughout the United States that night.
In some ways, Michael E. Mann is much more dangerous than the primal and criminal black shirt ANTIFA or the criminal aspects of the rioters and looters loosely connected to BLM and all the other rouge activist agendas. Mann et al, are the conduit to destroy western civilization throughout their ‘climate emergency’ legislation. This theoretically could have the same force and effect that the medical authorities just enacted with the Wuhan Corona virus. Michael E Mann is one of the most dangerous evil doers in the world with his lies and criminal science, which he has honed into an evil art form. He should be taken down with the Data Quality Act, and imprisoned for a very long time.
Most geologists know that granite makes lousy kindling.
As a projectile, it can be quite incendiary.
So, bearing in mind the slavery owning of george Washington has anyone got any ideas as to what the woke baying mob will be calling your capital city when they take over? Probably will not be that long if that city defunds the police.
It sounds pretty lawless in New York
Tonyb
“woke baying mob will be calling your capital city when they take over?”
Zimbabwe
Consider that FDR ran on the same presidential ticket in 1920 as James M. Cox, an avowed racist. When do we start scrubbing FDR from our history books? Not that I would mind considering all the damage he did.
Tonyb, I’m guessing the change will be from US Capitol to “Crime Capitol”, in honor of both what goes on in the streets and on Capitol Hill.
Washingmind
Floyd District of Farrakhan.
With Mann’s machinations with data, creating a hoax of a hockey stick graph he should no longer be called a “scientist” he abandoned any pretext of science long ago. In my book he is at best a pseudo scientist, one who has anbandoned science for a different agenda.
Over 3 dozen hockey sticks by different groups of researchers using different data sets with different methodologies. (courtesy of https://environmentalforest.blogspot.com/2013/10/enough-hockey-sticks-for-team.html)
Crowley, T. J. 2000. Causes of Climate Change Over the Past 1000 Years. Science 289:270-277: Used both his own and Mann et al. (1999)’s hockey sticks to examine the cause of temperature changes over the past 1,000 years. Found that natural forcings could not explain twentieth century warming without the effect of greenhouse gases.
Huang, S, H. N. Pollack, and P. Shen. 2000. Temperature Trends over the past five centuries reconstructed from borehole temperatures. Nature 403:756-758: Reconstructed global average temperatures since AD 1500 using temperature data from 616 boreholes from around the globe.
Bertrand, C., M. Loutre, M. Crucifix, and A. Berger. 2002. Climate of the Last Millenium: A Sensitivity Study. Tellus 54A:221-244.: Reconstructed solar output, volcanic activity, land use changes, and greenhouse gas concentrations since AD 1000, then computed the expected temperature changes due to those forcings. Compared the computed temperature changes with two independent temperature reconstructions.
Esper, J., E. R. Cook, and F. H. Schweingruber. 2002. Low-frequency Signals in Long Tree-ring Chronologies for Reconstructing Past Temperature Variability. Science 295:2250-2253: Reconstructed Northern Hemisphere temperatures between AD 800 and AD 2000 using tree ring chronologies.
Cronin, T. M., G. S. Dwyer, T. Kamiya, S. Schwede, and D. A. Willard. 2003. Medieval Warm Period, Little Ice Age and 20th Century Temperature Variability from Chesapeake Bay. Global and Planetary Change 36: 17-29: Reconstructed temperatures between 200 BC and AD 2000 around Chesapeake Bay, USA, using sediment core records.
Pollack, H. N. and J. E. Smerdon. 2004. Borehole Climate Reconstructions: Spatial Structure and Hemispheric Averages. Journal of Geophysical Research 109:D11106: Reconstructed global average temperatures since AD 1500 using temperature data from 695 boreholes from around the globe.
Esper, J., R. J. S. Wilson, D. C. Frank, A. Moberg, H. Wanner, and J. Luterbacher. 2005. Climate: Past Ranges and Future Changes. Quarternary Science Reviews 24:2164-2166: Compared and averaged five independent reconstructions of Northern Hemisphere temperatures from AD 1000 to AD 2000.
