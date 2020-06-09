Leaked Emails Call for Censorship of Michael Moore’s New Film

“It must come down off your pages immediately.”

Medium author Matt Orfalea has written a piece published June 1st that shows a revealing look into the Josh Fox’s campaign to get Planet of the Humans removed from YouTube.

In a now deleted tweet, the copyright claimant responsible for the takedown, Toby Smith, called the movie a “baseless, shite doc built on bull-shit”. Smith later admitted he filed the copyright claim because he doesn’t agree with the film’s message.

On April 22nd, Fox sent emails to colleagues and public relations professionals describing the film and demanding it’s removal from various platforms.

From: ​Josh Fox​

Date: Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 12:41 AM Dear friends- I am so sorry to have to be the messenger here. But. This new Michael Moore movie, is, to put it politely

A GIGANTIC CROCK OF SHIT. It is a disgusting unfactual unscientific abomination. You must take it down ASAP. I am so serious. It is absolutely disgustingly horrible. Beyond it being terribly made, amateurish and inept. It has absolutely no factual basis. It encourages the most baseless kind of thinking. It also goes after heroes in our movement in gotcha type interviews for no absolutely reason. It is TERRIBLE reporting. Cherry picking, ignorant. It is not only untrue, not factual in any way it is incredibly deceptive. I cannot stress this enough. This film is as untruthful and deceitful as anything Donald Trump EVER did. It must come down off of your pages immediately. Please call me ASAP. This is terribly upsetting. I don’t care what time of day or night it is, this abhorrent piece of misinformation must be rejected and disavowed immediately. IMMEDIATELY. …

He sounds super serious doesn’t he? Here is an email less than an hour later to the public relations professionals.

From: ​Josh Fox​

Date: Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 1:05 AM Dear activist friends and climate heroes- I have bad news. There is a new MICHAEL MOORE produced film which just came out online which is an affront to all of our work. The movie is a badly-made, unfactual smear peace that attacks the basic mainstays of environmentalism. The film attacks renewable energy and climate leaders who promote renewable energy development in very unfair ways. It is an unscientific, unwatchable sensationalistic piece of yellow journalism. Michael was just on Stephen Colbert promoting it. I think Michael Moore must have totally lost his mind to promote this. It is called PLANET OF THE HUMANS and Moore has propped up a spiffy website to promote it. The film needs to be roundly condemned. It is dangerous, and unfactual. Please take a look, see what I mean and get in touch with me ASAP. A number of reputable websites are hosting this abomination and I need your support in getting them to take it down. See below. Thanks Josh

LINK TO THE FILM: https://www.filmsforaction.org/watch/michael-moore-presents-planet-of-the-humans/

The article gives much more detail of debates and machinations behind the scenes, but also notes this rather tired tactic of the woke.

Accusations of Anti-Semitism and Eco-Fascism “Planet of the Humans” discusses the issue of ever increasing population growth. However, there is absolutely no mention or suggestion of population control in the film. Instead, the film’s solution is to reduce consumption, not population. Nevertheless, Fox accuses the movie’s “old white guy” filmmakers of pushing “eco-fascism”.

Read the full article here.

