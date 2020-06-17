Claim: Surgical General Anaesthetic is Contributing to Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Hospital for Special Surgery in New York is apparently cutting back on use of general anaesthesia for hip and knee replacement surgery, to minimise the impact of surgical procedures on global warming.

Gases used to knock patients out before they go under the knife are ‘fuelling climate change’ and should be replaced with ‘regional’ anaesthetics, scientists claim

…

By JONATHAN CHADWICK FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 08:30 AEST, 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:30 AEST, 17 June 2020

Switching from general to regional anaesthetics may help cut greenhouse emissions and ultimately help reduce global warming, a new study claims.

While regional anaesthetics numb a certain part of the body, general anaesthetics make patients totally unconscious for what tend to be more serious procedures.

But unlike regional anaesthetics, generals use volatile and environmentally-unfriendly halogenated agents, such as desflurane, or nitrous oxide.

…

‘Following general anesthetics, volatile halogenated agents and nitrous oxide are exhaled by the patient and are also often scavenged from the operating room and released into the atmosphere,’ the research team say in Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine.

‘Very little – less than 5 per cent – of the volatile halogenated gases used during general anesthesia is metabolised by the patient.

‘The remainder is eventually vented into the atmosphere, and although each volatile gas used in anesthesia does differ in its global warming potential, all have some contribution to climate change.

…

The Hospital for Special Surgery in New York therefore opted to carry out as many hip and knee replacements as possible using regional anaesthesia in 2019.

…