Moberg, A., D. M. Sonechkin, K. Holmgren, N. M. Datsenko, and W. Karlen. 2005. Highly Variable Northern Hemisphere Temperatures Reconstructed from Low- and High-resolution Proxy Data. Nature 433:613-617: Combined tree ring proxies with glacial ice cores, stalagmite, and lake sediment proxies to reconstruct Northern Hemisphere temperatures from AD 1 to AD 2000.
Oerlemans, J. 2005. Extracting a Climate Signal from 169 Glacier Records. Science 308:675-677: Reconstructed global temperatures from AD 1500 to AD 2000 using 169 glacial ice proxies from around the globe.
Rutherford, S., M. E. Mann, T. J. Osborn, R. S. Bradley, K. R. Briffa, M. K. Hughes, and P. D. Jones. 2005. Proxy-based Northern Hemisphere Surface Temperature Reconstructions: Sensitivity to Method, Predictor Network, Target Season, and Target Domain. Journal of Climate 18:2308-2329: Compared two multi-proxy temperature reconstructions and tested the results of each reconstruction for sensitivity to type of statistics used, proxy characteristics, seasonal variation, and geographic location. Concluded that the reconstructions were robust to various sources of error.
D’Arrigo, R. R. Wilson, and G. Jacoby. 2006. On the Long-term Context for Late Twentieth Century Warming. Journal of Geophysical Research 111:D03103: Reconstructed Northern Hemisphere temperatures between AD 700 and AD 2000 from multiple tree ring proxies using a new statistical technique called Regional Curve Standardization. Concluded that their new technique was superior to the older technique used by previous reconstructions.
Osborn, T. J. and K. R. Briffa. 2006. The Spatial Extent of 20th-century Warmth in the Context of the Past 1200 Years. Science 841-844: Used 14 regional temperature reconstructions between AD 800 and AD 2000 to compare spatial extent of changes in Northern Hemisphere temperatures. Found that twentieth century warming was more widespread than any other temperature change of the past 1,200 years.
Hegerl, G. C., T. J. Crowley, M. Allen, W. T. Hyde, H. N. Pollack, J. Smerdon, and E. Zorita. 2007. Detection of Human Influence on a New, Validated 1500-year Temperature Reconstruction. Journal of Climate 20:650-666: Combined borehole temperatures and tree ring proxies to reconstruct Northern Hemisphere temperatures over the past 1,450 years. Introduced a new calibration technique between proxy temperatures and instrumental temperatures.
Juckes, M. N., M. R. Allen, K. R. Briffa, J. Esper, G. C. Hegerl, A. Moberg, T. J. Osborn, and S. L. Weber. 2007. Millenial Temperature Reconstruction Intercomparison and Evaluation. Climate of the Past 3:591-609: Combined multiple older reconstructions into a meta-analysis. Also used existing proxies to calculate a new Northern Hemisphere temperature reconstruction.
Wahl, E. R. and C. M. Ammann. 2007. Robustness of the Mann, Bradley, Hughes Reconstruction of Northern Hemisphere Surface Temperatures: Examination of Criticisms Based on the Nature and Processing of Proxy Climate Evidence. Climatic Change 85:33-69: Used the tree ring proxies, glacial proxies, and borehole proxies used by Mann et al. (1998, 1999) to recalculate Northern Hemisphere temperatures since AD 800. Refuted the McIntyre and McKitrick criticisms and showed that those criticisms were based on flawed statistical techniques.
Wilson, R., R. D’Arrigo, B. Buckley, U. Büntgen, J. Esper, D. Frank, B. Luckman, S. Payette, R. Vose, and D. Youngblut. 2007. A Matter of Divergence: Tracking Recent Warming at Hemispheric Scales Using Tree Ring Data. Journal of Geophysical Research 112:D17103: Reconstructed Northern Hemisphere temperatures from AD 1750 to AD 2000 using tree ring proxies that did not show a divergence problem after AD 1960.
