Green cities roadmap touts COVID-19 recovery stimulus

Australian roadmap says greening cities can help kickstart economy
University of Melbourne
A Roadmap to fast-track flourishing green roofs, walls and facades in Australian cities released today promotes six positive actioned based strategies to help grow green cities.
Researchers collaborating on the project also say the recommendations could provide a COVID-19 stimulus and support recovery.
A Roadmap for green roofs, walls and facades in Australia’s urban landscapes 2020-2030 recommends establishing an industry Knowledge Hub, strong government leadership, policies combining incentives and regulation, and education and advocacy to ensure standards in design, installation and maintenance.
Compiled by the University of Melbourne and the UNSW Sydney with funding from HORT Innovation, it draws on the collective knowledge of over 60 experts in the building and horticultural industries, government agencies and universities.
Roadmap author, University of Melbourne Associate Professor Nick Williams, said while COVID-19 was not part of the core research, learnings from the pandemic illustrate the potential for green roofs, walls and facades on environmental, economic and social benefits, including adapting cities to climate change, bringing nature back to city centres for workers and residents, and importantly, creating jobs.
“The upheaval brought to the way we live and work by the pandemic is an opportunity for developers and building managers to rethink apartment and office building design.
“Rooftop and podium level green roofs, viewed through many building windows but easily accessible from lunch-rooms could help alleviate the high demand for inner city green space seen during the pandemic, and along with good hygiene practices help office workers feel safer in communal areas.”
Co-author Professor Leisa Sargent, Senior Deputy Dean of the UNSW Business School added: “Retrofits of this type could receive a business tax incentive to stimulate the construction industry as they create workplaces that improve employee productivity and wellbeing.
“Green roofs, walls and facades require a diverse mix of professions and trades to build them and many jobs will be created as the sector grows. In Toronto, a 2009 bylaw that made green roofs mandatory on large new buildings is estimated to have created 1600+ jobs in their construction and 25 jobs annually to maintain them.”
Australian cities are lagging behind many of their international counterparts in the implementation of these green infrastructure technologies but researchers point to the City of Melbourne as an example of government that promotes green cities and is tailoring policies to encourage green infrastructure via a planning scheme amendment, through its Green Our City Strategic Action Plan, and recently releasing a tool to measure and improve vegetation cover on new developments, particularly on private land.
“We want Melbourne to remain a place where people want to live and work. This means planning for a city with health and wellbeing of residents and workers front and centre,” City of Melbourne Councillor Cathy Oke said.
“One way that we can do this is through designing in and encouraging more green spaces in our city. The City of Melbourne’s Green Factor Tool will assist developers to increase greening within proposed new buildings, by measuring the quality and quantity of green infrastructure, such as green roofs, walls and gardens.”
Jock Gammon, the managing director of Junglefy, one of Australia’s leading living infrastructure companies and Roadmap contributor agrees.
“We don’t want people to escape the city to enjoy the benefits nature brings. The adoption of living infrastructure helps create thriving, vibrant, healthy spaces where humans and nature intertwine,” Mr Gammon said. “With limited opportunities to include nature in our cities due to urban density, there is a need, now more than ever to breathe life back into our cities.”
7 thoughts on “Green cities roadmap touts COVID-19 recovery stimulus”
Somebody missed something.
Australian roadmap says greening cities can help kickstart economy [ down a path of harmful self destruction under the guise of the greater good ].
““Rooftop and podium level green roofs, viewed through many building windows but easily accessible from lunch-rooms could help alleviate the high demand for inner city green space seen during the pandemic, and along with good hygiene practices help office workers feel safer in communal areas.”
Co-author Professor Leisa Sargent, Senior Deputy Dean of the UNSW Business School added: “Retrofits of this type could receive a business tax incentive to stimulate the construction industry as they create workplaces that improve employee productivity and wellbeing.”
So what I read is the Ivory tower professors wants government money (taxpayer monies) to build nice rooftop green garden spaces to hold their afternoon Departmental tea-coffee breaks. Did I get that right?
Oh and it will create “green” construction jobs to build those nice rooftop gardens in urban spaces.
It’s all a wonderful time of fun and games until you run out of OPM.
Australia’s Covid response has been so successful that the governments that the stimulus measures taken so far are massively disproportionate with the outcome. They should be looking for opportunities to cut back expenses especially where the reduced expenses have a minor impact on jobs. If one looks at the historic massive cost of every green job created I think cutting back of green schemes makes a lot of sense, Then the money can be more efficiently distributed to building up manufacturing capability and tourism where Australia gets real value for the money spent. The real lesson from Covid is that we need to actively move our reliance away from China and not buying any Chinese solar panels would be a good start.
Say what you will, the Hoover Dam payed for itself. link In addition …
The correct way to stimulate the economy is to create wealth. That way, everybody wins eventually. It’s something like the difference between teaching someone to fish or just giving them a fish.
This is a very exciting example of the “green roofs, walls and facades” policy in action:
https://www.aodmediawatch.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/F8EC76FE-8609-45E8-A261-97BD9A84CB60.jpeg
It is a ‘safe’ injecting facility (SIF) in inner Melbourne.
If you want a ‘roof top garden’, pay for it with your own money.
Did *anyone* proposing this do *any* research on what it takes to maintain a rooftop garden of any size at all? How much water, how much fertilizer, how much soil replenishment, how much trimming, how much cleaning, weeding, etc? My city put in small planter boxes around some downtown street lights to make things “pretty”. They lasted about five years before the city decided it was more reasonable to just install plastic plants! (plastic – fossil fuel?) Even those have to be replaced every so often after the sun has cooked them and the winter has frozen them!