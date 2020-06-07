French Banking Regulator Urges Greater Risk Weightings for Fossil Fuel

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Another attempt to starve fossil fuel projects of banking services.
Threat from climate change to financial stability bigger than Covid-19
Report urges capital requirement rules for banks lending to fossil fuel groups to be tightened
In his latest research for the Finance Watch advocacy body, Thierry Philipponnat — a board member at the French financial regulator, and one of the EU’s technical experts on sustainable finance — has recommended increasing the risk weightings banks must apply to their oil, gas and coal exposures.
According to Mr Philipponnat, only this regulatory approach can end the “climate-finance doom loop”, in which fossil fuel finance enables climate change, and climate change threatens financial stability, through disruptive natural events.
“The actions we are proposing today are far less radical or costly than those taken in response to the Covid-19 crisis but they target a far bigger threat,” said its secretary-general Benoît Lallemand. “They address a disruption risk of another order of magnitude.”
Proponents of stranded asset theories in my opinion cannot adequately explain why fossil fuel assets will become stranded.
Current generation renewables cannot replace fossil fuel. Renewables are so extremely resource intensive, it is likely renewables cannot repay the full energy cost of their construction and installation. A colossal increase in extraction and processing of minerals, including a 30-100% increase in neodymium production, a 38-105% increase in silver production, and an eye watering 2700% increase in lithium extraction, would be required to build the renewable overcapacity and energy storage which would be needed to replace today’s reliable fossil fuel energy infrastructure.
If you assume all this new extraction activity will be powered by renewables, its likely you end up with a runaway situation, in which renewable infrastructure can never satisfy the energy needs of industrial infrastructure used to build renewables.
You would think this is something a banking regulator promoting the idea of stranded fossil fuel assets ought to be aware of.
There are shifts in the mixture of fossil fuel, and the Covid crisis has demonstrated there can be unexpected abrupt downturns in total energy demand, but unless the world suddenly decides to embrace nuclear energy, the world’s growing hunger for electricity should ensure continued demand for fossil fuel for the foreseeable future.
French banks have no real role in world wide capital markets, the entire contribution to corporate capitalization of all Paris based banks is something short of 100 billion euros. The Credit Suisse, alone, has many multiples of that.
“fossil fuel finance enables climate change, and climate change threatens financial stability, ”
This sounds crazy in a number of ways.
More virtue signaling from the finance sector, nothing more. They’ll change their tune when their portfolios under perform. Everyone wants to save the world until they’re asked to make a contribution or take a hit on their own lifestyle.
Sometimes I wonder how much the Russians and/or the Chinese are paying these guys to destroy Western energy-based economies along with the West’s oil and gas production corporations.
Stalin called them “useful idiots.” The Chinese call them “baizou.”
The response to Covid-19 was perhaps the greatest mistake made by most governments simultaneously in the history of mankind.
You ain’t see nothing yet.
The impact will of course be to deny affected banks profitable lending opportunities, forcing them to consider far riskier propositions that will undermine their stability. Meanwhile, the business will go elsewhere to the Russians and Chinese (and if they remain sensible, the Japanese), who will not only be providing debt finance that washes its face, but equity as well, and all that comes with business ownership, including security of supply of key energy resources.
Meanwhile the obverse will apply to neodymium for wind farm generators etc., with the Chinese refusing to grant any foreign mining rights.
In short, it is a recipe for industrial destruction. I’m sure the French have been taking advice from Mark Carney on how to go green, woke and broke.