Mann, M. E., Z. Zhang, M. K. Hughes, R. S. Bradley, S. K. Miller, S. Rutherford, and F. Ni. 2008. Proxy-based Reconstructions of Hemispheric and Global Surface Temperature Variations over the Past Two Millenium. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 105:13252-13257: Reconstructed global temperatures between AD 200 and AD 2000 using 1,209 independent proxies ranging from tree rings to boreholes to sediment cores to stalagmite cores to Greenland and Antarctic ice cores.
Kaufman, D. S., D. P. Schneider, N. P. McKay, C. M. Ammann, R. S. Bradley, K. R. Briffa, G. H. Miller, B. L. Otto-Bliesner, J. T. Overpeck, B. M. Vinther, and Arctic Lakes 2k Project Members. 2009. Recent Warming Reverses Long-term Arctic Cooling. Science 325:1236-1239: Used tree rings, lake sediment cores, and glacial ice cores to reconstruct Arctic temperatures between 1 BC and 2000 AD.
von Storch, H., E. Zorita, and F. González-Rouco. 2009. Assessment of Three Temperature Reconstruction Methods in the Virtual Reality of a Climate Simulation. International Journal of Earth Science 98:67-82: Tested three different temperature reconstruction techniques to show that the Composite plus Scaling method was better than the other two methods.
Frank, D., J. Esper, E. Zorita, and R. Wilson. 2010. A Noodle, Hockey Stick, and Spaghetti Plate: A Perspective on High-resolution Paleoclimatology. Climate Change 1:507-516: A brief history of proxy temperature reconstructions, as well as analysis of the main questions remaining in temperature reconstructions.
Kellerhals, T., S. Brütsch, M. Sigl, S. Knüsel, H. W. Gäggeler, and M. Schwikowski. 2010. Ammonium Concentration in Ice Cores: A New Proxy for Regional Reconstruction? Journal of Geophysical Research 115:D16123: Used ammonium concentration in a glacial ice core to reconstruct tropical South American temperatures over the past 1,600 years.
Ljungqvist, F. C. 2010. A New Reconstruction of Temperature Variability in the Extra-tropical Northern Hemisphere During the Last Two Millenia. Geografiska Annaler: Series A Physical Geography 92:339-351 : Reconstructed extra-tropical Northern Hemisphere temperatures from AD 1 to AD 2000 using historical records, sediment cores, tree rings, and stalagmites.
Thibodeau, B., A. de Vernal, C. Hillaire-Marcel, and A. Mucci. 2010. Twentieth Century Warming in Deep Waters of the Gulf of St. Lawrence: A Unique Feature of the Last Millenium. Geophysical Research Letters 37:L17604: Reconstructed temperatures at the bottom of the Gulf of St. Lawrence since AD 1000 via sediment cores.
Tingley, M. P. and P. Huybers. 2010. A Bayesian Algorithm for Reconstructing Climate Anomalies in Space and Time. Part I: Development and Application to Paleoclimate Reconstruction Problems. Journal of Climate 23:2759-2781.
Tingley, M. P. and P. Huybers. 2010. A Bayesian Algorithm for Reconstructing Climate Anomalies in Space and Time. Part II: Comparison with the Regularized Expectation Maximum Algorithm. Journal of Climate 23:2782-2800. Both Tingley and Huybers papers revolved around the same reconstruction, in which they derived and used a Bayesian approach to reconstruct North American temperatures.
Büntgen, U., W. Tegel, K. Nicolussi, M. McCormick, D. Frank, V. Trouet, J. O. Kaplan, F. Herzig, K. Heussner, H. Wanner, J. Luterbacher, and J. Esper. 2011. 2500 Years of European Climate Variability and Human Susceptibility. Science 331:578-582: Used tree ring proxies to reconstruct Central European temperatures between 500 BC and AD 2000.
