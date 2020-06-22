India Confirms No Increase in Tropical Cyclones Due to Climate Change

by Vijay Jayaraj

Cyclonic Storm “Fani” as seen on April 30, 2019, as a Category 3 storm approaching India.

Credit: Twitter/@NOAASatellites

One of the chief fears about climate change—or, more specifically, global warming—is that it will generate more frequent and more severe extreme weather events. Observed facts, however, should quiet those fears.

India, one of the key members of the global climate change pact, has reiterated that there is no increase in cyclones due to climate change in the region.

Instead, scientists have found out that there is actually a decrease in cyclone frequency since the year 1950.

This stands in contradiction to the popular mainstream narrative. And with 1.3 billion people in India, and millions in the neighboring countries also heavily affected by the monsoons and regional cyclones, this news brings much relief and exposes the false narrative promoted by the United Nations and many media sources about dangers of increasing cyclones.

In its newly released “Assessment of Climate Change over the Indian Region,” the country has declared that there is no increase in extreme cyclones due to man-made global warming/climate change.



The report read,

“Long-term observations (1891–2018) indicate a significant reduction in annual frequency of tropical cyclones in the North Indian Ocean basin.”

Fig. 1: Annual Frequency of Cyclonic Storm (CS) and Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) between 1891 and 2016. Linear trend lines are indicated by dashed lines—black (1891–2018), blue (1951–2018), red (2000–2018). Also, 10-year running mean is shown by a solid-green line. Source: Extreme Storms, Indian Meteorological Department, Govt. of India.

Published June 13, 2020.

Besides, the report also stated that the mean temperatures in the country in the recent past have not been any different than those during the 1950s.

India represents 1.3 billion people—nearly 18% of world population—not affected by extreme weather events allegedly induced by climate change.

The case of cyclone frequency is no different in the U.S.

Official data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reveal that there has been a 50 percent reduction in the number of major hurricanes making landfall in the United States since the 1930s.

Even the United Nations has explicitly stated that there is no evidence to prove that climate change increases the frequency of extreme weather events.

Instead, it says there is a decrease in frequency of cyclones globally.

Fig: 2-decades of Global Tropical Storm and Hurricane frequency. Source: climatlas.com

In its special report, the United Nations IPCC states,

“Numerous studies towards and beyond AR5 have reported a decreasing trend in the global number of tropical cyclones and/or the globally accumulated cyclonic energy.”

For years, climate alarmists have instilled fear of devastation to justify restrictive energy policies.

But the welcome truth is that these claims are false. The fears are baseless. This report from India reaffirms that.

It is time for the mainstream media and the fearmongers to admit that climate change is not driving any increase in the frequency or intensity of extreme weather events.

Vijay Jayaraj (M.Sc., Environmental Science, University of East Anglia, England), is a Research Contributor for the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation .

