Claim: New research shows the South Pole is warming faster than the rest of the world

Hmmmmm, or not ~cr
Kyle Clem, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Climate scientists long thought Antarctica’s interior may not be very sensitive to warming, but our research, published today, shows a dramatic change.
Over the past 30 years, the South Pole has been one of the fastest changing places on Earth, warming more than three times more rapidly than the rest of the world.
My colleagues and I argue these warming trends are unlikely the result of natural climate variability alone. The effects of human-made climate change appear to have worked in tandem with the significant influence natural variability in the tropics has on Antarctica’s climate. Together they make the South Pole warming one of the strongest warming trends on Earth.
Read more: Antarctica has lost 3 trillion tonnes of ice in 25 years. Time is running out for the frozen continent
The South Pole is not immune to warming
The South Pole lies within the coldest region on Earth: the Antarctic plateau. Average temperatures here range from -60℃ during winter to just -20℃ during summer.
Antarctica’s climate generally has a huge range in temperature over the course of a year, with strong regional contrasts. Most of West Antarctica and the Antarctic Peninsula were warming during the late 20th century. But the South Pole — in the remote and high-altitude continental interior — cooled until the 1980s.
Scientists have been tracking temperature at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, Earth’s southernmost weather observatory, since 1957. It is one of the longest-running complete temperature records on the Antarctic continent.
Our analysis of weather station data from the South Pole shows it has warmed by 1.8℃ between 1989 and 2018, changing more rapidly since the start of the 2000s. Over the same period, the warming in West Antarctica suddenly stopped and the Antarctic Peninsula began cooling.
One of the reasons for the South Pole warming was stronger low-pressure systems and stormier weather east of the Antarctic Peninsula in the Weddell Sea. With clockwise flow around the low-pressure systems, this has been transporting warm, moist air onto the Antarctic plateau.
South Pole warming linked to the tropics
Our study also shows the ocean in the western tropical Pacific started warming rapidly at the same time as the South Pole. We found nearly 20% of the year-to-year temperature variations at the South Pole were linked to ocean temperatures in the tropical Pacific, and several of the warmest years at the South Pole in the past two decades happened when the western tropical Pacific ocean was also unusually warm.
To investigate this possible mechanism, we performed a climate model experiment and found this ocean warming produces an atmospheric wave pattern that extends across the South Pacific to Antarctica. This results in a stronger low-pressure system in the Weddell Sea.
We know from earlier studies that strong regional variations in temperature trends are partly due to Antarctica’s shape.
The East Antarctic Ice Sheet, bordered by the South Atlantic and Indian oceans, extends further north than the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, in the South Pacific. This causes two distinctly different weather patterns with different climate impacts.
More steady, westerly winds around East Antarctica keep the local climate relatively stable, while frequent intense storms in the high-latitude South Pacific transport warm, moist air to parts of West Antarctica.
Scientists have suggested these two different weather patterns, and the mechanisms driving their variability, are the likely reason for strong regional variability in Antarctica’s temperature trends.
Read more: How solar heat drives rapid melting of parts of Antarctica’s largest ice shelf
What this means for the South Pole
Our analysis reveals extreme variations in South Pole temperatures can be explained in part by natural tropical variability.
To estimate the influence of human-induced climate change, we analysed more than 200 climate model simulations with observed greenhouse gas concentrations over the period between 1989 and 2018. These climate models show recent increases in greenhouse gases have possibly contributed around 1℃ of the total 1.8℃ of warming at the South Pole.
We also used the models to compare the recent warming rate to all possible 30-year South Pole temperature trends that would occur naturally without human influence. The observed warming exceeds 99.9% of all possible trends without human influence – and this means the recent warming is extremely unlikely under natural conditions, albeit not impossible. It appears the effects from tropical variability have worked together with increasing greenhouse gases, and the end result is one of the strongest warming trends on the planet.
These climate model simulations reveal the remarkable nature of South Pole temperature variations. The observed South Pole temperature, with measurements dating back to 1957, shows 30-year temperature swings ranging from more than 1℃ of cooling during the 20th century to more than 1.8℃ of warming in the past 30 years.
This means multi-decadal temperature swings are three times stronger than the estimated warming from human-caused climate change of around 1℃.
The temperature variability at the South Pole is so extreme it currently masks human-caused effects. The Antarctic interior is one of the few places left on Earth where human-caused warming cannot be precisely determined, which means it is a challenge to say whether, or for how long, the warming will continue.
But our study reveals extreme and abrupt climate shifts are part of the climate of Antarctica’s interior. These will likely continue into the future, working to either hide human-induced warming or intensify it when natural warming processes and the human greenhouse effect work in tandem.