Kemp, A. C., B. P. Horton, J. P. Donnelly, M. E. Mann, M. Vermeer, and S. Rahmstorf. 2011. Climate Related Sea-level Variations Over the Past Two Millenia. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 108:11017-11022: Reconstructed sea levels off North Carolina, USA from 100 BC to AD 2000 using sediment cores. They also showed that sea levels changed with global temperature for at least the past millennium.
Kinnard, C. C. M. Zdanowicz, D. A. Fisher, E. Isaksson, A. de Vernal, and L. G. Thompson. 2011. Reconstructed Changes in Arctic Sea Ice Over the Past 1,450 Years. Nature 479:509-512: Used multiple proxies to reconstruct late summer Arctic sea ice between AD 561 and AD 1995, using instrumental data to extend their record to AD 2000.
Martín-Chivelet, J., M. B. Muñoz-García, R. L. Edwards, M. J. Turrero, and A. L. Ortega. 2011. Land Surface Temperature Changes in Northern Iberia Since 4000 yr BP, Based on δ13C of Speleothems. Global and Planetary Change 77:1-12: Reconstructed temperatures in the Iberian Peninsula from 2000 BC to AD 2000 using stalagmites.
Spielhagen, R. F., K. Werner, S. A. Sørensen, K. Zamelczyk, E. Kandiano, G. Budeus, K. Husum, T. M. Marchitto, and M. Hald. 2011. Enhanced Modern Heat Transfer to the Arctic by Warm Atlantic Water. Science 331:450-453 : Reconstructed marine temperatures in the Fram Strait from 100 BC to AD 2000 using sediment cores.
Esper et al. 2012: Used tree ring proxies to reconstruct Northern Scandinavian temperatures 100 BC to AD 2000. May have solved the post-AD 1960 tree ring divergence problem.
Ljungqvist et al. 2012: Used a network of 120 tree ring proxies, ice core proxies, pollen records, sediment cores, and historical documents to reconstruct Northern Hemisphere temperatures between AD 800 and AD 2000, with emphasis on proxies recording the Medieval Warm Period.
Melvin, T. M., H. Grudd, and K. R. Briffa. 2012. Potential Bias in ‘Updating’ Tree-ring Chronologies Using Regional Curve Standardisation: Re-processing 1500 Years of Torneträsk Density and Ring-width Data. The Holocene 23:364-373: Reanalyzed tree ring data for the Torneträsk region of northern Sweden.
Abram, N. J., R. Mulvaney, E. W. Wolff, J. Triest, S. Kipfstuhl, L. D. Trusel, F. Vimeux, L. Fleet, and C. Arrowsmith. 2013. Acceleration of Snow Melt in an Antarctic Peninsula Ice Core During the Twentieth Century. Nature Geoscience 6:404-411: Reconstructed snow melt records and temperatures in the Antarctic Peninsula since AD 1000 using ice core records.
Marcott, S. A., J. D. Shakun, P. U. Clark, and A. C. Mix. 2013. A Reconstruction of Regional and Global Temperature for the Past 11,300 Years. Science 339:1198-1201: Reconstructed global temperatures over the past 11,000 years using sediment cores. Data ended at AD 1940.
PAGES 2k Consortium. 2013. Continental-scale Temperature Variability During the Past Two Millennia. Nature Geoscience 6:339-346: Used multiple proxies (tree rings, sediment cores, ice cores, stalagmites, pollen, etc) to reconstruct regional and global temperatures since AD 1.
Rohde, R., R. A. Muller, R. Jacobsen, E. Muller, S. Perimutter, A. Rosenfeld, J. Wurtele, D. Groom, and C. Wickham. 2013. A New Estimate of the Average Earth Surface Land Temperature Spanning 1753 to 2011. Geoinformatics and Geostatistics: An Overview 1:1-7: Used proxy and instrumental records to reconstruct global temperatures from AD 1753 to AD 2011.
