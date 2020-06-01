Record Cold Upper Mesospheric Temperatures Suggest Another Good Noctilucent Cloud Viewing Season

May 31st, 2020 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
Noctilucent clouds (NLCs) are often visible in the extreme upper atmosphere (80-85 km altitude) well after sunset in the late spring and summer at high northern latitudes. They form from ice condensing on meteoric dust at extremely cold temperatures (below 150 Kelvin or -190 deg. F). The cold temperatures are due to adiabatic cooling from dynamic uplift combined with little ozone to absorb the sun’s ultraviolet radiation.
Noctilucent clouds on May 31, 2020 (Alan Tough, Scotland)
With current solar minimum conditions reducing solar heating by ultraviolet radiation, and slowly increasing CO2 in the atmosphere causing enhanced infrared cooling to outer space, record low temperature are occurring. This has extended the southernmost viewing opportunity for NLCs from the usual ~60 deg. N latitude to as low as 35N latitude last year, with NLC sightings near Los Angeles and Las Vegas in 2019.
This recent article by Dr. Tony Phillips suggested that 2020 is shaping up to be another good NLC viewing season. An earlier article by Tony included this nice plot of April-May temperatures at 80 N latitude from this year compared to previous years, showing the general cooling trend during the current solar minimum conditions.
Data plot courtesy of Dr. Lynn Harvey, U. of Colorado.
We downloaded some more recent Aura satellite Microwave Limb Sounder data, and plotted it as a function of latitude. Note how fast temperatures dropped in only 6 days… 1-2 deg. C per day depending upon latitude.
Upper mesospheric temperatures at 83 km altitude on two different days in May, 2020 as a function of latitude. Lines are 2nd order polynomial fits to the data, providing average temperatures as a function of latitude.
The 141 K average temperature on May 27 (Day 148) at 80N latitude appears to be a new record low if we compare it to the data in the previous plot by Dr. Harvey.
I will try to keep track of these temperatures as the NLC season progresses in the coming weeks. So far, NLC sightings have been mostly in northern Europe and the UK.
5 thoughts on “Record Cold Upper Mesospheric Temperatures Suggest Another Good Noctilucent Cloud Viewing Season”
Question: if the meso is cooling, will this affect the altitude of lower cloud formation? Or do we know?
So, a fun ‘science question’ on notilucent clouds. Why do they appear ‘blue-whitish’ rather than red-whitish if they only appear after the Sun has set? Hint, even wiki gives a (patyly) correct physics answer. They missed differential humidity and its blue light scattering causing reddish troposphere sunsets.
Another similar ephemera is rainbows, finally partly explained using prisms by Newton‘s decomposition of white light Into colors. (The rest is how water droplets mimic prisms.) Even wiki has a decent rainbow physics explanation.
Stuff we all need to ‘sorta’ know since many climate scientists probably don’t. Climate science is by definition eclectic, so offers many easy credibility challenges to many ‘narrow but deep’ climate scientists. Example: when do polar bears do ~80% of their annual feeding. Hint, seal whelping season, which IS NOT on summer ice.) Hence the comment.
Or, in summary, an expert is someone who knows more and more about less and less until (Sort of the Calculus limit theorem) he/she knows everything about nothing.
Last year I saw them at 50°N in Germany, but they must have been to see much farther in the south following the horizon line of my view, but it was in July 24.
Looking west
“May 2020 becomes the sunniest calendar month on record
It has been the sunniest Spring on record for the UK and all the home nations and the driest May on record in England.
626 hours of bright sunshine were recorded in Spring 2020 for the UK and have exceeded the previous high (555 hours, set in 1948) by over 70 hours. Spring 2020 also exceeds the sunshine amount for most summer seasons, with only three summers being sunnier (1976, 1995, and 1989).
The figure for England is even higher. Spring 2020 recorded 696 hours of sunshine, exceeding the previous record set of 594.3 hours”
https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2020/2020-spring-and-may-stats
90%+ fall in airline traffic, absence of condensation trails seeding clouds formation?
Never gave it much thought before about how much meteor dust winds up in the upper atmosphere, so asked a search engine for some estimates…but now I know it isn’t just all dead skin posing as dust in my house. Apparently, taking a magnet to your roof/eavestroughs will show up some minor magnetic meteor dust that slowly falls to earth. Estimates are not conclusive and vary so hard to know if it is significant.
“Estimates vary of how much cosmic dust and meteorites enter Earth’s atmosphere each day, but range anywhere from 5 to 300 metric tons, with estimates made from satellite data and extrapolations of meteorite falls” That’s every day, so over vast time scales, it must slowly add up but still insignificant in the scheme of things.
“Every year, the Earth is hit by about 6100 meteors large enough to reach the ground, or about 17 every day, research has revealed” Of course, probably no one really knows, and there other ‘informed’ estimates, some higher and some lower.
Which brings up other questions as to how much friction heat is produced from falling meteor(ites)/dusting through the atmosphere from burning up, and how this manifests in any changes to things in the upper atmosphere. Or do periodic and predictable meteor showers have any significant affect on longer term weather/climate from insolation changes? Everything has some accumulated effect, but is it significant? Perhaps the reflection of insolation near the top of the atmosphere has a much greater effect than the kinetic energy being released from slowing down these miniature projectiles, if much. The Noctilucent clouds are interesting, and I always thought they must be very high altitude since have seen these many times in the northern summer after midnight when it is a crystal clear atmosphere in the semi twilight in the northern latitudes north of the 49th parallel.