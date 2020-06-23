Michael Mann has lost a motion in the DC Superior Court. He will now be responsible for the majority of legal costs for discovery in his perpetual libel suits against Steyn and the National Review.
Accordingly, it is this 22nd day of June 2020 herebyJune 22 Decision
ORDERED that Defendants Competitive Enterprise Institute’s and Rand Simberg’s Motion for Payment of Expenses is GRANTED. It is further ORDERED that Defendants are awarded the expenses in connection with the motion to compel discovery in the amount of 9588.64.
This is on top off losing the motion to by defendants last month to compel discovery.
ORDERED that Defendants Competitive Enterprise Institute’s and Rand Simberg’s Motion to Compel Discovery is GRANTED IN PART; it is further
ORDERED that discovery responses are limited to the period of 2007 to the present; it is further
ORDERED that Plaintiff produce all responsive documents to Requests 1-3, 7-8, and Requests 10-11 in CEI Defendants’ Second Set of Requests for Production. It is further Page 5 of 5 ORDERED that Plaintiff provide the information requested in Interrogatories 2-4 in CEI Defendants’ First Set of Interrogatories and Interrogatories 22-23, 25, 26, 29, and 31 in CEI
Defendants’ Second Set of Interrogatories.
22 thoughts on “Getting Expensive for Mann”
It really seems like the only sensible thing for Mann et al to do is drop the case. I imagine that would expose them to demands to pay all of the defendants’ costs. It might also destroy Mann’s credibility in any other similar cases. Still, it seems to be the only sensible thing to do.
Steyn has counter sued so he cannot avoid a verdict.
Since common sense, respect for truth and a desire for integrity haven’t motivated the Mann, hopefully the pain of a depleted wallet might.
Wonderful!!!
“He will now be responsible for the majority of legal costs for discovery”
No, it seems that the costs concerned are for litigating this particular motion.
Your wrong the court ordered the defendants 75% of legal fees against mann,plus all litigation costs .
Costs for litigating this motion, not for discovery (which is what the article says). Discovery hasn’t happened yet.
Read my second post you idiot hes had 75% of legal fees awarded against him.
Your post your first post says,
“He will now be responsible for the majority of legal costs for discovery”
No, it seems that the costs concerned are for litigating this particular motion”
Read the judgement the link is at the top of the page.
On the wrong end of every argument, eh, Nick?
Nick is right
The award is for the costs of the motion. The total is under $10K.
“The Court finds it
reasonable to award Defendants 75% of its attorneys’ fees and all of its costs incurred in litigating
the Motion to Compel Discovery. The Court further finds that the fees, as charged, are reasonable.”
Michael Mann has lost a motion in the DC Superior Court.
It is a rare joy to see severe financial pain being inflicted upon someone who richly deserves it.
👏😎
Let’s hope that the money tree, that Mann and his CAGW religion co-conspirators believe exists to pay for our inflated power bills, will produce a poor crop this year! Penury would seem to be an apt penalty for this false prophet!
Oh dear, ‘ ow sad, never mind.
Maybe Mann is realising an uncomfortable feature of public life, when you were once at the at the top, it is impossible to “hide the decline”……
Yes, yes – but where does this leave any actual *discovery* ?
That piece of final honesty is what we really want.
Understand the mind ofa Lib. Its all $$’s.
That ruling put this lawfare by Mann on life-support. Mann would unplug his own Mother himself from a respirator if he thought she might harm financially with health bills. Now that this discovery is on his dime, same thing.
meh, I hope you are right but he will probably be funded by the green blob directly or a herd of useful idiots on go fund me or equivalent.
Could not happen to a nicer bloke.
If Mark Steyn ever gets Mann in the witness box, I think Mann will get eviscerated. One step closer.
Mann’s big problem:
“A Disgrace to the Profession” Kindle Edition
by Mark Steyn (Author, Editor), Josh (Illustrator)
https://www.amazon.com/Disgrace-Profession-Mark-Steyn-ebook/dp/B013TZFRGE/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=a+disgrace+to+his+professional&qid=1585998641&sr=8-2