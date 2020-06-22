NASA is Funding a Search for Alien Civilisations Powered by Solar Cells

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Maybe someone out there has solved the problem of renewable energy intermittency.
With intelligent life in scant supply on Earth, boffins search for technosignatures of civilizations in the galaxy
Pollution, sprawling cities of megastructures, any sign aliens are screwing up just like us…
MON 22 JUN 2020 // 07:52 UTC
Astronomers are on the hunt for signs of alien civilizations in space by searching for things like extraterrestrial solar panels or planetary atmospheres spewing pollutants.
The team, from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and the University of Rochester in the US, believe these so-called “technosignatures” are evidence of intelligence in other places than Earth. If advanced life forms exist they’ll be using electronics, the thinking goes, and that means emissions that could be detected.
“Technosignatures relate to signatures of advanced alien technologies similar to, or perhaps more sophisticated than what we possess,” Avi Loeb, chairman of Harvard University’s Department of Astronomy, saidthis month. “Such signatures might include industrial pollution of atmospheres, city lights, photovoltaic cells, megastructures, or swarms of satellites.”
Loeb told us his team will be awarded a total of $286,926 by NASA over two years to scour space for technosignatures. They will kickstart their search by trying to find signs that civilizations are trying to harvest star light for energy with the use of solar panels.
…
The researchers pointed to the example of Proxima b, the closest Earth-like planet that may be habitable located some 4.25 light years away. Proxima b is believed to be rocky and is tidally locked to its parent star Proxima. That means that the same side of the planet faces the small yellow star as it orbits, and the other side is permanently shrouded in darkness.
“If a civilization wants to illuminate or warm up the night side, they would place photovoltaic cells on the day side and transfer the electric power gained to the night side,” said Adam Frank, a professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Rochester working on the study.
…Read more: https://www.theregister.com/2020/06/22/if_you_want_to_find/
The NASA funded team are also looking for pollution signatures. Perhaps all that pollution was emitted when the aliens strip mined their entire planet in an effort to power their civilisation with solar energy.
8 thoughts on “NASA is Funding a Search for Alien Civilisations Powered by Solar Cells”
They can’t find a civilization on Earth powered by Solar so they look to the stars?
The ending of Monty Python’s Galaxy Song:
So remember, when you’re feeling very small and insecure,
How amazingly unlikely is your birth;
And pray that there’s intelligent life somewhere out in space,
‘Cause there’s bugger all down here on Earth!
The Hubble Telescope couldn’t even take a proper picture of Pluto before New Horizons arrived and took stunning up close HD photography. It was just a blurry fuzzy few pixels of light, and Pluto is only 4-6 billion Km away depending on orbit (0.000628 light years average about 4.6 light hours away) as compared to Proxima Centauri b, the closest Earth-like planet that may be habitable located some 4.25 light years away. That is 8000 times further away than Pluto from Earth. Although if it is tidally locked to always having a hot side and a cool side, what are the chance for life near a Red Dwarf star? And we going to be able to identify any of that that from here? Maybe a focused radio wave of some type might be identified some day, but making inferences to a solar PV powered civilization is delusional and probably some form of dim wit promotion of solar PV electricity here on the good Earth.
“NASA is Funding a Search for Alien Civilisations Powered by Solar Cells”
How do they determine that the Alien civilizations are powered by solar cells?
“they would place photovoltaic cells on the day side and transfer the electric power gained to the night side,”
Or they could skip the solar cells and just heat the night side with fossil/nuclear energy.
It could be smoke and mirrors…mainly mirrors. They would just put up a 100,000 square miles of mirrors into geosynchronous orbit to reflect and light up the dark side of the planet with a permanent soft red light that would be easy on the eyes. Then they could plaster the surface with high efficiency solar panels (.42% efficient) from the red light of the reflected light of Proxima b. Then the Ladies of the Night that inhabit the Red Light districts will at least have a tiny amount of electricity to make them a bit more comfortable than their kerosene lamps.
Environmental blight and they want to believe in something, even if it’s only inference from signals of assumed/asserted/unknown fidelity.
The way greenies use that word “spewing”, sure shows bias.