Kyle Clem, Research Fellow in Climate Science, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
15 thoughts on “Claim: New research shows the South Pole is warming faster than the rest of the world”
Everywhere is warming twice as fast as everywhere else.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2010/07/24/faster-than-everyplace-else/
It’s just like every school is above average. People can’t math anymore…
Cherry picking; which is what this breed of
climate scientistclimate alarmist does best. They select data from a few weather stations on the continent and ignore the satellite data which covers the whole continent. Sound suspiciously like the Mann trick of discarding tree rings he doesn’t like.
When you look at the UAH temperature data since 1979 from satellite telemetry since 1979, which covers all of Antarctica, there appears to be no warming trend whatsoever.
Graph of land temperatures measured by satellite for 60° to 90° south (Antarctica) from UAH over the last 40 years:
http://yburbs.com/uah-temp-all/uah-temp-all.html?ga=0&spl
You can also select other latitudes or global data and compare and contrast.
“…an ensemble of climate models…” shows warming? U of Wellington must be looking for funding. And 3 trillion tonnes of ice loss over 25 years?
I was not aware that human-caused warming had been precisely determined elsewhere. I mean that our knowledge of climate sensitivity to CO2 doubling has not been narrowed down in twenty years of mind-blowingly expensive “research”.
If a tree falls in the forest during a hurricane, did it make a noise loud enough to hear? If you can’t hear it, how do you guess how loud it was?
My model said it should be this loud, but doesn’t take into account the dampening effects of all the other sounds, because I think they’re all only additive. That’s my narrative.
Happy Canada Day.
WHY are there such large peak-peak excursions after 1980 in the “Annual mean surface temperature anomalies” graph?
Thank goodness for models or they wouldn’t know precisely how much warming was caused by us
Climate model nonsense plus one weather station with real data – quality of those data unknown
More climate alarmist nonsense from the always wrong models.
Show me real raw temperatures from real weather stations — not just one — and not just computer game conclusions.
LOL! This is really confusing, since the paper below almost convinced me, that CO2 causes a “negative GHE” in Antarctica, which is why this region is immune to global warming…
“How increasing CO2 leads to an increased negative greenhouse effect in Antarctica”
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/2015GL066749
Serious: Antarctica is not warming because there are no (or almost none) contrails (not even close to it), which actually cause some warming, as opposed to CO2. But I totally understand how this problem must be “fixed”, either by claiming there was secret warming nonetheless (which went undiscovered so far), or building fancy new theorys.
Did I miss it? They didn’t say Antarctica is warming twice as fast as the rest of the globe. What kind of climate science is that?
The time period chosen to determine recent warming seems poorly chosen (cherry-picked?) for an unbiased analysis. The beginning year, 1989, is an extreme trough, and the ending year, 2018, clearly looks like a periodic peak. Where is the 2019 data? Surely it must be available now. Why not use 1985 or 1992 as the beginning point…both years near the middle of the periodic rise and fall?
A surprising finding … in a place where everybody is looking … are these folks smarter than everyone else, or are they just wrong?
They look at a 1C cooling then a 1.8C warming. So the total is 0.8C but they look at the 1.8C and say it happened really fast. If I’m allowed to do that, I’m sure I can find some weather stations with some really dramatically fast cooling in the last ‘x’ years.
So, instead of an average annual temperature of -42 C, it will now be -40 and change. Or colder if other estimates are more accurate for annual average temps at the South Pole. I would be really surprised if there was no wiggling of the long term temperatures a few degrees either way. That is what climate does. What caused the cooling during the 20th century, when CO2 was rising?
Antartica is currently a desert with little atmospheric humidity, so if there is any warming to be seen purely from CO2 inhibiting heat loss to space, this is where we should see it. But is it caused by CO2 at a measly 412 ppmv, or as they alluded to that there is more clouds in this shorter weather/perhaps temporary climate cycle from a warm tropical Pacific Ocean? Either way, there is no melting going on at these temperatures for most of the continent, except maybe for the WIS where there is volcanic activity and maybe the peninsula where it juts out into the Southern Ocean. Yes, maybe it is slightly warmer, but so what? It is still extremely cold and it can’t warm up that much more at those altitudes for the majority of the continent.
And 3 trillion tonnes of ice melt is not much compared to the entire Antarctic ice sheet that is the largest single mass of ice on Earth. It covers an area of almost 14 million square km and contains 30 million cubic km of ice. Around 90 percent of the fresh water on the Earth’s surface is held in the ice sheet, an amount equivalent to 70 m of water in the world’s oceans. I am not going to lose any sleep over this. Well actually, -40 and colder does give me nightmares so maybe I will wake up in a cold sweat now.
Hmmm.. So why isn’t Macquarie Island warming?
http://www.geoffstuff.com/macq.jpg
“Over the same period, the warming in West Antarctica suddenly stopped and the Antarctic Peninsula began cooling.”
So one part of Antartica is warming but another part has stopped and one is cooling? Yet all they talk about is the warming part. Of course, models