Nitrogen in permafrost soils may exert great feedbacks on climate change

What nitrogen is getting up to in permafrost soils may be much more interesting than researchers have long believed–with potentially significant consequences for our management of climate change.
Nitrogen is a constituent part of nitrous oxide (N2O)–an often overlooked greenhouse gas, and there is a vast amount of nitrogen stored in permafrost soils.
But little is known about N2O emissions from permafrost soils and until recently, it was assumed that releases had to be fairly minimal because of the cold climate.
Decomposition of organic matter is slow in low temperatures. Exacerbating this, there would have to be high competition amongst organisms for what little nitrogen there was in a form that they can use. So there couldn’t be much nitrogen left over to contribute to N2O releases.
In recent years however, a growing number of papers have started to hint that there might be very high N2O emissions from such soils, perhaps as much as those from tropical forests or croplands, which suggests that there’s a gap in our understanding of what happens to nitrogen in permafrost soils.
To get to the bottom of the issue, Dr. Michael Dannenmann from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and Dr. Chunyan Liu from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences with their colleagues have established the “NIFROCLIM” project in a high-latitude permafrost region in northeast China that is part of the Eurasian permafrost complex–the world’s largest permafrost area.
The profile of “NIFROCLIM” was publsihed on May 23 in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences.
“In contrast to the huge volumes of research into permafrost carbon climate feedbacks, research into permafrost nitrogen climate feedbacks is lagging behind terribly,” said by Elisabeth Ramm, the first author of the News & Views article. “We urgently need to better understand what is happening to nitrogen in these soils, especially as the world warms and permafrost thaws.”
The researchers are taking high-resolution soil and gas samples down to the upper layers of the permafrost across multiple sites with differing landscape characteristics, from upland forests to lowland bogs, as well as engaging in experiments that simulate varying levels of warming.
Building a scientific outpost on the southern edge of this region is ideal for studying impact of climate change on permafrost as the arctic and subarctic in particular is being hit hard already by global warming.
Temperature increases occur here at more than double the pace of the global average, accelerating permafrost degradation and N transformations.
“If anywhere is going to tell us if we’ve been getting the math wrong on nitrogen, it’s here.” said Liu.
24 thoughts on “Nitrogen in permafrost soils may exert great feedbacks on climate change”
All these niche gasses are the very minor players on the greenhouse stage compared to water vapour, the big fat lady.
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/PNFb.htm
“In recent years however, a growing number of papers have started to…” decompose;
adding so much extra nitrogen and carbon dioxide and hot air to the atmosphere that
WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE
(eventually).
“But little is known about N2O emissions”….just stop right there
…everything after that is total BS
Like, WTF is Nitrogen feedback? or even carbon feedback for that matter. They push everything as ‘feedback’, because it’s an esoteric enough concept to sound plausible. It’s the same effect that made a high enough sensitivity to justify the formation of the IPCC sound plausible and climate science has been broken ever since.
Negative feedback makes systems less sensitive to changes in the system while positive feedback makes systems oscillate. The concept of runaway isn’t even relevant when the linear, feedback amplifier analysis misapplied to the climate is applied properly to a linear amplifier or when non linear feedback analysis is applied to an oscillator.
“But little is known about N2O emissions”
Their fault, at least since 2010 it’s subject of studies
https://www.amazon.de/Nitrous-Oxide-Climate-Change-Keith/dp/1844077578
Ok Amazon and China 😀
Good natural fertilizer when it rains
Especially after a really good spring/summer thunder storm.
“Nitrogen in Rainwater.. Several studies in the 1990s showed that locations along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico could expect to get 18 pounds of ammonium and nitrates per acre per year from rainwater. That’s about a tenth of typical nitrogen requirements for growing crops.
How does nitrogen get into rainwater? (hint…not so much in snow) But ever notice how green the grass or crops look after a really good thunderstorm/rain event?
“Breaking these bonds requires lots of energy before they can react. Lightning can provide this energy, breaking the bonds and leaving the free nitrogen atoms to combine with oxygen in the atmosphere. The resulting compounds are called nitrates, which dissolve in rainwater more readily than nitrogen gas.”
