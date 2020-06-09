Leaked Emails Call for Censorship of Michael Moore’s New Film

“It must come down off your pages immediately.”
Medium author Matt Orfalea has written a piece published June 1st that shows a revealing look into the Josh Fox’s campaign to get Planet of the Humans removed from YouTube.
In a now deleted tweet, the copyright claimant responsible for the takedown, Toby Smith, called the movie a “baseless, shite doc built on bull-shit”. Smith later admitted he filed the copyright claim because he doesn’t agree with the film’s message.
On April 22nd, Fox sent emails to colleagues and public relations professionals describing the film and demanding it’s removal from various platforms.
From: Josh Fox
Date: Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 12:41 AM
Dear friends-
I am so sorry to have to be the messenger here.
But.
This new Michael Moore movie, is, to put it politely
A GIGANTIC CROCK OF SHIT.
It is a disgusting unfactual unscientific abomination.
You must take it down ASAP.
I am so serious.
It is absolutely disgustingly horrible. Beyond it being terribly made, amateurish and inept. It has absolutely no factual basis. It encourages the most baseless kind of thinking. It also goes after heroes in our movement in gotcha type interviews for no absolutely reason.
It is TERRIBLE reporting. Cherry picking, ignorant. It is not only untrue, not factual in any way it is incredibly deceptive.
I cannot stress this enough. This film is as untruthful and deceitful as anything Donald Trump EVER did.
It must come down off of your pages immediately.
Please call me ASAP. This is terribly upsetting. I don’t care what time of day or night it is, this abhorrent piece of misinformation must be rejected and disavowed immediately.
IMMEDIATELY.
…
He sounds super serious doesn’t he? Here is an email less than an hour later to the public relations professionals.
From: Josh Fox
Date: Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 1:05 AM
Dear activist friends and climate heroes-
I have bad news. There is a new MICHAEL MOORE produced film which just came out online which is an affront to all of our work.
The movie is a badly-made, unfactual smear peace that attacks the basic mainstays of environmentalism.
The film attacks renewable energy and climate leaders who promote renewable energy development in very unfair ways.
It is an unscientific, unwatchable sensationalistic piece of yellow journalism. Michael was just on Stephen Colbert promoting it. I think Michael Moore must have totally lost his mind to promote this.
It is called PLANET OF THE HUMANS and Moore has propped up a spiffy website to promote it.
The film needs to be roundly condemned. It is dangerous, and unfactual.
Please take a look, see what I mean and get in touch with me ASAP. A number of reputable websites are hosting this abomination and I need your support in getting them to take it down. See below.
Thanks
Josh
LINK TO THE FILM: https://www.filmsforaction.org/watch/michael-moore-presents-planet-of-the-humans/
The article gives much more detail of debates and machinations behind the scenes, but also notes this rather tired tactic of the woke.
Accusations of Anti-Semitism and Eco-Fascism
“Planet of the Humans” discusses the issue of ever increasing population growth. However, there is absolutely no mention or suggestion of population control in the film. Instead, the film’s solution is to reduce consumption, not population. Nevertheless, Fox accuses the movie’s “old white guy” filmmakers of pushing “eco-fascism”.
Any behaviour is justified if it moves you toward your goal. Facts, feelings, ethics, all are impediments to success. Don’t give them a second thought.
The documentary hit the spot then didn’t it
I don’t see that what were once greenfield sites hundreds of hectares in extent, that are now rubble strewn ‘brown-field’ sites, can be faked.
The world is going to be strewn with these abandoned follies. Not only solar ‘capture’ sites but also dead windmills on land and in the sea monuments to the gullibility of politicians.
Perhaps Michael Moore could do a follow up documentary on why his previous one was removed? It might be quite interesting if done well.
Since when did environmentalists side so strongly with the ‘Big’ energy companies who put in solar farms and the like though?
Don’t blame it on the politicians here in the US. We voted for these fools, we must carry the blame.
It’s all part of the plan.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgsnyHILdb8
https://www.sunrisemovement.org/
A very serious moron, indeed !
Old White Men Matter
Who is this eco-fascist who would like to shut down free speech and relies on his grandparents surviving the Holocaust to give himself credibility?
Some people have great wit; others are great f…wits!
Josh Fox is proving that he is a master of projection. Fox’s movies are guilty of the claims he makes about “Planet of the Humans.” Fox’s response to ban Moore’s film is typical of the cancel culture we are living today.
I watched about half before giving up. It is rambling nonsensical garbage – pretty much on par for Moore films.
But that is hardly justification for censorship. There wouldn’t be much on TV if all the rambling nonsensical garbage was removed.
I find it shocking that anyone thought it was impactful enough to bother suppressing it.
Evidently Josh Fox thought it was impactful enough. . .
– JPP
re: “I watched about half before giving up. ”
The first part was tripe; too bad it put you off watching the last half.
re: “I find it shocking that anyone thought it was impactful enough to bother suppressing it.”
Uninformed comment, since you didn’t see the second half. I think the first part was supposed to grant the film’s author (NOT Michael Moore BTW; he is listed as Executive Producer or some such in the credit roll) some indulgence for the 2nd half. Apparently, that did not work …
Millie Weaver has also had her most recent undercover investigation removed from youtube, but here’s a link where you can still see it. Notice the intersectionality of the groups involved.
https://www.millennialmillie.com/post/undercover-investigation-minneapolis-riot-was-preplanned
Keep in mind that Millie Weaver has also exposed the wind industry.
The left doesn’t like facts. You give them facts, they just get mad, they try to ignore them , they end up hating you. They don’t list counter facts, they don’t have them.
– JPP
I never thought I would be recommending or applauding Michael Moore on anything but I watched and liked this. Pulled the rug out from under the climate disaster crowd.
Its back up!
“Smith later admitted he filed the copyright claim because he doesn’t agree with the film’s message.”
These people come across as very immature individuals. The truth revealed in the film must hurt them immensely.
Wow! Whoever thought Donald Trump and Michael Moore would be identified as having similar characteristics? “This film is as untruthful and deceitful as anything Donald Trump ever did”. I wonder if Michael Moore will be inspired to run for election to the presidency? Where does this end up? I need a drink, some of that special fruit juice should do the trick.