Wilson, R., K. Anchukaitis, K. R. Briffa, U. Büntgen, E. Cook, R. D’Arrigo, N. Davi, J. Esper, D. Frank, B. Gunnarson, G. Hegerl, S. Helama, S. Klesse, P. J. Krusic, H. W. Linderholm, V. Myglan, T. J. Osborn, M. Rydval, L. Schneider, A. Schurer, G. Wiles, P. Zhang, and E. Zorita. 2016. Last Millennium Northern Hemisphere Summer Temperatures from Tree rings: Part I: The Long Term Context. Quarternary Science Reviews 134:1-18. Introduces and details the new N-TREND2015 temperature reconstruction using 54 proxy records.
Accolytes of Mann, using subsets of his data and the same methods, reach the same pre-determined solutions.
Only the terminally clueless are impressed by that.
And hundreds more non-hs graphs available, or do you only bother to look at one side of the ‘settled science’ as presented by a long-dead propaganda blog?
I’ll leave the Googling up to you, the best learning is teaching yourself..
Google it” is the height of intellectual laziness. Your assertions require your evidence- a junior high school concept.
Jack Dale; If you want to understand the problems with the tree ring proxies, go the Steve McIntyers site; Climateaudit.org. He has reviewed several of the studies you noted and quite easily shown their fallacies. One of the major problems with reviewing tree ring proxies is that no one (dendrochronologist) wants to give up their data. They are terrified of what M and M will do to their precious studies. So if you could please get the proxy data from the studies you listed and give the data to Steve McIntyre and Ross McKitrick, I, and others, would appreciate it. Lets see if it can be defended, like in “real science”.
“Google it” is the height of intellectual laziness. Your assertions require your evidence – a junior high school concept.
Jack,
How do “independent” proxy reconstructions showing some kind of hockey stick absolve Mann of his scientific malfeasance? To boot, Steve McIntyre devoted countless hours reviewing not only Mann’s work but the work many others in Mann’s orbit (climategate emails) of climate re-constructionists and found certain Mannian techniques and their variations redeployed. It stands out that some of the names in your cited papers were names from the climategate emails. Mann so polluted the waters of climate proxy reconstruction that one’s first reaction to such are immediate distrust.
McIntyre also deconstructed many of those on Jack’s list. But Steve is just an industry shill…
May have solved the 1960 tree ring divergence. Well there you have it. Settled science. In Mann’s case it was ignored science because he’s a zealot, not a scientist.
yet not a single one seems to address the critics raised by McShane and Wyner about 10 years ago:
“In this paper, we assess the reliability of such reconstructions and their statistical significance against various null models. We find that the proxies do not predict temperature significantly better than random series generated independently of temperature. Furthermore, various model specifications that perform similarly at predicting temperature produce extremely different historical backcasts. Finally, the proxies seem unable to forecast the high levels of and sharp run-up in temperature in the 1990s either in-sample or from contiguous holdout blocks, thus casting doubt on their ability to predict such phenomena if in fact they occurred several hundred years ago.”
As long as that article (and its rejoinder) remains uncontested, all your cited articles seems flawed and unreliable!
Let me pick just one of these:
“Crowley, T. J. 2000. Causes of Climate Change Over the Past 1000 Years. Science 289:270-277: Used both his own and Mann et al. (1999)’s hockey sticks to examine the cause of temperature changes over the past 1,000 years. Found that natural forcings could not explain twentieth century warming without the effect of greenhouse gases.”
What this should really say is that “we don’t know of any natural forcings that could explain twentieth century warming other than greenhouse gases. There may be others.”