>> Temperature increases occur here at more than double the pace of the global average
Just wanted to point out once more, that any time a warming trend different than the global average is observed some other mechanism beside warming by global CO2 must contribute. “Pure CO2-math” does not allow for local deviation nor changes on the trend over time aka “The Pause”
Again, it should be asked, did this happen during the Holocene Optimum? The Eemian Interglacial? In geological history, these supposedly threatening positive feedbacks are never observed. If anything, warming should increase the mother of all GHGs, water vapor, and even that never caused runaway warming. Ditto CO2, CH4, ozone etc.
Yup. This applies to just about every single piece of climate alarmism. Historical extremes have been much greater than anything observed to day but the wheels didn’t come off the climate. But to get more attention and funding the climatists big up their disaster scenarios.
Permafrost in NE China? Is this some perched, high elevation, localized “permafrost”? Siberia is north of China and they have permafrost in a large part of the northern half, but China? For sure, it is either there or it isn’t and my logic doesn’t address that issue, but I don’t believe it for a minute. I fought against permafrost in Alaska at a mercury prospect, and it is amazingly resistant stuff (we abandoned the project!). For the record NE China “tops” out at about 52 deg N, and where I was in Alaska is 64 deg N. Color me skeptical.
Why not, look at the Hinggan Mountains,
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.2747/0272-3646.26.4.279?journalCode=tphy20
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/ppp.2001
PS
http://engine.scichina.com/figures/figures-598cee7c9d9c451cb3ddaf2d51a6845a-sces-2018-5035-t2.png
“was publsihed on May 23”. It should have been published on April 1st.
If N2O is outgadssing in greater quantities where people live, it couldt be amasing, when they start laughing 😀
Outside of models, has anyone managed to find some permafrost that is actually melting?
Since Glaciation ended, we have lost a massive amount of frozen ground, which was once as far south as 46N in Europe and similar in America.
Yet no huge Nitrogen or Methane effect on the environment is visible.
As for why, see my comment below just posted.
Mostly under buildings where there is excess warmth, and of course, on black asphalt highways where it clearly shows up in photographs because the additional heat the black highway absorbs in the land of midnight sunlight, and thaws the permafrost below it making for a buckled looking highways and roads, unless properly designed. And the obligatory sea shores that are usually eroding from wave action and show some melting, like they are supposed to and always have during interglacials. But all these examples make for the narrative, and a good photo-op that ‘proves’ the permafrost is melting.
Most of the northern Shield in northern NA is bedrock or lakes and under a few feet of frozen topsoil if not covered by water. If much of it does melt and releases Methane, that is a one off event, but the resulting CO2 being absorbed in new plant life over time results in locking up more carbon in the newly thawed out soils. Probably a moot point for the most part and manipulation of mostly man made developments that get falsely extrapolated to the entire northern frozen tundra.
As with permafrost methane, the output of N2O when the permafrost top thaws in summer will be regulated by soil microorganisms (mainly Bacteria and Archaea), the prokyrotes.
One thing we know for sure. Give those critters ‘food’ and they multiply like crazy. Arctic Methanotrophs multiply in summer, previous research has showed, defusing the ‘methane bomb’. Nitrifying bacteria are superabundent in sewage treatment plants because of all the ammonia ‘food’ in urine.
Mother Nature has got this. BTW, even in Harbin china (the famous winter ice festival) there isn’s any permafrost. So is this research up on some mountain, or what?
There is a map
One comment above link to two studies.
Dreamers. Must have received grant money.
Oh no! Nitrogen! We are all going to die!
The atmosphere runs 0.328ppm N2O! Alarmingly this is an increase from 0.270 since 1800. Sheesh, there ate a lot of ill folk out their losing too much sleep.
A few years ago there was a study agonizing over parts per trillion antimony (Sb) in bottled water which came from catalysts used in making the plastic. The length of one US dollar is one part per trillion of the distance to the sun from the earth which is 15 trillion centimeters. Moreover, antimony pentoxide is administered as milk of antimony to treat the parasite infestation Lieschmaniasis fot about 100 years, so a few ppt does not even rise up to joke level.