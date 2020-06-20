Reposted from The Cliff Mass Weather Blog
Saturday, June 20, 2020
Amazing Noctilucent Clouds
One of the most extraordinary and beautiful sights this time of year are the delicate noctilucent clouds that can appear after sunset and before sunrise.
Take a look at a video made by Greg Johnson of Skunk Bay weather showing the celestial show yesterday morning:
Noctilucent clouds are the highest visible clouds, located around 50 miles above the earth surface. Such clouds form when moisture is deposited on dust in the upper atmosphere, generally from meteoritic dust. Major volcanic ejections can also supply the small particles.
These cloud form in the layer of the atmosphere called the mesophere, where the temperatures are the coldest in the atmosphere. Specifically, we are talking about temperatures below approximately -185F. Midsummer is favored because paradoxically that is when the mesosphere is coldest.
NASA even has a satellite (AIM) dedicated to seeing these clouds, as illustrated by an example from June 13th below:
The first report of noctilucent clouds was in 1885 and a number of studies suggest that such clouds are getting more frequent.
Human’s may well have contributed to this increase. But how?
It appears that increasing human emission of methane (CH4) into the atmosphere (see below) may be the major cause, with methane breaking down in the upper atmosphere into several components, including water vapor. More water vapor leads to enhanced ice cloud formation in upper atmosphere.
Another example of the profound effects of human activities on the environment.
4 thoughts on “Amazing Noctilucent Clouds”
Assuming that graphic is meant to represent only human-related emissions including livestock etc. it is an example of ‘chartmanship’ by cutting the y axis at 500.
What data can possibly be available to plot the emissions back to 1000 AD?
This is a plot from the CDIAC:
https://cdiac.ess-dive.lbl.gov/trends/meth/methane.gif
Since it’s claimed to represent atmospheric content in ppb going back before scientific instrumental measurements, it’s more an example of Manntastic splice-manship. As such it is an illusion of knowledge, aka “making shit up”.
My 2018 post on NLC may be of some interest in this context.
The post includes an extensive bibliography.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/07/17/noctilucentclouds/
Atmospheric methane data 1983 to 2014
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/12/16/beef-and-climate-change/