JMcG:
Jack, it is obvious to me that you are a propagandist and not a genuine researcher. Let me explain. The frirst statement in your post is, “Over 3 dozen hockey sticks by different groups of researchers using different data sets with different methodologies. ”
Then, at the link you provided, in the first paragraph, I read this:
Mann et al. (1999) has been validated through the publication of numerous hockey stick graphs since 1999.” I then clicked on the link you provided and within the first paragraph it stated, ” Mann et al. (1999) has been validated through the publication of numerous hockey stick graphs since 1999. ”
The Juxtaposition of these two statements reveals you as a moron. Maybe I’m mistaken. Here is your chance to prove me wrong. Explain how, “. . . different groups of researchers using different data sets with different methodologies,” substantiates (your word) the data sets and methodologies used by Mann in Mann et al. (1999).
Gustiness And The Things That Don’t Cause It
https://anchor.fm/james-mcginn/episodes/Gustiness-And-The-Things-That-Dont-Cause-It-egarde
James McGinn / Genius
Regarding his tweet, I guess Michael Mann would be one to know about antiscientific stupidity and malicious ignorance.
Just got this, you can add nitrogen, petroleum, carbon dioxide quinine, etc. to his list.
https://www.patreon.com/posts/38989927
People never learn, fire danger is not due by heat but by draught.
And if we consider, that heat is ≠ draught
Fires in the US West in places like South Dakota Black Hills (where Mt Rushmore is) and in Arizona where several fires have been burning the past month needs several years of plentiful rains to build up the ground fuel loads to get the hot fires needed to sustain forest burning. The winters of 2017 and 2019 were wet winters in Arizona. This past winter was a bit drier, and now the grass and brush fuel loads are high in Arizona’s forests, so we have fires.
In reality, it’s the natural cycles of nature, years of plentiful rain followed by drought, in cycles that produce the “Fire Years.”.
Beside of thunderstorms or grid failures you need an idot to put fire.
The fuel problem was extreme in Australia where Greens has been resposible for forest management and the resulting fuel overload.
Guess were the greens philosophy came from, UK forestry policy, we have been teaching the green way to European forestry ,Australian forestry for decades , brash became a tool to stop UK people being able to pick thier own firewood,because bugs live init, well the second justification 6 months before the justification was health and safety and being used for certain aluminium smelting cites ,generation of power. In the end the brash was picked up and sold back to the public at 200% of the pick your own licence fee.
So July 4th been and gone no climate change fueled fire, of course if mann had given a thought to what he was writing it should of read firework induced fire,..
Me thinks hes having a pop at Shellenberger who wrote climate change fuled fires are not down to climate change but enviromental measures ,which cause fires in the summer Australia and USA due to lack of brash clearing and environmental maintenance or lack of it.
Mikey Mann – A perfect storm of dino-sized ego, lies, and pseudoscience as he cynically stokes the fires of Climatism, Rabid Anti-Trumpism, and racism. Instead of Penn State, he belongs in the state pen. Won’t even mention his criminal molestation of data. Oops.
Dr Fraudpants is no doubt a staunch Democrat, but I think it’s deeper than that beyond his hatred of Trump and conservatives. I suspect Dr Fraudpants is also a closet Marxist-Communist as well like so many other university “academics” on today’s campuses.
Last week, the Democratic National Convention effectively called the Mt Rushmore 4-Presidents rock carvings racist. The DNC tweeted (and then deleted when the mosre intelligent ones in the DNC realized it exposed their hand) by saying President Trump going there for a 4th of July speech was “glorifying white supremacy.”
Like the statues across the US of our history they encourage to be torn down, the DNC basically would tear down Mt Rushmore and turn the land back over to native indian tribes. The Democrats have shown their hand that they hate America.
The Democratic Party in the US is the Party of Slavery, the Party of Jim Crow, the Party of the Klan, the Party of Japanese Internment. Every bit of that sad history belongs to the Democratic Party – Democrats own their legacy of slavery and the Klan history. If they want to delete anything it should be their own party. The Democratic National Convention and the Party itself should simply disband.
