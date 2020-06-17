Claim: Surgical General Anaesthetic is Contributing to Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The Hospital for Special Surgery in New York is apparently cutting back on use of general anaesthesia for hip and knee replacement surgery, to minimise the impact of surgical procedures on global warming.
Gases used to knock patients out before they go under the knife are ‘fuelling climate change’ and should be replaced with ‘regional’ anaesthetics, scientists claim
By JONATHAN CHADWICK FOR MAILONLINE
PUBLISHED: 08:30 AEST, 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:30 AEST, 17 June 2020
Switching from general to regional anaesthetics may help cut greenhouse emissions and ultimately help reduce global warming, a new study claims.
While regional anaesthetics numb a certain part of the body, general anaesthetics make patients totally unconscious for what tend to be more serious procedures.
But unlike regional anaesthetics, generals use volatile and environmentally-unfriendly halogenated agents, such as desflurane, or nitrous oxide.
‘Following general anesthetics, volatile halogenated agents and nitrous oxide are exhaled by the patient and are also often scavenged from the operating room and released into the atmosphere,’ the research team say in Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine.
‘Very little – less than 5 per cent – of the volatile halogenated gases used during general anesthesia is metabolised by the patient.
‘The remainder is eventually vented into the atmosphere, and although each volatile gas used in anesthesia does differ in its global warming potential, all have some contribution to climate change.
The Hospital for Special Surgery in New York therefore opted to carry out as many hip and knee replacements as possible using regional anaesthesia in 2019.
…Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-8427763/General-anaesthetics-fuel-climate-change-scientists-warn.html
The abstract of the study;
‘Green-gional’ anesthesia: the non-polluting benefits of regional anesthesia to decrease greenhouse gases and attenuate climate change
Mausam Kuvadia, Cynthia Eden Cummis, Gregory Liguori and Christopher L Wu
Volatile halogenated gases and nitrous oxide used as part of a balanced general anesthetic may contribute to global warming. By avoiding volatile inhalational agent use, regional anesthesia may reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help prevent global warming. We present a theoretical calculation of the potential benefits and a real-life example of how much regional anesthesia may reduce greenhouse gas emissions.Read more: https://rapm.bmj.com/content/early/2020/05/06/rapm-2020-101452
I’m a bit uncomfortable with the idea of climate change being used as a criterion for patient care decisions. Doctors should focus on what is best for the patient, not on what they think the weather will be like a hundred years from now.
11 thoughts on “Claim: Surgical General Anaesthetic is Contributing to Climate Change”
‘unlike regional anaesthetics, generals use volatile and environmentally-unfriendly halogenated agents, such as desflurane, or nitrous oxide. ‘
saved by a comma?
Let’s just go back to Napoleonic times when you got a few swigs of whiskey and bit on a bullet when they amputated your leg. Much more “environmentally friendly”.
Nitrous oxide is also used in dental work, obstetrics and for analgesia for minor injury manipulation; the reason being it is quickly cleared from the body once the mask is removed from the face. Halane is used for deeper anaesthesia. The alternatives, ether and chloroform are dangerous for the patient and may also be “green house gases”.
We are being dragged back to pre industrial times with low CO2 and amputations being undertaken in 10 seconds without anaesthesia depending on alcohol to dull the pain.
100% nitrogen eliminates all pain and is not a halogenated agent or nitrous oxide.
Just when I thought they couldn’t come up with anything dumber….
I have even a better solution: a good hit with a shovel to the back of the head.
Don’t forget the first local anaesthetic was cocaine. Heroin used as a cough suppressant.
This is evidence of the beginning of the end of climate scare combinations or the NY virus has mutated again.
Yes, let’s stop single use plastics in medicine while we’re at it. There just seems to be no end of stupid gets klimate funding and publication.
No, let’s not base patient care on climate- at the very least until we could actually have an adult conversation about climate and admit that models are currently vastly over rated and biased to AGW, and they could begin to hindcast climate change. Oh and that AGW is a political invention and we need to move on to reality.
I’ll hold my breath for that level of adult dialogue (sarc).
Enviros have no sense of scale.
The current advise in the UK, Knee replacement surgery is usually performed either under general anaesthetic (you’re asleep throughout the procedure) or under spinal anaesthetic or epidural (you’re awake but have no feeling from the waist down). No mention of local anaesthetic I surpose it’s down to a patient’s individual needs.
I had major surgery in 2019 I had epidural but was out completely, the benefit of general anaesthetic is pain can be controlled after the op ,in my case 5 days.
Another climate issue in medicine is inhalers, they have become increasingly powders rather than using a propellant, I have complained many a time that because you cant inhale as well as you used too ,your not getting the full dose, the last time was 2 weeks ago, I had a phone consultation, were the doctor changed the prescription to a propellant inhaler, picked the prescription up Monday I did have a new inhaler but it was still a powder one. The doctor in the consultation assured me it would be a propellant type, lied to again in the name of the climate.