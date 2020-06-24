It’s been an unusually good season for observing noctilucent clouds. We’ve already posted two articles on them this month.

and

And now from Spaceweather we have a spectacular light show over London.

NOCTILUCENT CLOUDS OVER LONDON: On June 21st, something rare and magical happened in London. The skies of the great city filled with noctilucent clouds (NLCs). Phil Halper noticed the display, grabbed a camera, and raced from one landmark to another, hurriedly recording pictures like this:

“Even the bright lights of the London Eye on the river Thames couldn’t drown out the display,” says Halper. “These were the most spectacular NLCs I’ve ever seen.”

If NLCs look alien–that’s because they are. The clouds are seeded by meteoroids. They form every year around this time when summertime wisps of water vapor rise up to the mesosphere, allowing water to crystallize around specks of meteor smoke.

Full article and more pictures at Spaceweather.