The Democrats might as well disband, they’ve been effectively been taken over by COMINTERN.
Interested folks should google: “Comintern” and “Thrid International” and read up on Trotsky’s baby.
COMINTERN was Trotsky’s follow-on revolution to bring communism to the rest of the world. Realizing they have failed at creating their own party, COMINTERN allies have set out to take over existing politcal parties in various countries. In the US they have succeeded in taking over the Democratic Party. Even today’s DNC Chairman Tom Perez clearly and purposefully makes himself into a modern day Lenin figure in both appearance and substance as Obama’s former Secretary of Labor where he pushed a hard socialist “workers’ party ” anti-capitalist agenda.
At the heart of the US Democratic (Communist) Party of the US is the desire to tear down Capitalism. We see this in AOC, in Bernie Sanders, and in the leadership of the DNC. In the Climate Scam and the policies pushed, we see this overriding effort to tear down capitalism at every turn. Every bit of climate policy now pushed is about destroying capitalism. Because the alternative is then Communism. This is where Dr Fraudpants and his allies live today. The destruction of capitalism in a New World Order, and the climate scam is their Trojan Horse.
The Third International communist followers infiltrated overtly infiltrated the UN via Maurice Strong and effectively promoted UN Agenda 21, now Agenda 2030. The UN and UNFCCC is is where COMINTERN now lives. The UN and its climate agenda is a Trojan Horse to achieve that which they could not overtly achieve. Michael Mann is doing UN Agenda 2030’s work and by extension, promoting world communism. And I suspect that Dr Fraudpants is a closet Marxist. Everything about his modus operandi screams Marxism and its cornucopia of lies.
And Dr Fraudpants targeting Trump at Rushmore is just part of that overall effort because his re-election is all that stands between the Marxist-Communists and the US people being led to a socialist hell. And once the US falls to socialism, the rest of the Western capitalist countries will fall like dominoes under the Climate scam led anti-capitalism revolution.
” the DNC basically would tear down Mt Rushmore and turn the land back over to native indian tribes.”
The land shouldn’t be returned to the Lakota Sioux, it should go to the Cheyenne who the Lakota forced off the land in the first place! And who knows who the Cheyenne displaced before they took it over! On and on ad infinitum!
IIRC, it’s been wetter than normal in the Black Hills the last few weeks, so the fire danger was down. I’m also confident the 302nd had a C-130 with firefighting chemicals pre-loaded and ready for take-off, just in case. The 302nd is an Air Reserve unit based here in Colorado Springs whose aircraft have been used to fight forest fires for the last ten years.
Compared with previous generations, indeed, with the broad sweep of human history, we have become an extraordinarily risk averse populace. “The Precautionary Principle,” aka do no harm, has been used by several environmental activism to prevent new technology or protect the statistic quo for the last 40 years. Think, leave it in the ground (LIITG).
The trends evident in helicopter parenting, minority victimology, virtue signaling, green shaming, name calling, environmental crisis, settled science, green Puritan leaders like Michael, Mann, Bill McKibbens, or Naomi Oreskes come together with the virus to create a perfect storm of suddenly required politically, if not medically, correct behavior. The second reason is media and technology.
Only time will tell if it was all worth it, or if the cure was much worse than the disease, unleashing powerful economic and social forces which will far outlast the health panic. What is always the case, and here so more than ever, where you stand on this question depends upon where you sit. One real improvement to health care is the emerging use of tele-medicine to provide distant healthcare.
So, Mann has a case against Steyn et al. The court has ordered to make a payment to some of the defendants. What does the court do if Mann refuses to make the payment? This is not like the case in BC where Mann is safe as long as he never sets foot in BC (or maybe in Canada, I’m not sure).
Could the court toss Mann’s suit because he refused to make payments that it ordered?
Could Steyn’s suit against Mann be revived?
“Michael E. Mann – wrong again”
Shouldn’t that be “wrong still”?